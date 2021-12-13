openbase logo
@codemirror/theme-one-dark

by codemirror
0.19.1

One Dark theme for the CodeMirror code editor

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9.7K

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

@codemirror/theme-one-dark NPM version

[ WEBSITE | ISSUES | FORUM | CHANGELOG ]

This package implements the One Dark theme for the CodeMirror code editor.

The project page has more information, a number of examples and the documentation.

This code is released under an MIT license.

We aim to be an inclusive, welcoming community. To make that explicit, we have a code of conduct that applies to communication around the project.

API Reference

oneDark: Extension

Extension to enable the One Dark theme (both the editor theme and the highlight style).

oneDarkTheme: Extension

The editor theme styles for One Dark.

oneDarkHighlightStyle: HighlightStyle

The highlighting style for code in the One Dark theme.

