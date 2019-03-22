Fork of the official Material Datepicker for Angular v6 with timepicker support.
The datepicker allows users to enter a date either through text input, or by choosing a date from the calendar.
It is made up of several components and directives that work together.
Further documentation can be found at the official docs: https://material.angular.io/components/datepicker/overview
<mat-form-field>
<input matInput [matDatepicker]="picker" placeholder="Choose a date">
<mat-datepicker-toggle matSuffix [for]="picker"></mat-datepicker-toggle>
<mat-datepicker #picker></mat-datepicker>
</mat-form-field>
The
mat-datepicker has the following input parameters:
startAt: start Date/Moment, otherwise the current selected value
type:
date | datetime | time output type and available views. default: date
startView:
clock | month | year | years initial view to load. default: month
clockStep: interval to use in the clock view. default: 1
twelveHour: whether to use 12 or 24 hrs format. default: false
touchUi: calendar UI mode. default: true (recommended)
disabled: whether the datepicker pop-up should be disabled
matDatepicker: whether the datepicker is connected to a date type one
and the
input[matDatepicker] has the output:
dateChange: Emits when a
change event is fired on this
<input>.
dateInput: Emits when a
input event is fired on this
<input>.
As usual run
yarn add @coachcare/datepicker or
npm install @coachcare/datepicker.
This module requires
moment and
moment-timezone for the MomentDateAdapter.
Now add the modules to your Angular Module:
import { MatDatepickerModule, MatMomentDateModule } from '@coachcare/datepicker';
@NgModule({
imports: [
MatDatepickerModule,
MatMomentDateModule,
...
],
...
})
export class AppModule {}
Note that the
MatDatepickerModule can be loaded into feature modules,
but it requires the providers given by
MatMomentDateModule,
so it's recommended to be imported in your root Module.
This module supports the Angular Material prebuilt themes that can be included in
angular.json:
"styles": [
"node_modules/@coachcare/datepicker/prebuilt-themes/indigo-pink.css",
...
],
available themes are
deeppurple-amber,
indigo-pink,
pink-bluegrey and
purple-green.
You can use your customized Material Theme as usual:
@import '~@coachcare/datepicker/theming';
@include mat-datepicker-theme($theme);
Also, the primary color can be customized with CSS variables. The required ones are:
body {
--bg-dialog: white;
--primary: rgba(73, 200, 242, 1);
--primary-contrast: #fff;
--primary-a60: rgba(73, 200, 242, 0.6);
--primary-a80: rgba(73, 200, 242, 0.8);
}
This fork uses an extended set of DateFormats,
so please check this file if you're building your own.
<mat-datepicker type="datetime" clockStep="5" #pickerStart></mat-datepicker>
<mat-datepicker type="datetime" startView="clock" #startPicker></mat-datepicker>
<mat-datepicker type="time" clockStep="5" #timeStart></mat-datepicker>
Enjoy!