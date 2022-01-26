openbase logo
@cloudcomponents/cdk-dependency-check

by cloudcomponents
1.47.0 (see all)

A collection of higher-level reusable cdk constructs

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

106

GitHub Stars

442

Maintenance

Last Commit

24d ago

Contributors

26

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

cloudcomponents Logo

@cloudcomponents/cdk-constructs

Build Status cdkdx typescript python

A collection of higher-level reusable cdk constructs

Constructs

This repository is a monorepo managed with Lerna. Several constructs are published to pypi and npm from the same codebase.

ConstructsDescriptionNpm-Downloads
cdk-codepipeline-slack#slack approval workflow and notification messages on codepipeline state changesnpm
cdk-contentful-webhookCreate, update and delete contentful webhooks with your app deploymentnpm
cdk-github-webhookCreate, update and delete github webhooks with your app deploymentnpm
cdk-stripe-webhookCreate, update and delete stripe webhooks with your app deploymentnpm
cdk-static-websiteStatic website using S3, configures CloudFront (CDN) and maps a custom domain via Route53 (DNS)npm
cdk-pull-request-checkCodeCommit pull request checknpm
cdk-pull-request-approval-ruleCodeCommit pull request approval rules to enforcing your pull request workflownpm
cdk-codepipeline-merge-actionCodePipeline action to merge branchesnpm
cdk-codepipeline-check-parameter-actionCdk component that checks if system parameters are set correctlynpm
cdk-codecommit-backupBackup CodeCommit repositories to S3npm
cdk-dependency-checkOWASP dependency-check for codecommit repositoriesnpm
cdk-container-registryRegistry for container imagesnpm
cdk-blue-green-container-deploymentBlue green container deployment with CodeDeploynpm
cdk-chatopsConstructs for chattool integration: #slack / msteamsnpm
cdk-developer-tools-notifications#slack / msteams / email notifications for developer tools: CodeCommit, CodeBuild, CodeDeploy, CodePipelinenpm
cdk-deletable-bucketBucket with content cleanup to allow bucket deletion when the stack will be destroyednpm
cdk-codepipeline-dockerfile-linter-actionCodePipeline action to lint dockerfiles with hadolintnpm
cdk-codepipeline-anchore-inline-scan-actionCodePipeline action to integrate Anchore Engine into your pipelinenpm
cdk-dynamodb-seederA seeder for dynamodb tablesnpm
cdk-temp-stackA stack that destroys itself after a given time (ttl)npm
cdk-lambda-at-edge-patternCDK Constructs for Lambda@Edge pattern: HttpHeadersnpm
cdk-cloudfront-authorizationCloudFront with Cognito authentication using Lambda@Edgenpm
cdk-secret-keyProvide secret keys to lambdasnpm
cdk-responsive-email-templateResponsive email template for aws sesnpm
cdk-s3-antivirusAntivirus for Amazon S3npm
cdk-wordpressCDK Construct to deploy wordpressnpm

Contributing

We welcome community contributions and pull requests.

License

MIT

