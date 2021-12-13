openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@codebrew/nestjs-storage

by codebrewlab
0.1.5 (see all)

Nestjs file system / file storage module wrapping flydrive

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

825

GitHub Stars

56

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Nest Logo

nestjs-storage is manage file Storage wrapping package flydrive

NPM Version Package License NPM Downloads

Installation

$ npm i --save @codebrew/nestjs-storage @slynova/flydrive

# optional with s3 driver
$ npm i --save @slynova/flydrive-s3

# optional with gcs driver
$ npm i --save @slynova/flydrive-gcs

Example

// app.module.ts
import { Module } from '@nestjs/common'
import { StorageModule, DriverType, StorageService } from '@codebrew/nestjs-storage';

@Module({
  imports: [
    StorageModule.forRoot({
      default: 'local',
      disks: {
        local: {
          driver: DriverType.LOCAL,
          config: {
            root: process.cwd(),
          },
        },
      },
    }),
  ],
})
export class AppModule {
  constructor(private storage: StorageService) {
    this.storage.getDisk().put('test.txt', 'text content');
  }
}

Support

nestjs-storage is an MIT-licensed open source project. If this library is helpful, please click star to support it.

Stay in touch

License

nestjs-storage is MIT licensed.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial