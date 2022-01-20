openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@cloudfour/simple-svg-placeholder

by cloudfour
1.0.2 (see all)

A very simple placeholder image generator with zero dependencies.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.6K

GitHub Stars

139

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Simple SVG Placeholder

NPM version Build Status Renovate

A very simple placeholder image generator with zero dependencies. Returns a data URI (or raw SVG source) as a string for use in templates.

Getting Started

The package is available to install via npm:

npm i --save @cloudfour/simple-svg-placeholder

Once installed, you may import and call the function to generate placeholder SVGs:

const simpleSvgPlaceholder = require('@cloudfour/simple-svg-placeholder');

const placeholder = simpleSvgPlaceholder(/* options */);
// => 'data:image/svg+xml;...'

Examples

Default

simpleSvgPlaceholder()

Dimensions

simpleSvgPlaceholder({
  width: 180,
  height: 135 
})

Text

simpleSvgPlaceholder({
  text: 'Hello world!' 
})

Colors

simpleSvgPlaceholder({
  bgColor: '#0F1C3F',
  textColor: '#7FDBFF'
})

Font

simpleSvgPlaceholder({
  fontFamily: 'Georgia, serif',
  fontWeight: 'normal'
})

Option Reference

width {Number}

Defaults to 300, the default width of SVG elements in most browsers.

height {Number}

Defaults to 150, the default height of SVG elements in most browsers.

text {String}

The text to display. Defaults to the image dimensions.

fontFamily {String}

The font to use for the text. For data URIs, this needs to be a system-installed font. Defaults to 'sans-serif'.

fontWeight {String}

Defaults to 'bold'.

fontSize {Number}

Defaults to 20% of the shortest image dimension, rounded down.

dy {Number}

Adjustment applied to the dy attribute of the text element so it will appear vertically centered. Defaults to 35% of the fontSize.

bgColor {String}

The background color of the image. Defaults to #ddd.

textColor {String}

The color of the text. For transparency, use an rgba or hsla color value. Defaults to rgba(0,0,0,0.5).

dataUri {Boolean}

If true, the function will return an encoded string for use as an img element's src value. If false, the function will return the unencoded SVG source. Defaults to true.

charset {String}

Defaults to UTF-8, but if your source HTML document's character set is different, you may want to update this to match.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial