nestjs-storage is manage file Storage wrapping package flydrive

Installation

$ npm i --save @codebrew/nestjs-storage @slynova/flydrive $ npm i --save @slynova/flydrive-s3 $ npm i --save @slynova/flydrive-gcs

Example

import { Module } from '@nestjs/common' import { StorageModule, DriverType, StorageService } from '@codebrew/nestjs-storage' ; ({ imports: [ StorageModule.forRoot({ default : 'local' , disks: { local: { driver: DriverType.LOCAL, config: { root: process.cwd(), }, }, }, }), ], }) export class AppModule { constructor ( private storage: StorageService ) { this .storage.getDisk().put( 'test.txt' , 'text content' ); } }

