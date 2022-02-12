openbase logo
@code-dot-org/p5

by processing
0.5.4-cdo.10

p5.js is a client-side JS platform that empowers artists, designers, students, and anyone to learn to code and express themselves creatively on the web. It is based on the core principles of Processing. http://twitter.com/p5xjs —

Overview

Readme

npm version

p5.js

Welcome! 👋👋🏿👋🏽👋🏻👋🏾👋🏼

p5.js is a JavaScript library for creative coding, with a focus on making coding accessible and inclusive for artists, designers, educators, beginners, and anyone else! p5.js is free and open-source because we believe software, and the tools to learn it, should be accessible to everyone.

Using the metaphor of a sketch, p5.js has a full set of drawing functionality using the HTML5 canvas element. You’re not limited to the drawing canvas though. You can think of your whole browser page as your sketch, including HTML5 objects for text, input, video, webcam, and sound.

p5.js draws inspiration, wisdom, and guidance from its precursor Processing. However, it is a new interpretation, not an emulation or port. We don't aim to match Processing's set of functionality exactly, allowing ourselves space to deviate and grow in the context of the web.

The p5js.org website contains an extensive overview of the project, community, documentation, and examples. If you already know the basics of JavaScript or Processing, the p5.js overview wiki page is a good place to start.

Community

We are a community of, and in solidarity with, people from every gender identity and expression, sexual orientation, race, ethnicity, language, neuro-type, size, ability, class, religion, culture, subculture, political opinion, age, skill level, occupation, and background. We acknowledge that not everyone has the time, financial means, or capacity to actively participate, but we recognize and encourage involvement of all kinds. We facilitate and foster access and empowerment. We are all learners.

p5.js is a collaborative project created by many individuals, mostly volunteers, and you are invited to help. All types of involvement are welcome. See the community section to get started! You can also check out the contributor docs for more in-depth details about contributing to different areas of the project, including code, bug fixes, documentation, discussion, and more.

Learn more about our community and read our community statement and code of conduct. You can directly support our work with p5.js by donating to the Processing Foundation.

Get Started

Make your first sketch in the p5.js Editor! Learn more about sketching with p5.js on the Get Started and find everything you can do in the Reference.

To get the complete p5.js library on your own computer, you can download it here. If you are interested in the most recent, less stable version, or even simply in (new!) certain components of p5.js, you can clone this repository and run grunt from the command line to generate the library from source. See the contributor docs for more information about our build process.

Issues

If you have found a bug in the p5.js library, you can file it here under the “issues” tab. You can also request new features here. A set of templates for reporting issues and requesting features are provided to assist you (and us!). p5.js is maintained mostly by volunteers, so we thank you for your patience as we try to address your issues as soon as we can. Please post in the correct repository if you can:

Learning

Check out p5js.org for lots more! Here are some quick-links to get started learning p5.js.

  • Get Started: Create and run your first sketch!
  • p5.js overview: An overview of the main features and functionality of p5.js
  • Reference: The functionality supported by p5.js
  • Learn: Tutorials and short, prototypical examples exploring the basics of p5.js
  • Forum: Ask and answers questions about how to make things with p5.js here
  • Libraries: Extend p5 functionality to interact with HTML, manipulate sound, and more!
  • The Coding Train p5.js Tutorials: A huge trove of tutorials created by Dan Shiffman and friends

Stewards

Stewards are contributors that are particularly involved, familiar, or responsive to certain areas of the project. Their role is to help provide context and guidance to others working on p5.js. If you have a question about contributing to a particular area, you can tag the listed steward in an issue or pull request. They may also weigh in on feature requests and guide the overall direction of their area, with the input of the community. You can read more about the organization of the project at contributor_docs/organization.md.

Anyone interested can volunteer to be a steward! There are no specific requirements for expertise, just an interest in actively learning and participating. If you’re familiar with one or more parts of this project, open an issue to volunteer as a steward!

AreaSteward(s)
Accessibility (Web Accessibility)outofambit
Coloroutofambit
Core/Environment/Renderingoutofambit
limzykenneth
Data
DOMoutofambit
Eventsoutofambit
limzykenneth
Imagestalgiag
IOlimzykenneth
Mathlimzykenneth
Typographydhowe
Utilities
WebGLstalgiag
Build Process/Unit Testingoutofambit
Localization Toolsoutofambit
Friendly Errorsoutofambit
Websitelimzykenneth
rahulm2310

Contributors

We recognize all types of contributions. This project follows the all-contributors specification. Instructions to add yourself or add contribution emojis to your name are here. You can also post an issue or comment with the text: @all-contributors please add @YOUR-USERNAME for THING(S) and our nice bot will add you.


