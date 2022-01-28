Offline / local search for Docusaurus v2.0.0-beta.15+ that works behind your firewall.
Feature Highlights:
Note: We use the open source algolia/autocomplete library for the searchbox. This library is just used as the frontend, and, unlike the default Docusaurus search experience (algolia/docsearch), does not connect to any Algolia or third-party servers.
yarn add @cmfcmf/docusaurus-search-local
or
npm install @cmfcmf/docusaurus-search-local
Add this plugin to the
plugins array in
docusaurus.config.js.
module.exports = {
// ...
plugins: [require.resolve("@cmfcmf/docusaurus-search-local")],
// or, if you want to specify options:
// ...
plugins: [
[
require.resolve("@cmfcmf/docusaurus-search-local"),
{
// Options here
},
],
],
};
The following options are available (defaults are shown below):
{
// whether to index docs pages
indexDocs: true,
// Whether to also index the titles of the parent categories in the sidebar of a doc page.
// 0 disables this feature.
// 1 indexes the direct parent category in the sidebar of a doc page
// 2 indexes up to two nested parent categories of a doc page
// 3...
//
// Do _not_ use Infinity, the value must be a JSON-serializable integer.
indexDocSidebarParentCategories: 0,
// whether to index blog pages
indexBlog: true,
// whether to index static pages
// /404.html is never indexed
indexPages: false,
// language of your documentation, see next section
language: "en",
// setting this to "none" will prevent the default CSS to be included. The default CSS
// comes from autocomplete-theme-classic, which you can read more about here:
// https://www.algolia.com/doc/ui-libraries/autocomplete/api-reference/autocomplete-theme-classic/
style: undefined,
// lunr.js-specific settings
lunr: {
// When indexing your documents, their content is split into "tokens".
// Text entered into the search box is also tokenized.
// This setting configures the separator used to determine where to split the text into tokens.
// By default, it splits the text at whitespace and dashes.
//
// Note: Does not work for "ja" and "th" languages, since these use a different tokenizer.
tokenizerSeparator: /[\s\-]+/,
// https://lunrjs.com/guides/customising.html#similarity-tuning
//
// This parameter controls the importance given to the length of a document and its fields. This
// value must be between 0 and 1, and by default it has a value of 0.75. Reducing this value
// reduces the effect of different length documents on a term’s importance to that document.
b: 0.75,
// This controls how quickly the boost given by a common word reaches saturation. Increasing it
// will slow down the rate of saturation and lower values result in quicker saturation. The
// default value is 1.2. If the collection of documents being indexed have high occurrences
// of words that are not covered by a stop word filter, these words can quickly dominate any
// similarity calculation. In these cases, this value can be reduced to get more balanced results.
k1: 1.2,
// By default, we rank pages where the search term appears in the title higher than pages where
// the search term appears in just the text. This is done by "boosting" title matches with a
// higher value than content matches. The concrete boosting behavior can be controlled by changing
// the following settings.
titleBoost: 5,
contentBoost: 1,
parentCategoriesBoost: 2, // Only used when indexDocSidebarParentCategories > 0
}
}
You can now use the search bar to search your documentation.
Important: Search only works for the statically built documentation (i.e., after you ran
yarn build in your documentation folder).
Search does not work in development (i.e., when running
yarn start).
Use the
language option if your documentation is not written in English. You can either specify a single language or an array of multiple languages.
The following languages are available:
ar, da, de, en, es, fi, fr, hi, hu, it, ja, nl, no, pt, ro, ru, sv, th, tr, vi, zh
Important: For Chinese language support (
zh), you also have to install the
nodejieba npm package at
^2.5.0.
Documentation versions created with the official Docusaurus docs plugin are supported.
The search bar defaults to the latest version (not
next, but the latest version defined in
versions.json) when not on a documentation page (e.g., when looking at a blog post or a static page).
If the user visits a documentation page, the version is extracted from the page and search will only search the documentation of that version.
The searchbar placeholder text always reflects the currently detected documentation version.
This plugin supports documentation using Docusaurus i18n out of the box.
However, the text used for the searchbox itself (e.g., the
Search... placeholder) is currently only translated in German, English, Italian, Portuguese, Brazilian Portuguese, French, Spanish, Japanese, Chinese, and Bahasa Indonesia.
Please contribute additional translations by creating a new translation file in the codeTranslations subfolder and submitting a PR.
You can also adjust translations by modifiying the translations in
<yourfolder>/i18n/<locale>/code.json that start with
cmfcmf/d-s-l..
Read more at: https://docusaurus.io/docs/i18n/tutorial#translate-json-files
If building your documentation produces an error, you can build it in debug mode to figure out
which page is causing it. To do so, simply set the
DEBUG environment variable when building
your documentation:
DEBUG=1 yarn build.
Please see the CONTRIBUTING.md file for further information.
MIT