Install .tar.gz binary applications via npm
This library provides a single class
Binary that takes a download url and some optional arguments. You must provide either
name or
installDirectory when creating your
Binary.
|option
|decription
|name
|The name of your binary
|installDirectory
|A path to the directory to install the binary
If an
installDirectory is not provided, the binary will be installed at your OS specific config directory. On MacOS it defaults to
~/Library/Preferences/${name}-nodejs
After your
Binary has been created, you can run
.install() to install the binary, and
.run() to run it.
This is meant to be used as a library - create your
Binary with your desired options, then call
.install() in the
postinstall of your
package.json,
.run() in the
bin section of your
package.json, and
.uninstall() in the
preuninstall section of your
package.json. See this example project to see how to create an npm package that installs and runs a binary using the Github releases API.