Lauren McCarthy
Jason Sigal
Karen
Evelyn Eastmond
Daniel Shiffman
Casey Reas
Ben Fry

Kenneth Lim
🐛 💻 📖
kate hollenbach
Stalgia Grigg
Jerel Johnson
Saksham Saxena
saber khan
Daniel Howe

Kevin Siwoff
Atul Varma
Jess Klein
uno seis tres
susan evans
Saskia Freeke
Phoenix Perry

jesse cahn-thompson
Lee T
Chelly Jin
L05
DIYgirls
lam802
Maya Man

Tega Brain
luisaph
AlM Chng
aarón montoya-moraga
Cassie Tarakajian
Niklas Peters
📖
Mathura MG

Yining Shi
Jen Kagan
Jiashan Wu
Marc Abbey
K.Adam White
Joe Cridge
Michael Hadley

Todd H. Page
Jared Sprague
💻 📖 💡 💵 ⚠️ 🐛
evelyn masso
Blaize Kaye
Sanchit Kapoor
Oliver Wright
Matthew Kaney

Spongman
Claire K-V
R. Luke DuBois
Kevin Barabash
codeanticode
Bob Holt
Sarah Groff Hennigh-Palermo

Jordan Shaw
brightredchilli
Derek J. Kinsman
harkirat singh
GoToLoop
Max Goldstein
XY Feng

Sparsh Paliwal
Austin Cawley-Edwards
📖 💡
taseenb
Yannick Assogba
John Pasquarello
💻
Kevin Workman
📖
gauini

David Wicks
Guillermo Montecinos
Shawn Van Every
Sinan Ascioglu
Abe Pazos
Char
Gene Kogan

Jason Mandel
Mark Russo
Jonathan Dahan
Darius Morawiec
Darby Rathbone
hrishit
Chiun Hau You

Francesco Bigiarini
Fabian Morón Zirfas
Mike Anderson
Mikael Lindqvist
Chris
Max Segal
Tyler Stefanich

Dave
Xavier Snelgrove
Gareth Battensby
Taeyoon Choi
AKASH RAJ
Kevin Ho
Harsh Agrawal

Luca Damasco
Sam Lavigne
Epic Jefferson
Caroline Record
Christine de Carteret
Chris Hallberg
David Newbury

piinthecloud
Paolo Pedercini
Jason Alderman
Jennifer Jacobs
Sepand Ansari
Val Head
Emily Chen

Ben Moren
Rune Skjoldborg Madsen
Scott Murray
Scott Garner
b2renger
Craig Pickard
mxchelle

Zach Rispoli
Liu Chang
Cristóbal Valenzuela
Miles Peyton
Golan Levin
feedzh
Shahriar Rahman Rubayet

Chiciuc Nicușor
Ken Miller
Chandler McWilliams
Jaymz Rhime
Niels Joubert
Utkarsh Tiwari
Arihant Parsoya

Brad Buchanan
Johan Karlsson
Andy Timmons
zacharystenger
Brian Boucheron
sortasleepy
Kyle McDonald

Antonio Jesús Sánchez Padial
💻
Brad Smith
Vítor Galvão
Devon Rifkin
Emily Xie
Boris Bucha
Petr Brzek

Ramin
Arsenije Savic
Luke Burgess-Yeo
Sun Lifei
naoyashiga
Jimish Fotariya
Jorge Moreno
🐛 💻 📖

Steven Green
Marcus Parsons
Nick Yahnke
Anthony Su
kroko / Reinis Adovičs
Robyn Overstreet
Ben Hinchley

Max Kolyanov
Zeno Zeng
Seth
plural
Lionel Ringenbach
Harshil Goel
Joshua Storm Becker

maxdevjs
trych
Alejandra Trejo
Prashant Gupta
Kai-han Chang
kjav
maddy

Christopher Coleman
Boaz
Yasai
📝
Jay Gupta
Nitish Bansal
Caroline Hermans
💡 📖
Faith Wuyue Yu

Aatish Bhatia
📖 🐛
Mislav Milicevic
💻 🐛
Yuting Lu
📖
Adil Rabbani
💻 🐛 💡
Pierre Krafft
🐛 💻 📖 💡 👀 ⚠️ 🔧
Zoë Ingram
📖
Aidan Nelson
🐛 💻 📖

Cameron Yick
📖
Tanvi Kumar
🐛 💻 📖 💡
Katsuya Endoh
Kevin Bradley
📖
Justin Kim
📖
Federico Grandi
💻 📖
Freddie Rawlins
💻 📖

Luc de wit
💻 🐛
Mark Nikora
💻
Louis Demange
🐛
Sanket Singh
💻 🐛 📖 💡
Oren Shoham
💻
Abhinav Sagar
💻
Jonathan Heindl
💻 💡 🤔 📖

Hirad Sab
💻 🐛 📖 💡
Vishal Singh
📖 💻
Corey Gouker
💻 📖 🐛
Lisa Mabley
📖 💡
Adam Ferriss
💻 📖 🐛 💡
Joshua Marris
📖 💻 📢
Erica Pramer
📖

