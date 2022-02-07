This plugin extracts CSS into separate files. It creates a CSS file per JS file which contains CSS. It supports On-Demand-Loading of CSS and SourceMaps.
It builds on top of a new webpack v5 feature and requires webpack 5 to work.
Compared to the extract-text-webpack-plugin:
To begin, you'll need to install
mini-css-extract-plugin:
npm install --save-dev mini-css-extract-plugin
or
yarn add -D mini-css-extract-plugin
or
pnpm add -D mini-css-extract-plugin
It's recommended to combine
mini-css-extract-plugin with the
css-loader
Then add the loader and the plugin to your
webpack config. For example:
style.css
body {
background: green;
}
component.js
import "./style.css";
webpack.config.js
const MiniCssExtractPlugin = require("mini-css-extract-plugin");
module.exports = {
plugins: [new MiniCssExtractPlugin()],
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/i,
use: [MiniCssExtractPlugin.loader, "css-loader"],
},
],
},
};
⚠️ Note that if you import CSS from your webpack entrypoint or import styles in the initial chunk,
mini-css-extract-pluginwill not load this CSS into the page. Please use
html-webpack-pluginfor automatic generation
linktags or create
index.htmlfile with
linktag.
⚠️ Source maps works only for
source-map/
nosources-source-map/
hidden-nosources-source-map/
hidden-source-mapvalues because CSS only supports source maps with the
sourceMappingURLcomment (i.e.
//# sourceMappingURL=style.css.map). If you need set
devtoolto another value you can enable source maps generation for extracted CSS using
sourceMap: truefor
css-loader.
filename
Type:
type filename =
| string
| ((pathData: PathData, assetInfo?: AssetInfo) => string);
Default:
[name].css
This option determines the name of each output CSS file.
Works like
output.filename
chunkFilename
Type:
type chunkFilename =
| string
| ((pathData: PathData, assetInfo?: AssetInfo) => string);
Default:
based on filename
Specifying
chunkFilenameas a
functionis only available in webpack@5
This option determines the name of non-entry chunk files.
Works like
output.chunkFilename
ignoreOrder
Type:
type ignoreOrder = boolean;
Default:
false
Remove Order Warnings. See examples below for details.
insert
Type:
type insert = string | ((linkTag: HTMLLinkElement) => void);
Default:
document.head.appendChild(linkTag);
Inserts the
link tag at the given position for non-initial (async) CSS chunks
⚠️ Only for non-initial (async) chunks.
By default, the
mini-css-extract-plugin appends styles (
<link> elements) to
document.head of the current
window.
However in some circumstances it might be necessary to have finer control over the append target or even delay
link elements insertion.
For example this is the case when you asynchronously load styles for an application that runs inside of an iframe.
In such cases
insert can be configured to be a function or a custom selector.
If you target an iframe make sure that the parent document has sufficient access rights to reach into the frame document and append elements to it.
string
Allows to setup custom query selector.
A new
<link> element will be inserted after the found item.
webpack.config.js
new MiniCssExtractPlugin({
insert: "#some-element",
});
A new
<link> element will be inserted after the element with id
some-element.
function
Allows to override default behavior and insert styles at any position.
⚠ Do not forget that this code will run in the browser alongside your application. Since not all browsers support latest ECMA features like
let,
const,
arrow function expressionand etc we recommend you to use only ECMA 5 features and syntax.
⚠ The
insertfunction is serialized to string and passed to the plugin. This means that it won't have access to the scope of the webpack configuration module.
webpack.config.js
new MiniCssExtractPlugin({
insert: function (linkTag) {
var reference = document.querySelector("#some-element");
if (reference) {
reference.parentNode.insertBefore(linkTag, reference);
}
},
});
A new
<link> element will be inserted before the element with id
some-element.
attributes
Type:
type attributes = Record<string, string>};
Default:
{}
⚠️ Only for non-initial (async) chunks.
