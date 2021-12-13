nestjs-storage is manage file Storage wrapping package flydrive
$ npm i --save @codebrew/nestjs-storage @slynova/flydrive
# optional with s3 driver
$ npm i --save @slynova/flydrive-s3
# optional with gcs driver
$ npm i --save @slynova/flydrive-gcs
// app.module.ts
import { Module } from '@nestjs/common'
import { StorageModule, DriverType, StorageService } from '@codebrew/nestjs-storage';
@Module({
imports: [
StorageModule.forRoot({
default: 'local',
disks: {
local: {
driver: DriverType.LOCAL,
config: {
root: process.cwd(),
},
},
},
}),
],
})
export class AppModule {
constructor(private storage: StorageService) {
this.storage.getDisk().put('test.txt', 'text content');
}
}
nestjs-storage is an MIT-licensed open source project. If this library is helpful, please click star to support it.
nestjs-storage is MIT licensed.