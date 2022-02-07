openbase logo
@codemirror/next

by codemirror
0.16.0

The next generation of the CodeMirror in-browser editor

1K

GitHub Stars

2.1K

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

20

Dependencies

15

License

(MIT OR GPL-3.0)

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Deprecated!
The mono-package is no longer being upgraded. Use the package names without /next (i.e. @codemirror/view) instead.

CodeMirror

This is the central repository for CodeMirror 6. It holds the bug tracker and development scripts.

If you want to use CodeMirror, install the separate packages from npm, and ignore the contents of this repository. If you want to develop on CodeMirror, this repository provides scripts to install and work with the various packages.

To get started, make sure you are running node.js version 16. After cloning the repository, run

node bin/cm.js install

to clone the packages that make up the system, install dependencies, and build the packages. At any time you can rebuild packages, either by running npm run prepare in their subdirectory, or all at once with

node bin/cm.js build

Developing is best done by setting up

npm run dev

which starts a server that automatically rebuilds the packages when their code changes and exposes a dev server on port 8090 running the demo and browser tests.

Please see the website for more information and docs.