Vasu Goel
💻 ⚠️
Tokini Irene Fubara
📖
Dhruv Sahnan
💻 📖
Jon Kaufman
📖
Nico Finkernagel
🚇 👀
ashu8912
💻
ffd8
💻

Sona Lee
💻
Ryan Slade
💻
Mann Shah
Juraj Onuska
ANURAG GUPTA
📖
Sagar Arora
Rajiv Ranjan Singh

Fenil Gandhi
📖 💡
Akshay Padte
💻 🐛 ⚠️
Satyam Kulkarni
📖
Shirou
💻 🐛
Sarthak Saxena
💻
Nick McIntyre
🔌 🐛
Amey Bhavsar
🐛 💡

Minjun Kim
🐛 🌍
Fisher Diede
💻
karinaxlpz
🌍
Samuel Alarco Cantos
🌍
DIVYANSHU RAJ
💻 🐛 📖
sm7515
📖
Aditya Rachman Putra
📖

shaharyarshamshi
🌍
Ayush Jain
🌍
Summer Rizzo
📖
Aierie
💻 🐛
Mateusz Swiatkowski
💻 🐛
XingZiLong
🌍
ov
🌍

Kyle James
💻
Abhi Gulati
📖
Jeremy Tuloup
📖
Luis Morales-Navarro
️️️️♿️
Yuki
🌍
cedarfall
📖
Isaac Durazo
🌍

İsmail Namdar
💻 ⚠️
skyperx
💻
Joseph Aronson
💻 🐛
Haider Ali Punjabi
💻
Swapnil-2001
📖
Takuma Kira
🐛 💻 ⚠️
Mohammad Hussain Nagaria
🐛

Tushar Choudhari
📖 💻
Nakul Shahdadpuri
💻
Jacques P. du Toit
💻
surajsurajsuraj
🐛
Connie Liu
💻 🎨
Zeke Sikelianos
📖
Ramon Jr. Yniguez
💻

Benoît Bouré
📖
Hitesh Kumar
💻
Sampo Rapeli
💡
Nick Müller
🔌
Keith Tan
📖
Berke Özgen
🐛
Musab Kılıç
💻 ⚠️

Nicholas Marino
📖
Greg Sadetsky
💻
Priya-Pathak
💡
Daniel Michel
💻
Nisar Hassan Naqvi
💻
Joshua Noble
📖
Liam Piesley
💻

Rishabh Taparia
💻 📖
Daniel Sarno
💡
Kunal Kumar Verma
📖 🐛 💻
Bharath Kumar R
💻
Aditya Mohan
💻
Arijit Kundu
🐛 💻 📖
Tanner Dolby
💻

sam delong
💻
Zhao Xin
💻 👀
Sivaram D
📖 💻
Pragya
💻
Jonathan-David Schröder
🤔 💻
Shubham Kumar
💻
Jean Pierre Charalambos
💻 🔧

Sai Bhushan
💻 📖
Long Phan
💻
Jean-Michaël Celerier
🐛
So Sun Park
📖
Daniel Adams
💻 📖
Aloneduckling
📖
Mohana Sundaram S
💻

TwoTicks
💻 📖 💡
Kathryn Isabelle Lawrence
💻 🤔
Joonas Jokinen
🎨
Ajaya Mati
💻
Suhas CV
📖
Sanjay Singh Rajpoot
📖
Chris P.
📖

Thomas Herlea
🐛 💻 📖
Simranjeet Singh
💻 📢 🎨 👀
Rahul Mohata
📖
Dave Pagurek
💻 ⚠️
Leo Kamwathi
💻
David Weiss
💻 📢 👀 📖
Chris Thomson
💻 🐛

mainstreamdev
🐛
Aaron George
🐛
Alex Lyons
📖
Tyler Jordan
📖
Ghales
🎨 💻 🔧
JetStarBlues
📖 💻
Avelar
📖

Oliver Steele
📖
MiniPear
📖
Paul Wheeler
💻
Nitin Rana
📖
Annie McKinnon
🐛 💻
Jiwon Park (hanpanic)
💻
truemaxdh
🐛 💻

Katie
💻
Guilherme Silveira
📖
Camille Roux
💻
reejuBhattacharya
📖 💻
Akshat Nema
💻
Anshuman Maurya
🐛
Himanshu Malviya
🐛

Samuel Cho
🐛
Théodore Orfèvres
🐛
Jyotiraditya Pradhan
📖
Zearin
📖
pifragile
🐛
Jstodd
🐛
Jens Axel Søgaard
📖 🐛

oleboleskole3
🐛
A Welles
🐛
andrei antonescu
🐛
Fun Planet
🐛
Stig Møller Hansen
🐛
Derek Enlow
💻
Will Martin
🤔

Beau Muylle
📖

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key)!

