@coachcare/datepicker

by coachcare
1.0.3 (see all)

Material Datepicker Fork with TimePicker by CoachCare

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

Material DatePicker by CoachCare

Fork of the official Material Datepicker for Angular v6 with timepicker support.

The datepicker allows users to enter a date either through text input, or by choosing a date from the calendar.
It is made up of several components and directives that work together.

Further documentation can be found at the official docs: https://material.angular.io/components/datepicker/overview

<mat-form-field>
  <input matInput [matDatepicker]="picker" placeholder="Choose a date">
  <mat-datepicker-toggle matSuffix [for]="picker"></mat-datepicker-toggle>
  <mat-datepicker #picker></mat-datepicker>
</mat-form-field>

The mat-datepicker has the following input parameters:

  • startAt: start Date/Moment, otherwise the current selected value
  • type: date | datetime | time output type and available views. default: date
  • startView: clock | month | year | years initial view to load. default: month
  • clockStep: interval to use in the clock view. default: 1
  • twelveHour: whether to use 12 or 24 hrs format. default: false
  • touchUi: calendar UI mode. default: true (recommended)
  • disabled: whether the datepicker pop-up should be disabled
  • matDatepicker: whether the datepicker is connected to a date type one

and the input[matDatepicker] has the output:

  • dateChange: Emits when a change event is fired on this <input>.
  • dateInput: Emits when a input event is fired on this <input>.

Installation

As usual run yarn add @coachcare/datepicker or npm install @coachcare/datepicker.
This module requires moment and moment-timezone for the MomentDateAdapter.

Now add the modules to your Angular Module:

import { MatDatepickerModule, MatMomentDateModule } from '@coachcare/datepicker';

@NgModule({
  imports: [
    MatDatepickerModule,
    MatMomentDateModule,
    ...
  ],
  ...
})
export class AppModule {}

Note that the MatDatepickerModule can be loaded into feature modules,
but it requires the providers given by MatMomentDateModule,
so it's recommended to be imported in your root Module.

Styling

This module supports the Angular Material prebuilt themes that can be included in angular.json:

"styles": [
  "node_modules/@coachcare/datepicker/prebuilt-themes/indigo-pink.css",
  ...
],

available themes are deeppurple-amber, indigo-pink, pink-bluegrey and purple-green.

You can use your customized Material Theme as usual:

@import '~@coachcare/datepicker/theming';

@include mat-datepicker-theme($theme);

Also, the primary color can be customized with CSS variables. The required ones are:

body {
  --bg-dialog: white;
  --primary: rgba(73, 200, 242, 1);
  --primary-contrast: #fff;
  --primary-a60: rgba(73, 200, 242, 0.6);
  --primary-a80: rgba(73, 200, 242, 0.8);
}

Date Formats Customization

This fork uses an extended set of DateFormats,
so please check this file if you're building your own.

Usage Examples

DateTime picker (year, month, date and clock views)

<mat-datepicker type="datetime" clockStep="5" #pickerStart></mat-datepicker>

DateTime picker (starting on the clock view)

<mat-datepicker type="datetime" startView="clock" #startPicker></mat-datepicker>

Time picker (clock views, with 5 minutes jump)

<mat-datepicker type="time" clockStep="5" #timeStart></mat-datepicker>

Enjoy!

