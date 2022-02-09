The component library & design system for Codecademy. ✨
This repository is a monorepo that we manage using Lerna. That means that we publish several packages to npm from the same codebase, including:
We provide a single package to manage the versions of a few core dependencies:
gamut,
gamut-icons,
gamut-illustrations,
gamut-labs,
gamut-patterns,
gamut-styles. Since these packages are highly intertwined we suggest only installing
@codecademy/gamut-kit when your app needs all of these.
gamut-kit: Include in your application instead of the individual packages to simplify version management.
yarn add @codecademy/gamut-kit
{
"peerDependencies": {
"@codecademy/gamut": "*",
"@codecademy/gamut-icons": "*",
"@codecademy/gamut-patterns": "*",
"@codecademy/gamut-illustrations": "*",
"@codecademy/gamut-labs": "*",
"@codecademy/gamut-styles": "*",
"@codecademy/gamut-tests": "*",
"@codecademy/variance": "*"
}
}
gamut: Our React UI component library
gamut-styles: Utility styles for Gamut components and codecademy apps
gamut-icons: SVG Icons for Gamut components and codecademy apps
gamut-labs: Experimental and brand level components
variance: TypeScript CSS in JS utility library
styleguide: Styleguide Documentation & storybook development sandbox
yarn in the root directory
yarn build to build all of the packages (certain packages like
gamut-icons need to be built to function in storybook).
yarn start to start the storybook server
packages/styleguide/stories
Ship It label to your Pull Request.
package.json on the
main branch
Every PR that changes files in a package publishes alpha releases that you can use to test your changes across applications.
codecademydev bot should comment on your PR with the names of the published alpha packages.
NOTE: Due to the inconsistencies of symlinks in a lerna repo, instead of using
yarn link, we recommend using the
npm-link-betterpackage with the
--copyflag to copy packages into your local repo's
node_modulesdirectory.
Initial Setup:
npm install -g npm-link-better
gamut repo since you last synced:
yarn build
Instructions:
For each of your local
gamut packages (e.g.
gamut), you'll need to do 2 things to get it working in your project:
Make sure your package changes have been built into the
gamut/packages/[package]/dist folder.
yarn build
yarn build:watch (not all packages support this yet)
Copy that built
/dist folder to your project's
node_modules/@codecademy/[package] folder.
cd myProjectRepo
npm-link-better --copy --watch path/to/gamut/packages/[package]
NOTE: The
--watchflag will automatically copy your package into
node_moduleseverytime it is built.
Let's say we are making changes to the
gamut package, and our app that uses the
gamut package uses
yarn start to build, serve, and watch our app for changes.
Let's also assume these two repos are sibling directories inside of a folder called
repos
repos
|- gamut
|- my-app
We would run the following commands in 3 separate shells
# Shell 1: Auto-build Gamut changes
cd repos/gamut/packages/gamut
yarn build:watch
# Shell 2: Auto-copy built Gamut changes to my-app.
cd repos/my-app
npm-link-better --copy --watch ../gamut/packages/gamut
# Shell 3: Auto-update app when anything changes.
cd repos/my-app
yarn start
This would allow us to make a change in our
gamut package, and see that change automatically reflected in our local app in the browser.
If you see compilation issues in your project's dev server after running
npm-link-better, you may have to restart your app's dev server.
If you are seeing compilation issues in a
gamut package, you may need to rebuild the whole repository via
yarn build
For quicker development cycles, it's possible to run a pre-published version of Gamut in another project. We do that using symlinks (the following instructions assume you have set up and built Gamut):
cd /path/to/gamut/packages/gamut
yarn link
cd path/to/other/repo
yarn link @codecademy/gamut
yarn install
If your other project uses React, you must link that copy of React in Gamut:
cd path/to/other/repo
cd node_modules/react
yarn link
cd /path/to/gamut/packages/gamut
yarn link react
yarn build
See the docs for more information for why you have to do this.
packages/<package-name>/package.json.
yarn lerna create to create the new package, copying values from existing
package.jsons when unsure.
publishConfig field to let your published package be public by default
tsconfig.json with a
index.ts exporting a single object
yarn lerna bootstrap from the repository root
feat PR adding that package
yarn lerna bootstrap after they merge from
main
Notes:
If your package will be used in other packages in the monorepo, you may need to set up aliases in jest and storybook so that they can be run without building your package first. You can find these aliases in jest.config.js and the styleguide storybook config.
Turborepo
This monorepo uses Turborepo to cache previous builds locally and in CI.
The config for Turborepo is located at /turbo.json.
To use Turborepo without extra configuration, if your package needs to be compiled, it should have a task called
build that compiles it's files and puts them into a directory called
dist inside the package folder. If you need a more complicated setup, you can read the docs and customize the configuration in
turbo.json.
Your PR Title should follow the Conventional Commits Format.
Because we automatically squash merge Pull Requests, you'll need to format your PR title to match these guidelines since the title will become the commit message.
Your individual commits will affect the
alpha version number, but not the final version once you merge to main.
This Title format will be linted in the
conventional-pr-title status check and prevent merging if you do not follow the correct format.
When you click squash and merge, the title should follow this format:
type(scope): message
Examples:
fix: fixes a bug in some component
test: adds test to component
With a scope:
feat(Button): :sparkles: An awesome feature for the Button component
Breaking change:
feat(Button)!: :fire: Deleted the Button component
Check out the Conventional Commits page for more detailed options
Type
The
type determines what kind of version bump is needed. A
fix will create a
patch release, while a
feat will create a
minor release. Major version updates require a special syntax that is described below.
type must be one of the following options:
Standard types:
Scope
A scope is optional and consists of a noun describing a section of the codebase surrounded by parenthesis, e.g., feat(Button):
Breaking Changes
Adding an exclamation point after your type, before the colon, will indicate that your PR contains a breaking change, and increment the major version number of the modules you changed.
Examples:
feat!: made a breaking change in the Button component
feat(Button)!: made a breaking change in the Button component
You should do this if your changes introduce any incompatibilities with previous versions of the module. This will indicate to package consumers that they need to refactor their usage of the module to upgrade.
Because Gamut is a separate repository from its consumers, it can be tricky to coordinate technically breaking changes. If your changes will require changes in any downstream repositories:
This process minimizes the likelihood of accidental breaking changes in Gamut negatively affecting development on our other repositories.
Body
Optional extra description for your changes.
This goes in the description for your PR, between the
<!--- CHANGELOG-DESCRIPTION --> comment tags in the PR template.
If you include the text
BREAKING CHANGE: in your description it will trigger a major version bump. We prefer to use the
feat!: syntax for breaking changes described above.
Storybook is built and published automatically when there are merges into the main branch.