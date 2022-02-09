The design system is a set of open source design and front-end development resources for creating Section 508 compliant, responsive, and consistent websites. It builds on the U.S. Web Design System and extends it to support additional CSS and React components, utility classes, and a grid framework to allow teams to quickly prototype and build accessible, responsive, production-ready websites.
You're currently at the root of a monorepo containing multiple NPM packages located in the
packages directory. Unless you're a contributor or a child design system maintainer, you can ignore the
@cmsgov/design-system-docs and
@cmsgov/design-system-scripts packages, as they are mostly focused on the design system's developer tooling and documentation. View the
README.md in each of these for additional details.
|Name
|Description
|CMS Design System
|The core CSS, JS, and React components for the design system.
|Design System Documentation
|Markdown files containing documentation for the core design system site. These files are used by
@cmsgov/design-system-scripts to generate our documentation site.
|Design System Scripts
|Scripts for compiling, testing, and linting design system assets. Also contains scripts for building and serving the documentation site. This is used internally by the core CMS design system team, but is made public for child design systems.
|Healthcare.gov Design System
|Design system used by application teams at healthcare.gov
|Medicare.gov Design System
|Design system used by application teams at medicare.gov
This project uses Yarn for package management. Yarn helps to ensure everyone is using the same package versions. Install Yarn, if you don't have it yet.
yarn install
bootstrap which allows us to have multiple packages within the same repo (a monorepo). Lerna installs all our dependencies and symlinks any cross-dependencies.
yarn start
Note: When you create a Git commit, any staged scripts will be automatically ran through ESLint and Prettier. If the linter catches an error, your commit will fail. This is a feature, not a bug :)
These scripts can all be run from the root level of the repo:
yarn start
yarn start:healthcare to start the Healthcare.gov Design System's documentation site
yarn start:medicare to start the Medicare.gov Design System's documentation site
yarn build
yarn build:healthcare to build the Healthcare.gov Design System
yarn build:medicare to build the Medicare.gov Design System
yarn build-docs
yarn build-docs:healthcare to build the Healthcare.gov Design System docs site
yarn build-docs:medicare to build the Medicare.gov Design System docs site
yarn storybook
yarn storybook:healthcare starts storybook for healthcare stories & styles
yarn storybook:medicare starts storybook for medicare stories & styles
yarn test
yarn test:unit
yarn test:a11y
yarn test:a11y:healthcare to run the Healthcare.gov Design System's accessibility tests
yarn test:a11y:medicare to run the Medicare.gov Design System's accessibility tests
yarn update-snapshots
yarn lint
yarn release
yarn publish-release
In addition to unit and a11y tests, we're using backstopJS for visual regression testing. Here's how to run the tests.
yarn install
yarn start
backstop test
backstop approve to commit new reference files after confirming the change with
backstop test
Note: Use
backstop reference to update and replace all reference files.
The CMS Design System provides a Sketch file and Sketch Library containing components, styles, and symbols. These are regularly updated alongside our code, and updates are automatically synced for designers using the Sketch Library.
Read more on using Sketch with the CMS Design System
Examples of the design system in use can be found in the
examples directory.
Please read the CONTRIBUTING.md document to learn about contributing to the design system, and our coding guidelines.
To contact the CMS Design System product owners, please email
WPMG_Web@cms.hhs.gov
One of our goals is to ensure a welcoming environment for all contributors. Please take a look at our Code of Conduct to learn more.