If defined, the
mini-css-extract-plugin will attach given attributes with their values on
<link> element.
webpack.config.js
const MiniCssExtractPlugin = require("mini-css-extract-plugin");
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new MiniCssExtractPlugin({
attributes: {
id: "target",
"data-target": "example",
},
}),
],
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/i,
use: [MiniCssExtractPlugin.loader, "css-loader"],
},
],
},
};
Note: It's only applied to dynamically loaded css chunks, if you want to modify link attributes inside html file, please using html-webpack-plugin
linkType
Type:
type linkType = string | boolean;
Default:
text/css
This option allows loading asynchronous chunks with a custom link type, such as
<link type="text/css" ...>.
string
Possible values:
text/css
webpack.config.js
const MiniCssExtractPlugin = require("mini-css-extract-plugin");
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new MiniCssExtractPlugin({
linkType: "text/css",
}),
],
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/i,
use: [MiniCssExtractPlugin.loader, "css-loader"],
},
],
},
};
boolean
false disables the link
type attribute
webpack.config.js
const MiniCssExtractPlugin = require("mini-css-extract-plugin");
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new MiniCssExtractPlugin({
linkType: false,
}),
],
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/i,
use: [MiniCssExtractPlugin.loader, "css-loader"],
},
],
},
};
runtime
Type:
type runtime = boolean;
Default:
true
Allows to enable/disable the runtime generation. CSS will be still extracted and can be used for a custom loading methods. For example, you can use assets-webpack-plugin to retrieve them then use your own runtime code to download assets when needed.
true to skip.
webpack.config.js
const MiniCssExtractPlugin = require("mini-css-extract-plugin");
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new MiniCssExtractPlugin({
runtime: false,
}),
],
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/i,
use: [MiniCssExtractPlugin.loader, "css-loader"],
},
],
},
};
experimentalUseImportModule
Type:
type experimentalUseImportModule = boolean;
Default:
undefined
Enabled by default if not explicitly enabled (i.e.
true and
false allow you to explicitly control this option) and new API is available (at least webpack
5.52.0 is required).
Boolean values are available since version
5.33.2, but you need to enable
experiments.executeModule (not required from webpack
5.52.0).
Use a new webpack API to execute modules instead of child compilers. This improves performance and memory usage a lot.
When combined with
experiments.layers, this adds a
layer option to the loader options to specify the layer of the css execution.
webpack.config.js
const MiniCssExtractPlugin = require("mini-css-extract-plugin");
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new MiniCssExtractPlugin({
// You don't need this for `>= 5.52.0` due to the fact that this is enabled by default
// Required only for `>= 5.33.2 & <= 5.52.0`
// Not available/unsafe for `<= 5.33.2`
experimentalUseImportModule: true,
}),
],
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/i,
use: [MiniCssExtractPlugin.loader, "css-loader"],
},
],
},
};
publicPath
Type:
type publicPath =
| string
| ((resourcePath: string, rootContext: string) => string);
Default: the
publicPath in
webpackOptions.output
Specifies a custom public path for the external resources like images, files, etc inside
CSS.
Works like
output.publicPath
string
webpack.config.js
const MiniCssExtractPlugin = require("mini-css-extract-plugin");
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new MiniCssExtractPlugin({
// Options similar to the same options in webpackOptions.output
// both options are optional
filename: "[name].css",
chunkFilename: "[id].css",
}),
],
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/,
use: [
{
loader: MiniCssExtractPlugin.loader,
options: {
publicPath: "/public/path/to/",
},
},
"css-loader",
],
},
],
},
};
function
webpack.config.js
const MiniCssExtractPlugin = require("mini-css-extract-plugin");
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new MiniCssExtractPlugin({
// Options similar to the same options in webpackOptions.output
// both options are optional
filename: "[name].css",
chunkFilename: "[id].css",
}),
],
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/,
use: [
{
loader: MiniCssExtractPlugin.loader,
options: {
publicPath: (resourcePath, context) => {
return path.relative(path.dirname(resourcePath), context) + "/";
},
},
},
"css-loader",
],
},
],
},
};
emit
Type:
type emit = boolean;
Default:
true
If true, emits a file (writes a file to the filesystem). If false, the plugin will extract the CSS but will not emit the file. It is often useful to disable this option for server-side packages.
esModule
Type:
type esModule = boolean;
Default:
true
By default,
mini-css-extract-plugin generates JS modules that use the ES modules syntax.
There are some cases in which using ES modules is beneficial, like in the case of module concatenation and tree shaking.
You can enable a CommonJS syntax using:
webpack.config.js
const MiniCssExtractPlugin = require("mini-css-extract-plugin");
module.exports = {
plugins: [new MiniCssExtractPlugin()],
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/i,
use: [
{
loader: MiniCssExtractPlugin.loader,
options: {
esModule: false,
},
},
"css-loader",
],
},
],
},
};
For
production builds it's recommended to extract the CSS from your bundle being able to use parallel loading of CSS/JS resources later on.
This can be achieved by using the
mini-css-extract-plugin, because it creates separate css files.
For
development mode (including
webpack-dev-server) you can use style-loader, because it injects CSS into the DOM using multiple and works faster.
Do not use
style-loaderand
mini-css-extract-plugintogether.
webpack.config.js
const MiniCssExtractPlugin = require("mini-css-extract-plugin");
const devMode = process.env.NODE_ENV !== "production";
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.(sa|sc|c)ss$/,
use: [
devMode ? "style-loader" : MiniCssExtractPlugin.loader,
"css-loader",
"postcss-loader",
"sass-loader",
],
},
],
},
plugins: [].concat(devMode ? [] : [new MiniCssExtractPlugin()]),
};
webpack.config.js
const MiniCssExtractPlugin = require("mini-css-extract-plugin");
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new MiniCssExtractPlugin({
// Options similar to the same options in webpackOptions.output
// all options are optional
filename: "[name].css",
chunkFilename: "[id].css",
ignoreOrder: false, // Enable to remove warnings about conflicting order
}),
],
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/,
use: [
{
loader: MiniCssExtractPlugin.loader,
options: {
// you can specify a publicPath here
// by default it uses publicPath in webpackOptions.output
publicPath: "../",
},
},
"css-loader",
],
},
],
},
};
⚠ Names of locals are converted to
camelCase.
⚠ It is not allowed to use JavaScript reserved words in css class names.
⚠ Options
esModuleand
modules.namedExportin
css-loadershould be enabled.
styles.css
.foo-baz {
color: red;
}
.bar {
color: blue;
}
index.js
import { fooBaz, bar } from "./styles.css";
console.log(fooBaz, bar);
You can enable a ES module named export using:
webpack.config.js
const MiniCssExtractPlugin = require("mini-css-extract-plugin");
module.exports = {
plugins: [new MiniCssExtractPlugin()],
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/,
use: [
{
loader: MiniCssExtractPlugin.loader,
},
{
loader: "css-loader",
options: {
esModule: true,
modules: {
namedExport: true,
localIdentName: "foo__[name]__[local]",
},
},
},
],
},
],
},
};
publicPath option as function
webpack.config.js
const MiniCssExtractPlugin = require("mini-css-extract-plugin");
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new MiniCssExtractPlugin({
// Options similar to the same options in webpackOptions.output
// both options are optional
filename: "[name].css",
chunkFilename: "[id].css",
}),
],
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/,
use: [
{
loader: MiniCssExtractPlugin.loader,
options: {
publicPath: (resourcePath, context) => {
// publicPath is the relative path of the resource to the context
// e.g. for ./css/admin/main.css the publicPath will be ../../
// while for ./css/main.css the publicPath will be ../
return path.relative(path.dirname(resourcePath), context) + "/";
},
},
},
"css-loader",
],
},
],
},
};
This plugin should not be used with
style-loader in the loaders chain.
Here is an example to have both HMR in
development and your styles extracted in a file for
production builds.
(Loaders options left out for clarity, adapt accordingly to your needs.)
