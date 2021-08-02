Code Checks

Open source platform for code review automation ✅

CodeChecks.io is a framework for code review automation. It allows writing plugins (codechecks) in JavaScript that:

execute directly on your CI (like CircleCI or TravisCI) and communicate with our backend

(like CircleCI or TravisCI) and communicate with our backend can inspect all Pull Request data (title, content, changed files etc.)

data (title, content, changed files etc.) can attach feedback information back to GitHub as check (success/failure status, additional message)

as check (success/failure status, additional message) can upload, retrieve and calculate difference between arbitrary artifacts (like JSON values describing build size or screenshots of views of a frontend app)

(like JSON values describing build size or screenshots of views of a frontend app) require only one GitHub App — Codechecks App installed in order to work

import { codechecks } from "@codechecks/client" ; export default async () => { await codechecks.success({ name: "Hello world!" , shortDescription: "It's so easy!" , longDescription: "# Hello! 👋" , }); };

Particular codechecks can be distributed as npm packages and can be setup in a declarative way in codechecks.yml file.

Note: Currently we are in the process of open sourcing whole platform.

