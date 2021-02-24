Install .tar.gz binary applications via npm

Usage

This library provides a single class Binary that takes a download url and some optional arguments. You must provide either name or installDirectory when creating your Binary .

option decription name The name of your binary installDirectory A path to the directory to install the binary

If an installDirectory is not provided, the binary will be installed at your OS specific config directory. On MacOS it defaults to ~/Library/Preferences/${name}-nodejs

After your Binary has been created, you can run .install() to install the binary, and .run() to run it.

Example