openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@cloudflare/workers-types

by cloudflare
3.4.0 (see all)

TypeScript type definitions for authoring Cloudflare Workers.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

33.3K

GitHub Stars

226

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

44

Package

Dependencies

0

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

Cloudflare Workers Types

⚠️ If you're upgrading from version 2, make sure to remove webworker from the lib array in your tsconfig.json. These types are now included in @cloudflare/workers-types.

Install

npm install -D @cloudflare/workers-types
-- Or
yarn add -D @cloudflare/workers-types

Usage

The following is a minimal tsconfig.json for use alongside this package:

tsconfig.json

{
  "compilerOptions": {
    "target": "ES2020",
    "module": "CommonJS",
    "lib": ["ES2020"],
    "types": ["@cloudflare/workers-types"]
  }
}

Using bindings

It's recommended that you create an ambient type file for any bindings your Worker uses. Create a file named bindings.d.ts in your src directory:

bindings.d.ts

export {};

declare global {
  const MY_ENV_VAR: string;
  const MY_SECRET: string;
  const myKVNamespace: KVNamespace;
}

Auto-Generation

Types are automatically generated from the Workers runtime's source code on every release. However, these generated types don't include any generics or overloads, so to improve ergonomics, some of them are overridden.

The overrides directory contains partial TypeScript declarations. If an override has a different type classification than its generated counterpart – for example, an interface is declared to override a generated class definition – then the override is used instead of the generated output. However, if they're the same type classification (e.g. both the override and the generated output are using class), then their member properties are merged:

  • Members in the override but not in the generated type are included in the output
  • If a member in the override has the same name as one in the generated type, the generated one is removed from the output, and the override is included instead
  • If the member is declared type never in the override, it is removed from the output

If a named type override is declared as a type alias to never, that named type is removed from the output.

JSDoc comments from overrides will also be copied over to the output.

Comment overrides can also be written in Markdown. The docs directory contains these overrides. 2nd level headings are the names of top level declarations (e.g. ## `KVNamespace`), 3rd level headings are for member names (e.g. ### `KVNamespace#put`), and 4th level headings correspond to JSDoc sections for members:

  • #### Parameters: a list with parameters of the form - `param`: param description, these will be formatted as @param tags
  • #### Returns: contents will be copied as-is to the @returns tag
  • #### Examples: fenced code blocks with the language set to js, ts, javascript or typescript will be copied to @example tags

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Owen Silva12 Ratings2 Reviews
Volunteer at PSR Digital, and a full-stack web engineer in my free time.
24 days ago

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial