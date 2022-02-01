openbase logo
@cloudinary/angular-4.x

by cloudinary
1.1.0 (see all)

Cloudinary Angular client library

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

52

GitHub Stars

309

Maintenance

Last Commit

18d ago

Contributors

31

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Cloudinary Angular SDK

About

The Cloudinary Angular SDK allows you to quickly and easily integrate your application with Cloudinary. Effortlessly optimize, transform, and manage your cloud's assets.

Note

This Readme provides basic installation and usage information. For the complete documentation, see the Angular SDK Guide.

Table of Contents

Key Features

Version Support

SDK Versionng 2ng 4ng >=5.0.0
5.xXXV
4.xXVX
2.xVXX

Installation

npm install @cloudinary/angular-5.x cloudinary-core --save

Usage

Setup

import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
// ...
import { CloudinaryModule, CloudinaryConfiguration } from '@cloudinary/angular-5.x';
import { Cloudinary } from 'cloudinary-core';

@NgModule({
    imports: [
        CloudinaryModule.forRoot({Cloudinary}, { cloud_name: 'your_cloud_name' } as CloudinaryConfiguration),
    ],
    bootstrap: [/* ... */]
})
export class AppModule { }

Transform and Optimize Assets

    <cl-image public-id="readme" class="thumbnail inline" angle="20" format="jpg">
        <cl-transformation height="150" width="150" crop="fill" effect="sepia" radius="20"></cl-transformation>
        <cl-transformation overlay="text:arial_60:readme" gravity="north" y="20"></cl-transformation>
    </cl-image>

Generate Image and Video HTML Tags

- Use <cl-image> to generate image tags
- Use <cl-video> to generate video tags

File upload

This SDK does not provide file upload functionality, however there are several methods of uploading from the client side.

Contributions

  • Ensure tests run locally (npm run test)
  • Open a PR and ensure Travis tests pass

Get Help

If you run into an issue or have a question, you can either:

About Cloudinary

Cloudinary is a powerful media API for websites and mobile apps alike, Cloudinary enables developers to efficiently manage, transform, optimize, and deliver images and videos through multiple CDNs. Ultimately, viewers enjoy responsive and personalized visual-media experiences—irrespective of the viewing device.

Additional Resources

Licence

Released under the MIT license.

