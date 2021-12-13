[ WEBSITE | ISSUES | FORUM | CHANGELOG ]
This package implements the One Dark theme for the CodeMirror code editor.
The project page has more information, a number of examples and the documentation.
This code is released under an MIT license.
We aim to be an inclusive, welcoming community. To make that explicit, we have a code of conduct that applies to communication around the project.
oneDark: Extension
Extension to enable the One Dark theme (both the editor theme and the highlight style).
oneDarkTheme: Extension
The editor theme styles for One Dark.
oneDarkHighlightStyle: HighlightStyle
The highlighting style for code in the One Dark theme.