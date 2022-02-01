Cloudinary Angular SDK

About

The Cloudinary Angular SDK allows you to quickly and easily integrate your application with Cloudinary. Effortlessly optimize, transform, and manage your cloud's assets.

Note

This Readme provides basic installation and usage information. For the complete documentation, see the Angular SDK Guide.

Key Features

Transform and optimize assets.

Generate image and video tags.

Version Support

SDK Version ng 2 ng 4 ng >=5.0.0 5.x X X V 4.x X V X 2.x V X X

Installation

npm install @cloudinary/angular-5.x cloudinary-core --save

Usage

Setup

import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { CloudinaryModule, CloudinaryConfiguration } from '@cloudinary/angular-5.x' ; import { Cloudinary } from 'cloudinary-core' ; @NgModule({ imports : [ CloudinaryModule.forRoot({Cloudinary}, { cloud_name : 'your_cloud_name' } as CloudinaryConfiguration), ], bootstrap : [ ] }) export class AppModule { }

Transform and Optimize Assets

< cl-image public-id = "readme" class = "thumbnail inline" angle = "20" format = "jpg" > < cl-transformation height = "150" width = "150" crop = "fill" effect = "sepia" radius = "20" > </ cl-transformation > < cl-transformation overlay = "text:arial_60:readme" gravity = "north" y = "20" > </ cl-transformation > </ cl-image >

- Use <cl-image> to generate image tags - Use <cl-video> to generate video tags

File upload

This SDK does not provide file upload functionality, however there are several methods of uploading from the client side.

Contributions

Ensure tests run locally ( npm run test )

) Open a PR and ensure Travis tests pass

Get Help

If you run into an issue or have a question, you can either:

Issues related to the SDK: Open a Github issue

Issues related to your account: Open a support ticket

About Cloudinary

Cloudinary is a powerful media API for websites and mobile apps alike, Cloudinary enables developers to efficiently manage, transform, optimize, and deliver images and videos through multiple CDNs. Ultimately, viewers enjoy responsive and personalized visual-media experiences—irrespective of the viewing device.

Licence

Released under the MIT license.