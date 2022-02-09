⚠️ If you're upgrading from version 2, make sure to remove
webworkerfrom the
libarray in your
tsconfig.json. These types are now included in
@cloudflare/workers-types.
npm install -D @cloudflare/workers-types
-- Or
yarn add -D @cloudflare/workers-types
The following is a minimal
tsconfig.json for use alongside this package:
tsconfig.json
{
"compilerOptions": {
"target": "ES2020",
"module": "CommonJS",
"lib": ["ES2020"],
"types": ["@cloudflare/workers-types"]
}
}
It's recommended that you create an ambient type file for any bindings your Worker uses. Create a file named
bindings.d.ts in your src directory:
bindings.d.ts
export {};
declare global {
const MY_ENV_VAR: string;
const MY_SECRET: string;
const myKVNamespace: KVNamespace;
}
Types are automatically generated from the Workers runtime's source code on every release. However, these generated types don't include any generics or overloads, so to improve ergonomics, some of them are overridden.
The
overrides directory contains partial TypeScript declarations. If an override has a different type
classification than its generated counterpart – for example, an
interface is declared to override a generated
class
definition – then the override is used instead of the generated output. However, if they're the same type classification
(e.g. both the override and the generated output are using
class), then their member properties are merged:
never in the override, it is removed from the output
If a named type override is declared as a type alias to
never, that named type is removed from the output.
JSDoc comments from overrides will also be copied over to the output.
Comment overrides can also be written in Markdown. The
docs directory contains these overrides.
2nd level headings are the names of top level declarations (e.g.
## `KVNamespace`),
3rd level headings are for member names (e.g.
### `KVNamespace#put`), and 4th level
headings correspond to JSDoc sections for members:
#### Parameters: a list with parameters of the form
- `param`: param description, these will be
formatted as
@param tags
#### Returns: contents will be copied as-is to the
@returns tag
#### Examples: fenced code blocks with the language set to
js,
ts,
javascript or
typescript will be copied
to
@example tags