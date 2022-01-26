@cloudcomponents/cdk-developer-tools-notifications

A collection of higher-level reusable cdk constructs

Constructs

This repository is a monorepo managed with Lerna. Several constructs are published to pypi and npm from the same codebase.

Constructs Description Npm-Downloads cdk-codepipeline-slack #slack approval workflow and notification messages on codepipeline state changes cdk-contentful-webhook Create, update and delete contentful webhooks with your app deployment cdk-github-webhook Create, update and delete github webhooks with your app deployment cdk-stripe-webhook Create, update and delete stripe webhooks with your app deployment cdk-static-website Static website using S3, configures CloudFront (CDN) and maps a custom domain via Route53 (DNS) cdk-pull-request-check CodeCommit pull request check cdk-pull-request-approval-rule CodeCommit pull request approval rules to enforcing your pull request workflow cdk-codepipeline-merge-action CodePipeline action to merge branches cdk-codepipeline-check-parameter-action Cdk component that checks if system parameters are set correctly cdk-codecommit-backup Backup CodeCommit repositories to S3 cdk-dependency-check OWASP dependency-check for codecommit repositories cdk-container-registry Registry for container images cdk-blue-green-container-deployment Blue green container deployment with CodeDeploy cdk-chatops Constructs for chattool integration: #slack / msteams cdk-developer-tools-notifications #slack / msteams / email notifications for developer tools: CodeCommit, CodeBuild, CodeDeploy, CodePipeline cdk-deletable-bucket Bucket with content cleanup to allow bucket deletion when the stack will be destroyed cdk-codepipeline-dockerfile-linter-action CodePipeline action to lint dockerfiles with hadolint cdk-codepipeline-anchore-inline-scan-action CodePipeline action to integrate Anchore Engine into your pipeline cdk-dynamodb-seeder A seeder for dynamodb tables cdk-temp-stack A stack that destroys itself after a given time (ttl) cdk-lambda-at-edge-pattern CDK Constructs for Lambda@Edge pattern: HttpHeaders cdk-cloudfront-authorization CloudFront with Cognito authentication using Lambda@Edge cdk-secret-key Provide secret keys to lambdas cdk-responsive-email-template Responsive email template for aws ses cdk-s3-antivirus Antivirus for Amazon S3 cdk-wordpress CDK Construct to deploy wordpress

