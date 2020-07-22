TypeCov

Track missing type coverage in TypeScript projects to ensure type safety

Features

👉 track type coverage defined as the count of symbols whose type is not any / the total count of symbols

👉 display type coverage directly in GitHub

👉 set minimal type coverage and automatically fail PRs

👉 supports monorepos



Motivation

Despite using --strict mode in tsconfig you can still have any s in your codebase. This tool gives you a good overview if PR that you are going to merge increases or decreases overall type coverage and where exactly types should be improved.

Install

npm install --save-dev typecov

Usage

TypeCov is built on CodeChecks.io - open source code review automation platform.

Are you new to codechecks? Check out getting started guide (it's simple)!

Install package and then add to your codechecks.yml file:

checks: - name: typecov options:

Under the hood it uses type-coverage package.

API

options

interface Options { name?: string ; tsconfigPath?: string ; atLeast?: number ; ignoreFiles?: string []; ignoreCatch?: boolean ; strict?: boolean ; }

name

optional string

Defaults: Type Coverage

Specify the name for check. Might be useful in monorepos.

tsconfigPath

optional string

Default: tsconfig.json

Path to typescript project configuration

atLeast

optional number

Defaults: undefined

Example: atLeast: 99

Fail if coverage rate < this value.

ignoreFiles

optional string[]

Defaults: undefined

Specify the ignored for checks files. See type-coverage's description for the reference.

ignoreCatch

optional string

Defaults: undefined

See type-coverage's description for the reference.

strict

optional string

Defaults: undefined

See type-coverage's description for the reference.

Contributing

All contributions are welcomed. Read more in CONTRIBUTING.md

Licence

MIT @ codechecks.io