You should not use
HotModuleReplacementPlugin plugin if you are using a
webpack-dev-server.
webpack-dev-server enables / disables HMR using
hot option.
webpack.config.js
const webpack = require("webpack");
const MiniCssExtractPlugin = require("mini-css-extract-plugin");
const devMode = process.env.NODE_ENV !== "production";
const plugins = [
new MiniCssExtractPlugin({
// Options similar to the same options in webpackOptions.output
// both options are optional
filename: devMode ? "[name].css" : "[name].[contenthash].css",
chunkFilename: devMode ? "[id].css" : "[id].[contenthash].css",
}),
];
if (devMode) {
// only enable hot in development
plugins.push(new webpack.HotModuleReplacementPlugin());
}
module.exports = {
plugins,
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.(sa|sc|c)ss$/,
use: [
MiniCssExtractPlugin.loader,
"css-loader",
"postcss-loader",
"sass-loader",
],
},
],
},
};
Note: HMR is automatically supported in webpack 5. No need to configure it. Skip the following:
The
mini-css-extract-plugin supports hot reloading of actual css files in development.
Some options are provided to enable HMR of both standard stylesheets and locally scoped CSS or CSS modules.
Below is an example configuration of mini-css for HMR use with CSS modules.
You should not use
HotModuleReplacementPlugin plugin if you are using a
webpack-dev-server.
webpack-dev-server enables / disables HMR using
hot option.
webpack.config.js
const webpack = require("webpack");
const MiniCssExtractPlugin = require("mini-css-extract-plugin");
const plugins = [
new MiniCssExtractPlugin({
// Options similar to the same options in webpackOptions.output
// both options are optional
filename: devMode ? "[name].css" : "[name].[contenthash].css",
chunkFilename: devMode ? "[id].css" : "[id].[contenthash].css",
}),
];
if (devMode) {
// only enable hot in development
plugins.push(new webpack.HotModuleReplacementPlugin());
}
module.exports = {
plugins,
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/,
use: [
{
loader: MiniCssExtractPlugin.loader,
options: {},
},
"css-loader",
],
},
],
},
};
To minify the output, use a plugin like css-minimizer-webpack-plugin.
webpack.config.js
const MiniCssExtractPlugin = require("mini-css-extract-plugin");
const CssMinimizerPlugin = require("css-minimizer-webpack-plugin");
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new MiniCssExtractPlugin({
filename: "[name].css",
chunkFilename: "[id].css",
}),
],
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/,
use: [MiniCssExtractPlugin.loader, "css-loader"],
},
],
},
optimization: {
minimizer: [
// For webpack@5 you can use the `...` syntax to extend existing minimizers (i.e. `terser-webpack-plugin`), uncomment the next line
// `...`,
new CssMinimizerPlugin(),
],
},
};
This will enable CSS optimization only in production mode. If you want to run it also in development set the
optimization.minimize option to true.
The runtime code detects already added CSS via
<link> or
<style> tag.
This can be useful when injecting CSS on server-side for Server-Side-Rendering.
The
href of the
<link> tag has to match the URL that will be used for loading the CSS chunk.
The
data-href attribute can be used for
<link> and
<style> too.
When inlining CSS
data-href must be used.
The CSS can be extracted in one CSS file using
optimization.splitChunks.cacheGroups.
webpack.config.js
const MiniCssExtractPlugin = require("mini-css-extract-plugin");
module.exports = {
optimization: {
splitChunks: {
cacheGroups: {
styles: {
name: "styles",
type: "css/mini-extract",
chunks: "all",
enforce: true,
},
},
},
},
plugins: [
new MiniCssExtractPlugin({
filename: "[name].css",
}),
],
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/,
use: [MiniCssExtractPlugin.loader, "css-loader"],
},
],
},
};
Note that
type should be used instead of
test in Webpack 5, or else an extra
.js file can be generated besides the
.css file. This is because
test doesn't know which modules should be dropped (in this case, it won't detect that
.js should be dropped).
You may also extract the CSS based on the webpack entry name. This is especially useful if you import routes dynamically but want to keep your CSS bundled according to entry. This also prevents the CSS duplication issue one had with the ExtractTextPlugin.
const path = require("path");
const MiniCssExtractPlugin = require("mini-css-extract-plugin");
module.exports = {
entry: {
foo: path.resolve(__dirname, "src/foo"),
bar: path.resolve(__dirname, "src/bar"),
},
optimization: {
splitChunks: {
cacheGroups: {
fooStyles: {
type: "css/mini-extract",
name: "styles_foo",
chunks: (chunk) => {
return chunk.name === "foo";
},
enforce: true,
},
barStyles: {
type: "css/mini-extract",
name: "styles_bar",
chunks: (chunk) => {
return chunk.name === "bar";
},
enforce: true,
},
},
},
},
plugins: [
new MiniCssExtractPlugin({
filename: "[name].css",
}),
],
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/,
use: [MiniCssExtractPlugin.loader, "css-loader"],
},
],
},
};
With the
filename option you can use chunk data to customize the filename.
