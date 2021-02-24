openbase logo
@cloudflare/binary-install

by cloudflare
0.2.0 (see all)

Install binary applications via npm

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

966

GitHub Stars

39

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

binary-install

Install .tar.gz binary applications via npm

Usage

This library provides a single class Binary that takes a download url and some optional arguments. You must provide either name or installDirectory when creating your Binary.

optiondecription
nameThe name of your binary
installDirectoryA path to the directory to install the binary

If an installDirectory is not provided, the binary will be installed at your OS specific config directory. On MacOS it defaults to ~/Library/Preferences/${name}-nodejs

After your Binary has been created, you can run .install() to install the binary, and .run() to run it.

Example

This is meant to be used as a library - create your Binary with your desired options, then call .install() in the postinstall of your package.json, .run() in the bin section of your package.json, and .uninstall() in the preuninstall section of your package.json. See this example project to see how to create an npm package that installs and runs a binary using the Github releases API.

