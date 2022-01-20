Simple SVG Placeholder

A very simple placeholder image generator with zero dependencies. Returns a data URI (or raw SVG source) as a string for use in templates.

Getting Started

The package is available to install via npm:

npm i --save @ cloudfour / simple - svg - placeholder

Once installed, you may import and call the function to generate placeholder SVGs:

const simpleSvgPlaceholder = require ( '@cloudfour/simple-svg-placeholder' ); const placeholder = simpleSvgPlaceholder( );

Examples

Default

simpleSvgPlaceholder()

Dimensions

simpleSvgPlaceholder({ width : 180 , height : 135 })

Text

simpleSvgPlaceholder({ text : 'Hello world!' })

Colors

simpleSvgPlaceholder({ bgColor : '#0F1C3F' , textColor : '#7FDBFF' })

Font

simpleSvgPlaceholder({ fontFamily : 'Georgia, serif' , fontWeight : 'normal' })

Option Reference

width {Number}

Defaults to 300 , the default width of SVG elements in most browsers.

height {Number}

Defaults to 150 , the default height of SVG elements in most browsers.

text {String}

The text to display. Defaults to the image dimensions.

fontFamily {String}

The font to use for the text. For data URIs, this needs to be a system-installed font. Defaults to 'sans-serif' .

fontWeight {String}

Defaults to 'bold' .

fontSize {Number}

Defaults to 20% of the shortest image dimension, rounded down.

dy {Number}

Adjustment applied to the dy attribute of the text element so it will appear vertically centered. Defaults to 35% of the fontSize .

bgColor {String}

The background color of the image. Defaults to #ddd .

textColor {String}

The color of the text. For transparency, use an rgba or hsla color value. Defaults to rgba(0,0,0,0.5) .

dataUri {Boolean}

If true , the function will return an encoded string for use as an img element's src value. If false , the function will return the unencoded SVG source. Defaults to true .

charset {String}