This is particularly useful when dealing with multiple entry points and wanting to get more control out of the filename for a given entry point/chunk.
In the example below, we'll use
filename to output the generated css into a different directory.
webpack.config.js
const MiniCssExtractPlugin = require("mini-css-extract-plugin");
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new MiniCssExtractPlugin({
filename: ({ chunk }) => `${chunk.name.replace("/js/", "/css/")}.css`,
}),
],
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/,
use: [MiniCssExtractPlugin.loader, "css-loader"],
},
],
},
};
For long term caching use
filename: "[contenthash].css". Optionally add
[name].
webpack.config.js
const MiniCssExtractPlugin = require("mini-css-extract-plugin");
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new MiniCssExtractPlugin({
filename: "[name].[contenthash].css",
chunkFilename: "[id].[contenthash].css",
}),
],
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/,
use: [MiniCssExtractPlugin.loader, "css-loader"],
},
],
},
};
For projects where css ordering has been mitigated through consistent use of scoping or naming conventions, the css order warnings can be disabled by setting the ignoreOrder flag to true for the plugin.
webpack.config.js
const MiniCssExtractPlugin = require("mini-css-extract-plugin");
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new MiniCssExtractPlugin({
ignoreOrder: true,
}),
],
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/i,
use: [MiniCssExtractPlugin.loader, "css-loader"],
},
],
},
};
webpack.config.js
const MiniCssExtractPlugin = require("mini-css-extract-plugin");
module.exports = {
entry: "./src/index.js",
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.s[ac]ss$/i,
oneOf: [
{
resourceQuery: "?dark",
use: [
Self.loader,
"css-loader",
{
loader: "sass-loader",
options: {
additionalData: `@use 'dark-theme/vars' as vars;`,
},
},
],
},
{
use: [
Self.loader,
"css-loader",
{
loader: "sass-loader",
options: {
additionalData: `@use 'light-theme/vars' as vars;`,
},
},
],
},
],
},
],
},
plugins: [
new Self({
filename: "[name].css",
attributes: {
id: "theme",
},
}),
],
};
src/index.js
import "./style.scss";
let theme = "light";
const themes = {};
themes[theme] = document.querySelector("#theme");
async function loadTheme(newTheme) {
// eslint-disable-next-line no-console
console.log(`CHANGE THEME - ${newTheme}`);
const themeElement = document.querySelector("#theme");
if (themeElement) {
themeElement.remove();
}
if (themes[newTheme]) {
// eslint-disable-next-line no-console
console.log(`THEME ALREADY LOADED - ${newTheme}`);
document.head.appendChild(themes[newTheme]);
return;
}
if (newTheme === "dark") {
// eslint-disable-next-line no-console
console.log(`LOADING THEME - ${newTheme}`);
import(/* webpackChunkName: "dark" */ "./style.scss?dark").then(() => {
themes[newTheme] = document.querySelector("#theme");
// eslint-disable-next-line no-console
console.log(`LOADED - ${newTheme}`);
});
}
}
document.onclick = () => {
if (theme === "light") {
theme = "dark";
} else {
theme = "light";
}
loadTheme(theme);
};
src/dark-theme/_vars.scss
$background: black;
src/light-theme/_vars.scss
$background: white;
src/styles.scss
body {
background-color: vars.$background;
}
public/index.html
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8" />
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1" />
<title>Document</title>
<link id="theme" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="./main.css" />
</head>
<body>
<script src="./main.js"></script>
</body>
</html>
If you'd like to extract the media queries from the extracted CSS (so mobile users don't need to load desktop or tablet specific CSS anymore) you should use one of the following plugins:
