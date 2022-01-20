This is a fork of Blockly, an open source visual programming environment.
Major additions and changes in this fork:
Blockly.editBlocks is set
blockly.js into a prototype class
BlockSpaceEditor which can be instantiated multiple times on the same page
Workspace to
BlockSpace to disambiguate from higher-level
BlockSpaceEditor
cd blockly
npm install
npm run build
There is a playground manual testing page at tests/playground.html, which requires no build step or server running.
open tests/playground.html
This is the most typical use case for code-dot-org fork development.
Apps (aka Code Studio) is a set of blockly apps built on top of blockly, which installs and references this package via NPM. The easiest pathway for local development is to use npm-link:
cd {blockly repo directory}
npm link
cd {code-dot-org repo directory}/apps
npm link @code-dot-org/blockly
Apps will now reference your local blockly repository rather than the npm package. If you then make local changes to your repo, you can simply rebuild blockly (via
npm run build in this repo) and then apps (via
npm run build in code-dot-org/apps) to communicate those changes to apps.
To publish a new version to npm switch to the main branch, use
npm login to sign in as an account with access to the
@code-dot-org scope, then
npm version [major|minor|patch|premajor|preminor|prepatch] for the appropriate version bump. This will do the following:
There are a set of utility and integration tests included in
tests/blockly_test.html, and a playground manual testing page at
tests/playground.html.
After adding any new files, you will need to run
./update_test_dependencies.sh to update the test dependency map, which caches file dependencies so edits can be tested and played with without any re-build time.
There are three ways the test suites can be run:
./test.sh will run the tests in phantomjs
open tests/blockly_test.html
./deploy.sh will also run
./test.sh at the end of its full rebuild.
Blockly apps contains many tests that target features of blockly in the context of the code.org curriculum apps.
Additionally, Dashboard's UI tests cover certain features of blockly through Cucumber / Selenium scenarios.