CodeceptUI

An interactive, graphical test runner for CodeceptJS.

Runs as Electron app or as a web server

Headless & window mode supported

Test write mode

Interactive pause built-in

Snapshots & Time travel

Runs tests in CodeceptJS supported engines: Playwright Puppeteer webdriverio TestCafe



Quickstart

Requires CodeceptJS 3 to be installed

Install CodeceptUI in a project where CodeceptJS is already used

npm i @ codeceptjs / ui --save

Application Mode

Run CodeceptUI in application mode (recommended for development, local debug):

npx codecept-ui --app

Uses codecept.conf.js config from the current directory.

If needed, provide a path to config file with --config option:

npx codecept run --config tests/codecept .conf .js

WebServer Mode

Run CodeceptUI as a web server (recommended for headless mode, remote debug):

npx codecept-ui

Open http://localhost:3333 to see all tests and run them.

Uses codecept.conf.js config from the current directory.

If needed, provide a path to config file with --config option:

npx codecept run --config tests/codecept .conf .js

Ports

CodeceptUI requires two ports HTTP and WebSocket.

HTTP Port = 3333

WebSocket Port = 2999

Default HTTP port is 3333. You can change the port by specifying it to --port option:

npx codecept-ui --app --port= 3000

Default WebSocket port is 2999. You can change the port by specifying it to --wsPort option:

npx codecept-ui --app --wsPort= 4444

Development

See CONTRIBUTING.md

Start CodeceptUI with debug output

codepress uses the debug package to output debug information. This is useful to troubleshoot problems or just to see what codepress is doing. To turn on debug information do

# verbose : get all debug information DEBUG =codepress:* npx codecept-ui # just get debug output of one module DEBUG =codepress:codeceptjs-factory npx codecept-ui

Credits

Originally created by Stefan Huber @hubidu27

Maintained my @davertmik

Icons/Logos Code Icon by Elegant Themes on Iconscout

Contributors

Thanks all for the contributions!