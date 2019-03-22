Fork of the official Material Datepicker for Angular v6 with timepicker support.

The datepicker allows users to enter a date either through text input, or by choosing a date from the calendar.

It is made up of several components and directives that work together.

Further documentation can be found at the official docs: https://material.angular.io/components/datepicker/overview

< mat-form-field > < input matInput [ matDatepicker ]= "picker" placeholder = "Choose a date" > < mat-datepicker-toggle matSuffix [ for ]= "picker" > </ mat-datepicker-toggle > < mat-datepicker # picker > </ mat-datepicker > </ mat-form-field >

The mat-datepicker has the following input parameters:

startAt : start Date/Moment, otherwise the current selected value

: output type and available views. default: date startView : clock | month | year | years initial view to load. default: month

: initial view to load. default: month clockStep : interval to use in the clock view. default: 1

: interval to use in the clock view. default: 1 twelveHour : whether to use 12 or 24 hrs format. default: false

: whether to use 12 or 24 hrs format. default: false touchUi : calendar UI mode. default: true (recommended)

: calendar UI mode. default: true (recommended) disabled : whether the datepicker pop-up should be disabled

: whether the datepicker pop-up should be disabled matDatepicker : whether the datepicker is connected to a date type one

and the input[matDatepicker] has the output:

dateChange : Emits when a change event is fired on this <input> .

Installation

As usual run yarn add @coachcare/datepicker or npm install @coachcare/datepicker .

This module requires moment and moment-timezone for the MomentDateAdapter.

Now add the modules to your Angular Module:

import { MatDatepickerModule, MatMomentDateModule } from '@coachcare/datepicker' ; @NgModule({ imports : [ MatDatepickerModule, MatMomentDateModule, ... ], ... }) export class AppModule {}

Note that the MatDatepickerModule can be loaded into feature modules,

but it requires the providers given by MatMomentDateModule ,

so it's recommended to be imported in your root Module.

Styling

This module supports the Angular Material prebuilt themes that can be included in angular.json :

"styles" : [ "node_modules/@coachcare/datepicker/prebuilt-themes/indigo-pink.css" , ... ],

available themes are deeppurple-amber , indigo-pink , pink-bluegrey and purple-green .

You can use your customized Material Theme as usual:

@ import '~@coachcare/datepicker/theming' ; @ include mat-datepicker-theme( $theme );

Also, the primary color can be customized with CSS variables. The required ones are:

body { --bg-dialog : white; --primary : rgba (73, 200, 242, 1); --primary-contrast : #fff ; --primary-a60 : rgba (73, 200, 242, 0.6); --primary-a80 : rgba (73, 200, 242, 0.8); }

This fork uses an extended set of DateFormats,

so please check this file if you're building your own.

Usage Examples

<mat-datepicker type = "datetime" clockStep= "5"

<mat-datepicker type = "datetime" startView= "clock"

Time picker (clock views, with 5 minutes jump)

<mat-datepicker type = "time" clockStep= "5"

Enjoy!