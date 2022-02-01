The Cloudinary Angular SDK allows you to quickly and easily integrate your application with Cloudinary. Effortlessly optimize, transform, and manage your cloud's assets.
This Readme provides basic installation and usage information. For the complete documentation, see the Angular SDK Guide.
|SDK Version
|ng 2
|ng 4
|ng >=5.0.0
|5.x
|X
|X
|V
|4.x
|X
|V
|X
|2.x
|V
|X
|X
npm install @cloudinary/angular-5.x cloudinary-core --save
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
// ...
import { CloudinaryModule, CloudinaryConfiguration } from '@cloudinary/angular-5.x';
import { Cloudinary } from 'cloudinary-core';
@NgModule({
imports: [
CloudinaryModule.forRoot({Cloudinary}, { cloud_name: 'your_cloud_name' } as CloudinaryConfiguration),
],
bootstrap: [/* ... */]
})
export class AppModule { }
<cl-image public-id="readme" class="thumbnail inline" angle="20" format="jpg">
<cl-transformation height="150" width="150" crop="fill" effect="sepia" radius="20"></cl-transformation>
<cl-transformation overlay="text:arial_60:readme" gravity="north" y="20"></cl-transformation>
</cl-image>
- Use <cl-image> to generate image tags
- Use <cl-video> to generate video tags
This SDK does not provide file upload functionality, however there are several methods of uploading from the client side.
If you run into an issue or have a question, you can either:
Cloudinary is a powerful media API for websites and mobile apps alike, Cloudinary enables developers to efficiently manage, transform, optimize, and deliver images and videos through multiple CDNs. Ultimately, viewers enjoy responsive and personalized visual-media experiences—irrespective of the viewing device.
Released under the MIT license.