[ WEBSITE | ISSUES | FORUM | CHANGELOG ]

This package implements a collection of ported stream language modes for the CodeMirror code editor. Each mode is available as a separate script file, under "@codemirror/legacy-modes/mode/[name]" , and exports the values listed below.

The project page has more information, a number of examples and the documentation.

This code is released under an MIT license.

We aim to be an inclusive, welcoming community. To make that explicit, we have a code of conduct that applies to communication around the project.

Example

Using modes from this package works like this:

Install this package and the @codemirror/stream-parser package.

Find the StreamParser instance you need in the reference below.

Add StreamLanguage.define(theParser) to your editor's configuration.

For example, to load the Lua mode, you'd do something like...

import {StreamLanguage} from "@codemirror/stream-parser" import {lua} from "@codemirror/legacy-modes/mode/lua" import {EditorView, EditorState, basicSetup} from "@codemirror/basic-setup" let view = new EditorView({ state : EditorState.create({ extensions : [basicSetup, StreamLanguage.define(lua)] }) })

API Reference