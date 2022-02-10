AWS Amplify provides a declarative and easy-to-use interface across different categories of cloud operations. AWS Amplify goes well with any JavaScript based frontend workflow and React Native for mobile developers.
Our default implementation works with Amazon Web Services (AWS), but AWS Amplify is designed to be open and pluggable for any custom backend or service.
|Category
|AWS Provider
|Description
|Authentication
|Amazon Cognito
|APIs and Building blocks to create Authentication experiences.
|Analytics
|Amazon Pinpoint
|Collect Analytics data for your application including tracking user sessions.
|REST API
|Amazon API Gateway
|Sigv4 signing and AWS auth for API Gateway and other REST endpoints.
|GraphQL API
|AWS AppSync
|Interact with your GraphQL or AWS AppSync endpoint(s).
|DataStore
|AWS AppSync
|Programming model for shared and distributed data, with simple online/offline synchronization.
|Storage
|Amazon S3
|Manages content in public, protected, private storage buckets.
|Geo (Developer preview)
|Amazon Location Service
|Provides APIs and UI components for maps and location search for JavaScript-based web apps.
|Push Notifications
|Amazon Pinpoint
|Allows you to integrate push notifications in your app with Amazon Pinpoint targeting and campaign management support.
|Interactions
|Amazon Lex
|Create conversational bots powered by deep learning technologies.
|PubSub
|AWS IoT
|Provides connectivity with cloud-based message-oriented middleware.
|Internationalization
|---
|A lightweight internationalization solution.
|Cache
|---
|Provides a generic LRU cache for JavaScript developers to store data with priority and expiration settings.
|Predictions
|Various*
|Connect your app with machine learning services like NLP, computer vision, TTS, and more.
AWS Amplify is available as
aws-amplify package on npm.
Web
If you are developing a JavaScript app, please visit our documentation site on JavaScript.
React
If you are developing a React app, please visit our documentation site on React.
Angular
If you are developing an Angular app, please visit our documentation site on Angular.
Vue
If you are developing a Vue app, please visit our documentation site on Vue.
React Native
For React Native development, install
aws-amplify:
$ npm install aws-amplify --save
If you are developing a React Native app, you can install an additional package
aws-amplify-react-native containing Higher Order Components:
$ npm install aws-amplify-react-native --save
Visit our Installation Guide for React Native to start building your web app.
@react-native-community/netinfo
@react-native-async-storage/async-storage
@react-native-picker/picker
// React Native
yarn add aws-amplify amazon-cognito-identity-js @react-native-community/netinfo @react-native-async-storage/async-storage @react-native-picker/picker
npx pod-install
// Expo
yarn add aws-amplify @react-native-community/netinfo @react-native-async-storage/async-storage @react-native-picker/picker
AWS.credentials and
AWS.config don’t exist anymore in Amplify JavaScript.
aws-sdk@2.x has been removed from
Amplify@3.x.x in favor of version 3 of aws-sdk-js. We recommend to migrate to aws-sdk-js-v3 if you rely on AWS services that are not supported by Amplify, since aws-sdk-js-v3 is imported modularly.
If you can't migrate to aws-sdk-js-v3 or rely on aws-sdk@2.x, you will need to import it separately.
If you are using exported paths within your Amplify JS application, (e.g.
import from "@aws-amplify/analytics/lib/Analytics") this will now break and no longer will be supported. You will need to change to named imports:
import { Analytics } from 'aws-amplify';
If you are using categories as
Amplify.<Category>, this will no longer work and we recommend to import the category you are needing to use:
import { Auth } from 'aws-amplify';