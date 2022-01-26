@cloudcomponents/cdk-container-registry

A collection of higher-level reusable cdk constructs
This repository is a monorepo managed with Lerna. Several constructs are published to pypi and npm from the same codebase.
|Constructs
|Description
|Npm-Downloads
|cdk-codepipeline-slack
|#slack approval workflow and notification messages on codepipeline state changes
|cdk-contentful-webhook
|Create, update and delete contentful webhooks with your app deployment
|cdk-github-webhook
|Create, update and delete github webhooks with your app deployment
|cdk-stripe-webhook
|Create, update and delete stripe webhooks with your app deployment
|cdk-static-website
|Static website using S3, configures CloudFront (CDN) and maps a custom domain via Route53 (DNS)
|cdk-pull-request-check
|CodeCommit pull request check
|cdk-pull-request-approval-rule
|CodeCommit pull request approval rules to enforcing your pull request workflow
|cdk-codepipeline-merge-action
|CodePipeline action to merge branches
|cdk-codepipeline-check-parameter-action
|Cdk component that checks if system parameters are set correctly
|cdk-codecommit-backup
|Backup CodeCommit repositories to S3
|cdk-dependency-check
|OWASP dependency-check for codecommit repositories
|cdk-container-registry
|Registry for container images
|cdk-blue-green-container-deployment
|Blue green container deployment with CodeDeploy
|cdk-chatops
|Constructs for chattool integration: #slack / msteams
|cdk-developer-tools-notifications
|#slack / msteams / email notifications for developer tools: CodeCommit, CodeBuild, CodeDeploy, CodePipeline
|cdk-deletable-bucket
|Bucket with content cleanup to allow bucket deletion when the stack will be destroyed
|cdk-codepipeline-dockerfile-linter-action
|CodePipeline action to lint dockerfiles with hadolint
|cdk-codepipeline-anchore-inline-scan-action
|CodePipeline action to integrate Anchore Engine into your pipeline
|cdk-dynamodb-seeder
|A seeder for dynamodb tables
|cdk-temp-stack
|A stack that destroys itself after a given time (ttl)
|cdk-lambda-at-edge-pattern
|CDK Constructs for Lambda@Edge pattern: HttpHeaders
|cdk-cloudfront-authorization
|CloudFront with Cognito authentication using Lambda@Edge
|cdk-secret-key
|Provide secret keys to lambdas
|cdk-responsive-email-template
|Responsive email template for aws ses
|cdk-s3-antivirus
|Antivirus for Amazon S3
|cdk-wordpress
|CDK Construct to deploy wordpress
We welcome community contributions and pull requests.