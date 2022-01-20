A very simple placeholder image generator with zero dependencies. Returns a data URI (or raw SVG source) as a string for use in templates.
The package is available to install via npm:
npm i --save @cloudfour/simple-svg-placeholder
Once installed, you may import and call the function to generate placeholder SVGs:
const simpleSvgPlaceholder = require('@cloudfour/simple-svg-placeholder');
const placeholder = simpleSvgPlaceholder(/* options */);
// => 'data:image/svg+xml;...'
simpleSvgPlaceholder()
simpleSvgPlaceholder({
width: 180,
height: 135
})
simpleSvgPlaceholder({
text: 'Hello world!'
})
simpleSvgPlaceholder({
bgColor: '#0F1C3F',
textColor: '#7FDBFF'
})
simpleSvgPlaceholder({
fontFamily: 'Georgia, serif',
fontWeight: 'normal'
})
{Number}
Defaults to
300, the default width of SVG elements in most browsers.
{Number}
Defaults to
150, the default height of SVG elements in most browsers.
{String}
The text to display. Defaults to the image dimensions.
{String}
The font to use for the text. For data URIs, this needs to be a system-installed font. Defaults to
'sans-serif'.
{String}
Defaults to
'bold'.
{Number}
Defaults to 20% of the shortest image dimension, rounded down.
{Number}
Adjustment applied to the
dy attribute of the text element so it will appear vertically centered. Defaults to 35% of the
fontSize.
{String}
The background color of the image. Defaults to
#ddd.
{String}
The color of the text. For transparency, use an
rgba or
hsla color value. Defaults to
rgba(0,0,0,0.5).
{Boolean}
If
true, the function will return an encoded string for use as an
img element's
src value. If
false, the function will return the unencoded SVG source. Defaults to
true.
{String}
Defaults to
UTF-8, but if your source HTML document's character set is different, you may want to update this to match.