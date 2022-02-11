Clarity Design System

Clarity is an open source design system that brings together UX guidelines, design resources, and coding implementations with Web Components. This repository includes everything you need to build, customize, test, and deploy Clarity. For complete documentation, visit the Clarity website.

If you are looking for Clarity Angular, our previous implementation of Clarity built in Angular, please see the angular branch for the latest version there.

Getting Started

Clarity is published as five npm packages:

Contains the Web Components that work in any JavaScript framework.

Contains shims for core usage in Angular environment

Contains shims for core usage in React environment

Our open source sans-serif typeface.

Installing Clarity

Visit our documentation at https://clarity.design/get-started/

Documentation

For documentation on the Clarity Design System, including a list of components and example usage, see our website.

Contributing

The Clarity project team welcomes contributions from the community. For more detailed information, see our contribution guidances.

Licenses

The Clarity Design System is licensed under the MIT license.

Feedback

If you find a bug or want to request a new feature, please open a GitHub issue.

Include a link to the reproduction scenario you created by forking one of the Clarity Stackblitz Templates for the version you are using at Clarity StackBlitz templates.

Support

For our support policies please visit https://clarity.design/get-started/support/

For questions, ideas, or just reaching out to the team feel free to open a discussion in our GitHub Disscussion section.