Open source platform for code review automation ✅
CodeChecks.io is a framework for code review automation. It allows writing plugins (codechecks) in JavaScript that:
import { codechecks } from "@codechecks/client";
export default async () => {
await codechecks.success({
name: "Hello world!",
shortDescription: "It's so easy!",
longDescription: "# Hello! 👋",
});
};
Particular codechecks can be distributed as npm packages and can be setup in a declarative way in
codechecks.yml file.
|Package
|Version
|Description
@codechecks/client
|TypeScript/JavaScript client used for executing codechecks
Note: Currently we are in the process of open sourcing whole platform.
