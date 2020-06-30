Note: proprietary materials fall under different rules, per the LICENSE.
You will need to first install Node.js
Check this project out from source:
git clone git@github.com:code-dot-org/craft.git
cd craft
Next, inside the project, you need to install the project's various NPM dependencies:
npm install
And you should now be ready to spin up a development build of your new project:
npm run dev
A browser should open with a Minecraft Hour of Code test page displayed:
All of the files required to run the game live in the
src folder, including any javascript, images, HTML (ejs templated), and CSS. When the default
npm build task is invoked, these files are compiled to a
dist directory.
Files in the
dist directory will always be generated and excluded from Git by the
.gitignore, as such these will removed without warning and should generally not be edited.
src directory to avoid unnecessary copying during dev builds.
npm run
Display a list of all scripts that can be run with NPM. Notable options include:
npm run build
npm run dev
Configures and runs an un-minified development build optimised for fast watch performance with source maps and live reload. Opens browser window pointing to a test page on first build.
npm run lint
npm run test:unit
The project comes with an unminified version of Phaser with arcade physics, this can be replaced if you require updates or one of the alternate physics engines.
You can install new npm-compatible libraries with:
npm install --save my-package-name
Then require it in your code with e.g.
import MyCoolTimesavingLibrary from 'My-Cool-Timesaving-Library'.
Some interesting npm libraries: list of browserify-friendly game modules, @substack's npm repositories.
Raw vendor packages can be added to
src/test-build-only and added directly to
src/index.html.ejs.
If adding new libraries that aren't CommonJS compatible, you'll have to additionally update the Browserify shim configuration in our
package.json.
We will try to follow the Airbnb ES6 styleguide.
Boilerplate based on the Phaser.js grunt/browserify boilerplate, which was based on 1 and 2.