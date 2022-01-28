Offline / Local Search for Docusaurus v2.0.0-beta.15+

Offline / local search for Docusaurus v2.0.0-beta.15+ that works behind your firewall.

Feature Highlights:

Supports multiple documentation versions

Supports documentation written in languages other than English

Highlights search results

Customized parsers for docs, blogs, and general pages

Lazy-loads the index

Note: We use the open source algolia/autocomplete library for the searchbox. This library is just used as the frontend, and, unlike the default Docusaurus search experience (algolia/docsearch), does not connect to any Algolia or third-party servers.

Installation

yarn add @cmfcmf/docusaurus-search-local

or

npm install @cmfcmf/docusaurus-search-local

Usage

Add this plugin to the plugins array in docusaurus.config.js .

module .exports = { plugins : [ require .resolve( "@cmfcmf/docusaurus-search-local" )], plugins : [ [ require .resolve( "@cmfcmf/docusaurus-search-local" ), { }, ], ], };

The following options are available (defaults are shown below):

{ indexDocs : true , indexDocSidebarParentCategories : 0 , indexBlog : true , indexPages : false , language : "en" , style : undefined , lunr : { tokenizerSeparator : /[\s\-]+/ , b : 0.75 , k1 : 1.2 , titleBoost : 5 , contentBoost : 1 , parentCategoriesBoost : 2 , } }

You can now use the search bar to search your documentation.

Important: Search only works for the statically built documentation (i.e., after you ran yarn build in your documentation folder).

Search does not work in development (i.e., when running yarn start ).

Non-English Documentation

Use the language option if your documentation is not written in English. You can either specify a single language or an array of multiple languages. The following languages are available:

ar, da, de, en, es, fi, fr, hi, hu, it, ja, nl, no, pt, ro, ru, sv, th , tr , vi, zh

Important: For Chinese language support ( zh ), you also have to install the nodejieba npm package at ^2.5.0 .

Documentation Versions

Documentation versions created with the official Docusaurus docs plugin are supported. The search bar defaults to the latest version (not next , but the latest version defined in versions.json ) when not on a documentation page (e.g., when looking at a blog post or a static page). If the user visits a documentation page, the version is extracted from the page and search will only search the documentation of that version. The searchbar placeholder text always reflects the currently detected documentation version.

Internationalization

This plugin supports documentation using Docusaurus i18n out of the box.

However, the text used for the searchbox itself (e.g., the Search... placeholder) is currently only translated in German, English, Italian, Portuguese, Brazilian Portuguese, French, Spanish, Japanese, Chinese, and Bahasa Indonesia. Please contribute additional translations by creating a new translation file in the codeTranslations subfolder and submitting a PR.

You can also adjust translations by modifiying the translations in <yourfolder>/i18n/<locale>/code.json that start with cmfcmf/d-s-l. . Read more at: https://docusaurus.io/docs/i18n/tutorial#translate-json-files

Debugging

If building your documentation produces an error, you can build it in debug mode to figure out which page is causing it. To do so, simply set the DEBUG environment variable when building your documentation: DEBUG=1 yarn build .

CONTRIBUTING

Please see the CONTRIBUTING.md file for further information.

License

MIT