openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@codechecks/client

by codechecks
0.1.12 (see all)

Open source platform for code review automation ✅

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8.3K

GitHub Stars

89

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

20

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

codechecks.io

Code Checks

Open source platform for code review automation ✅

Build Status Software License All Contributors codechecks.io

CodeChecks.io is a framework for code review automation. It allows writing plugins (codechecks) in JavaScript that:

  • execute directly on your CI (like CircleCI or TravisCI) and communicate with our backend
  • can inspect all Pull Request data (title, content, changed files etc.)
  • can attach feedback information back to GitHub as check (success/failure status, additional message)
  • can upload, retrieve and calculate difference between arbitrary artifacts (like JSON values describing build size or screenshots of views of a frontend app)
  • require only one GitHub AppCodechecks App installed in order to work
import { codechecks } from "@codechecks/client";

export default async () => {
  await codechecks.success({
    name: "Hello world!",
    shortDescription: "It's so easy!",
    longDescription: "# Hello! 👋",
  });
};

Particular codechecks can be distributed as npm packages and can be setup in a declarative way in codechecks.yml file.

Docs 📚

Packages 📦

PackageVersionDescription
@codechecks/clientnpmTypeScript/JavaScript client used for executing codechecks

Note: Currently we are in the process of open sourcing whole platform.

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Chris Kaczor
💻 🤔 📖 💼 🚇
cgewecke
🔌 🤔 💻
Evgeniy Timokhov
🔌
Michał Załęcki
💻 🔌
Craig Thompson
💻
Jakub Ziółkowski
💻 🔌
Deric Cain
💻

Sean Dawson
🔌

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome! Read more!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial