This library is end-of-life and no longer supported.
This repository will not be updated. The repository will be kept available in read-only mode.
Please see the Migration Guide for advice about migrating to our replacement library cloudant-node-sdk.
For FAQs and additional information please refer to the Cloudant blog.
This is the official Cloudant library for Node.js.
cloudant-node-sdk library
Run the following command to install the
@cloudant/cloudant package (and all
packages that it depends on):
$ npm install --save @cloudant/cloudant
Notice that your
package.json file will now reference this package in its list
of dependencies. Ensure you can execute this command without encountering
errors:
$ node -e 'require("@cloudant/cloudant"); console.log("Cloudant works");'
Cloudant works
Initialize your Cloudant connection by supplying your
url and credentials.
// Load the Cloudant library.
var Cloudant = require('@cloudant/cloudant');
// Get account details from environment variables
var url = process.env.cloudant_url;
var username = process.env.cloudant_username;
var password = process.env.cloudant_password;
// Initialize the library with url and credentials.
var cloudant = Cloudant({ url: url, username: username, password: password });
If you omit the
password in your configuration then you get an "anonymous"
connection - a client that sends no authentication information (no passwords, no
cookies, etc.)
To use the example code as-is, you must first install the
dotenv package from
NPM, then create a
.env file with your Cloudant credentials. For example:
npm install dotenv # Install ./node_modules/dotenv
echo "/.env" >> .gitignore # Do not track .env in the revision history
echo "cloudant_url=https://myaccountid.cloudantnosqldb.appdomain.cloud " > .env # Replace myaccountid with your account name
echo "cloudant_username=myuser" > .env # Replace myuser with your username
echo "cloudant_password='secret'" >> .env # Replace secret with your password
Here is a simple example of how to use this library:
require('dotenv').load();
// Load the Cloudant library.
var Cloudant = require('@cloudant/cloudant');
// Initialize Cloudant with settings from .env
var url = process.env.cloudant_url;
var username = process.env.cloudant_username;
var password = process.env.cloudant_password;
var cloudant = Cloudant({ url:url, username:username, password:password });
// Using the async/await style.
async function asyncCall() {
await cloudant.db.create('alice');
return cloudant.use('alice').insert({ happy: true }, 'rabbit');
}
asyncCall().then((data) => {
console.log(data); // { ok: true, id: 'rabbit', ...
}).catch((err) => {
console.log(err);
});
// Using Promises.
cloudant.db.create('alice').then(() => {
cloudant.use('alice').insert({ happy: true }, 'rabbit').then((data) => {
console.log(data); // { ok: true, id: 'rabbit', ...
});
}).catch((err) => {
console.log(err);
});
// Using Callbacks.
cloudant.db.create('alice', (err) => {
if (err) {
console.log(err);
} else {
cloudant.use('alice').insert({ happy: true }, 'rabbit', (err, data) => {
if (err) {
console.log(err);
} else {
console.log(data); // { ok: true, id: 'rabbit', ...
}
});
}
});
The code snippets shown in this documentation use a variety of async/await, promises and callback styles. The library supports them all.
To use Cloudant, add
require('@cloudant/cloudant') in your code. The common
style is that
Cloudant (upper-case) is the package you load; whereas
cloudant (lower-case) is your connection to your database (i.e. the result of
calling
Cloudant()).
The
cloudant client connection utilizes an agent with a configurable HTTP
connection pool. As such the performance of the
client is improved when re-using the
cloudant client connection throughout
an application instead of repeatedly re-instantiating. It is important to
instantiate the
cloudant connection only once during the application
lifetime to reduce the overheads of memory usage and other resources such as
unused connections.
You can initialize your client in one of the following ways:
You can initialize Cloudant with a URL:
var Cloudant = require('@cloudant/cloudant');
var cloudant = Cloudant("http://MYUSERNAME:MYPASSWORD@localhost:5984");
Note: It is preferred to pass credentials using the
url and
username and
password configuration options rather than as part of the URL. However, if you
choose to pass credentials in the user information subcomponent of the URL then
they must be percent encoded.
Specifically within either the username or password the characters
: / ? # [ ] @ %
MUST be precent-encoded, other characters MAY be percent encoded.
For example for the username
user123 and password
colon:at@321:
https://user123:colon%3aat%40321@localhost:5984
Credentials must not be percent encoded when passing them via other configuration
options besides
url.
If you pass in
username and
password options and a
url that contains
credentials, the
username and
password will supercede the credentials within
the
url. For example,
myusername and
mypassword will be used in the code
below during authentication:
var Cloudant = require('@cloudant/cloudant');
var cloudant = Cloudant({ username:'myusername', password:'mypassword', url:'http://user:pass@localhost:5984' });
You can just pass your account, username and password:
var Cloudant = require('@cloudant/cloudant');
var cloudant = Cloudant({ account: acct, username: me, password: password });
Notes:
account option then the account is appended with
.cloudant.com.
The
url option is preferred as
cloudant.com is no longer the preferred domain.
username then the
account will be used as the
username. This is not
recommended as the default username for newer Cloudant accounts does not match the account name.
You can use Cloudant with an alternative username and password. Just provide an additional
username option
when you initialize Cloudant. This will connect to your account, but using the
username as the authenticated user. (And of course, use the appropriate
password.)
var Cloudant = require('@cloudant/cloudant');
var me = "nodejs"; // Substitute with your Cloudant user account.
var otherUsername = "jhs"; // Substitute with some other Cloudant user account.
var otherPassword = process.env.other_cloudant_password;
var cloudant = Cloudant({ account: me, username: otherUsername, password: otherPassword });
If you use Cloudant Local, everything works exactly the same, except you provide a url parameter to indicate which server to use:
var cloudant = Cloudant({ url: "https://company.cloudant.local", username: "somebody", password: "secret" });
VCAP_SERVICES environment variable:
You can initialize Cloudant directly from the
VCAP_SERVICES environment
variable. Just pass
vcapServices and your
vcapInstanceName (or alias
instanceName) in the client configuration:
var Cloudant = require('@cloudant/cloudant');
var cloudant = Cloudant({ vcapInstanceName: 'foo', vcapServices: JSON.parse(process.env.VCAP_SERVICES) });
You can also specify a
vcapServiceName if your service name isn't the default,
namely 'cloudantNoSQLDB'.
Note, if you only have a single Cloudant service then specifying the
vcapInstanceName isn't required.
You can optionally provide a callback to the Cloudant initialization function. This will make the library automatically ping Cloudant to confirm the connection and that your credentials work.
Here is a simple example of initializing asynchronously, using its optional callback parameter:
var Cloudant = require('@cloudant/cloudant');
var url = process.env.cloudant_url;
var username = process.env.cloudant_username;
var password = process.env.cloudant_password;
Cloudant({ url: url, username: username, password: password }, function(err, cloudant, pong) {
if (err) {
return console.log('Failed to initialize Cloudant: ' + err.message);
}
console.log(pong); // {"couchdb":"Welcome","version": ...
// Lists all the databases.
cloudant.db.list().then((body) => {
body.forEach((db) => {
console.log(db);
});
}).catch((err) => { console.log(err); });
});
Note: For legacy compatibility with older versions of the library using the
initialization callback will always add the
cookieauth plugin to the list of
configured plugins. If you do not want to use
cookieauth then you should not
use this initialization callback, instead initalize the client without a
callback and then call the ping function e.g.:
const c = new Cloudant({
url: 'http://localhost:5984',
username: 'somebody',
password: 'something',
plugins: [] // disable cookieauth
});
c.ping()
.then(/* do something with response */ console.log)
.catch(/* handle error */ console.log);
Callback functions receive three arguments:
function(err, body, headers) {}
err - The error (if any). For example, fetching a document that doesn't exist:
var mydb = cloudant.db.use('mydb');
mydb.get('non-existent-doc', function(err, data) {
console.log(err);
});
{ Error: deleted
at Object.clientCallback (/usr/src/app/node_modules/nano/lib/nano.js:248:15)
at Request._callback (/usr/src/app/node_modules/@cloudant/cloudant/lib/clientutils.js:154:11)
...
name: 'Error',
error: 'not_found',
reason: 'deleted',
scope: 'couch',
statusCode: 404,
request:
{ method: 'GET',
headers:
{ 'content-type': 'application/json',
accept: 'application/json' },
uri: 'https://example.cloudant.com/mydb/non-existent-doc' },
headers:
{ 'x-couchdb-body-time': '0',
'x-couch-request-id': '1c16b2b81f',
'transfer-encoding': 'chunked',
etag: '"7Q4MT2X8W1RO3JQOLSA4KGMV7"',
date: 'Fri, 27 Apr 2018 08:49:26 GMT',
'content-type': 'application/json',
'cache-control': 'must-revalidate',
statusCode: 404,
uri: 'https://example.cloudant.com/mydb/non-existent-doc' },
errid: 'non_200',
description: 'couch returned 404' }
As shown above, the corresponding database
request,
headers and
statusCode
are also returned in the error.
body - The HTTP response body (if no error). For example:
cloudant.db.list(function(err, body, headers) {
console.log(body);
});
[ '_replicator', '_users' ]
headers - The HTTP response headers (if no error). For example:
cloudant.db.list(function(err, body, headers) {
console.log(headers);
});
{ 'x-couchdb-body-time': '0',
'x-couch-request-id': '591be401f1',
'transfer-encoding': 'chunked',
etag: '"7Q4MT2X8W1RO3JQOLSA4KGMV7"',
date: 'Fri, 27 Apr 2018 08:49:49 GMT',
'content-type': 'application/json',
'cache-control': 'must-revalidate',
statusCode: 200,
uri: 'http://localhost:5984/_all_dbs' }
Note that the
statusCode and
uri and also included amongst the response
headers.
The library is easily extendable via the use of plugins. They provide the ability to intercept a request:
error event.
Plugins can be used to modify an outgoing request, edit an incoming response or even retry a request entirely.
The
maxAttempt is a global configuration that applies to all plugins. It's the
maximum number of times the request will be attempted (default: 3).
All other configuration is plugin specific. It must be passed within an object
to the
plugins parameter in the client constructor. For example:
var cloudant = Cloudant({ url: myurl, maxAttempt: 5, plugins: [ { iamauth: { iamApiKey: 'abcxyz' } }, { retry: { retryDelayMultiplier: 4 } } ]);
maxAttempt can not be overridden by plugin specific configuration.
cookieauth
If there is no plugin specified this will be the default plugin.
This plugin will automatically exchange your Cloudant credentials for a cookie. It will handle the authentication and ensure that the cookie is refreshed as required.
For example:
var cloudant = Cloudant({ url: myurl, username: username, password: password, plugins: 'cookieauth' });
The plugin will transparently call
POST /_session to exchange your
credentials for a cookie before proceeding with the document fetch.
Note that all subsequent requests made using this client will also use cookie
authentication. The library will automatically refresh the cookie on any
401 or
403 response.
If you don't specify a username and password during the client construction then cookie authentication is disabled.
You can turn off automatically refreshing cookie with the following configuration:
var cloudant = Cloudant({ url: myurl, username: username, password: password, plugins: [ { cookieauth: { autoRenew: false } } ] });
iamauth
IBM Cloud Identity & Access Management enables you to securely authenticate users and control access to all cloud resources consistently in the IBM Cloud Platform.
This plugin will automatically exchange your IAM API key for a token. It will handle the authentication and ensure that the token is refreshed as required.
For example:
var cloudant = Cloudant({ url: myurl, plugins: { iamauth: { iamApiKey: 'xxxxxxxxxx' } } });
The production IAM token service at https://iam.cloud.ibm.com/identity/token is
used by default. You can set
iamTokenUrl in your plugin configuration to
override this. To authenticate with the IAM token service set
iamClientId
and
iamClientSecret in your plugin configuration.
The plugin will retry failed requests to the token service (specifically
429 and
5xx responses) until the number of retry requests reaches
maxAttempt. Be aware that retrying requests to the token service delays the
client request. It also increases the number of token exchange attempts and
therefore may result in rate limiting by the IAM token service.
If the IAM token cannot be retrieved after the configured number of retries (either because the IAM token service is down or the IAM API key is incorrect) then an error is returned to the client.
See IBM Cloud Identity and Access Management for more information.
You can turn off automatically refreshing token with the following configuration:
var cloudant = Cloudant({ url: myurl, plugins: [ { iamauth: { iamApiKey: 'xxxxxxxxxx', autoRenew: false } } ] });
retry
This plugin will retry requests on error (e.g. connection reset errors) or on a predetermined HTTP status code response using an exponential back-off.
For example, Cloudant may reply with an HTTP 429 response because you've exceed the number of API requests in a given amount of time. You can ensure these requests are suitably retried:
var cloudant = Cloudant({ url: myurl, maxAttempt: 5, plugins: { retry: { retryErrors: false, retryStatusCodes: [ 429 ] } } });
The plugin has the following configuration options:
retryDelayMultiplier
The multiplication factor used for increasing the timeout after each subsequent attempt (default: 2).
retryErrors
Automatically retry a request on error (e.g. connection reset errors)
(default: true). Note that this will only retry errors encountered
before the library starts to read response body data. After that point
any errors (e.g. socket timeout reading from the server) will be returned
to the caller (via callback or emitted
error depending on the usage).
retryInitialDelayMsecs
The initial retry delay in milliseconds (default: 500).
retryStatusCodes
A list of HTTP status codes that should be retried (default: 429, 500, 501, 502, 503, 504).
You can pass the plugins as an array, for example:
var cloudant = Cloudant({ url: myurl, plugins: [ 'cookieauth', { retry: { retryDelayMultiplier: 4 } } ] });
The plugins are always executed in the order they are specified. Remember that all plugins are respected. If one requests a retry then it cannot be overruled by another. If two plugins request different delay times before the next retry attempt then the largest delay time is honoured.
Be aware that if you don't specify any plugins then the
cookieauth plugin will
automatically be added. To disable all plugins you can pass an empty array as
the plugin list, i.e.
Cloudant({ url: myurl, plugins: [] }).
Cloudant is a wrapper around the Nano library and as such, Nano's documentation should be consulted for:
This library adds documentation for the following:
Cloudant API keys are part of the legacy access controls. They are different from the access control mechanisms offered by IBM Cloud IAM. See here for more details.
This feature interfaces with the Cloudant authorization API.
Use the authorization feature to generate new Cloudant API keys to access your data. A Cloudant API key is basically a username/password pair for granting others access to your data, without giving them the keys to the castle.
var Cloudant = require('@cloudant/cloudant');
var url = process.env.cloudant_url;
var username = process.env.cloudant_username;
var password = process.env.cloudant_password;
var cloudant = Cloudant({ url: url, username: username, password:password });
cloudant.generate_api_key(function(err, api) {
if (err) {
throw err; // You probably want wiser behavior than this.
}
console.log('API key: %s', api.key);
console.log('Password for this key: %s', api.password);
console.log('');
// Set the security for three users: nobody, nodejs, and the above API key.
// (The "nodejs" user is an example account that belongs to IBM Cloudant.)
var db = "animals";
var security = {
nobody: [],
nodejs : [ '_reader', '_writer', '_admin', '_replicator' ]
};
security[api.key] = [ '_reader', '_writer' ];
var db = cloudant.db.use(db);
db.set_security(security, function(err, result) {
if (err) {
throw err;
}
console.log('Set security for ' + db);
console.log(result);
console.log('');
// Or you can read the security settings from a database.
db.get_security(function(err, result) {
if (err) {
throw err;
}
console.log('Got security for ' + db);
console.log(result);
});
});
});
Output:
API key: thandoodstrenterprourete
Password for this key: Eivln4jPiLS8BoTxjXjVukDT
Set security for animals
{ ok: true }
Got security for animals
{ cloudant:
{ nobody: [],
thandoodstrenterprourete: [ '_reader', '_writer' ],
nodejs: [ '_reader', '_writer', '_admin', '_replicator' ] } }
See the Authorization documentation for further details.
To use a Cloudant API key, initialize a new Cloudant connection, and provide an additional "key" option when you initialize Cloudant. This will connect to your account, but using the "key" as the authenticated user. (And of course, use the appropriate password associated with the Cloudant API key.)
var Cloudant = require('@cloudant/cloudant');
var cloudant = Cloudant({ url: url, key:api.key, password:api.password });
You must enable Cross-Origin Resource Sharing (CORS) to access your Cloudant database from a web application that is served from a domain other than your Cloudant account.
To enable CORS from any domain:
cloudant.set_cors({ enable_cors: true, allow_credentials: true, origins: [ '*' ]}).then((data) => {
// success - response is in 'data'.
}).catch((err) => {
// failure - error information is in 'err'.
});
To enable access from a list of specified domains:
cloudant.set_cors({ enable_cors: true, allow_credentials: true, origins: [ 'https://example.com', 'https://www.example.com' ]}).then((data) => {
// success - response is in 'data'.
}).catch((err) => {
// failure - error information is in 'err'.
});
To disable CORS access:
cloudant.set_cors({ enable_cors: false, origins: [] }).then((data) => {
// success - response is in 'data'.
}).catch((err) => {
// failure - error information is in 'err'.
});
To fetch the current CORS configuration:
cloudant.get_cors().then((data) => {
// success - response is in 'data'.
}).catch((err) => {
// failure - error information is in 'err'.
});
See CORS for further details.
This feature interfaces with Cloudant's query functionality. See the Cloudant Query documentation for details.
As with Nano, when working with a database (as opposed to the root server), run
the
.db.use() method.
var db = cloudant.db.use('my_db')
To see all the indexes in a database, call the database
.index() method with a callback function.
db.index(function(err, result) {
if (err) {
throw err;
}
console.log('The database has %d indexes', result.indexes.length);
for (var i = 0; i < result.indexes.length; i++) {
console.log(' %s (%s): %j', result.indexes[i].name, result.indexes[i].type, result.indexes[i].def);
}
result.should.have.a.property('indexes').which.is.an.Array;
done();
});
Output:
The database has 3 indexes
_all_docs (special): {"fields":[{"_id":"asc"}]}
first-name (json): {"fields":[{"name":"asc"}]}
last-name (json): {"fields":[{"name":"asc"}]}
To create an index, use the same
.index() method but with an extra initial
argument: the index definition. For example, to make an index on middle names in
the data set:
var first_name = { name:'first-name', type:'json', index:{fields:['name'] }}
db.index(first_name, function(err, response) {
if (err) {
throw err;
}
console.log('Index creation result: %s', response.result);
});
Output:
Index creation result: created
To query using the index, use the
.find() method.
db.find({ selector: { name:'Alice' } }, function(err, result) {
if (err) {
throw err;
}
console.log('Found %d documents with name Alice', result.docs.length);
for (var i = 0; i < result.docs.length; i++) {
console.log(' Doc id: %s', result.docs[i]._id);
}
});
This feature interfaces with Cloudant's search functionality. See the Cloudant Search documentation for details.
First, when working with a database (as opposed to the root server), run the
.use() method.
var db = cloudant.db.use('my_db')
In this example, we will begin with some data to search: a collection of books.
var books = [
{ author:"Charles Dickens", title:"David Copperfield" },
{ author:"David Copperfield", title:"Tales of the Impossible" },
{ author:"Charles Dickens", title:"Great Expectation" }
]
db.bulk({ docs:books }, function(err) {
if (err) {
throw err;
}
console.log('Inserted all documents');
});
To create a Cloudant Search index, create a design document the normal way you
would with Nano, the database
.insert() method.
To see all the indexes in a database, call the database
.index() method with a
callback function.
// Note, you can make a normal JavaScript function. It is not necessary
// for you to convert it to a string as with other languages and tools.
var book_indexer = function(doc) {
if (doc.author && doc.title) {
// This looks like a book.
index('title', doc.title);
index('author', doc.author);
}
}
var ddoc = {
_id: '_design/library',
indexes: {
books: {
analyzer: {name: 'standard'},
index : book_indexer
}
}
};
db.insert(ddoc, function (err, result) {
if (err) {
throw err;
}
console.log('Created design document with books index');
});
To query this index, use the database
.search() method. The first argument is
the design document name, followed by the index name, and finally an object with
your search parameters.
db.search('library', 'books', { q: 'author:dickens' }, function(err, result) {
if (err) {
throw err;
}
console.log('Showing %d out of a total %d books by Dickens', result.rows.length, result.total_rows);
for (var i = 0; i < result.rows.length; i++) {
console.log('Document id: %s', result.rows[i].id);
}
});
This feature interfaces with Cloudant's geospatial features. See the Cloudant Geospatial documentation for details.
Begin with a database, and insert documents in GeoJSON
format. Documents should have
"type" set to
"Feature" and also
"geometry" with a valid GeoJSON value. For example:
var db = cloudant.db.use('my_db')
var cities = [
{ "_id":"Boston",
"type":"Feature",
"geometry": {
"type":"Point","coordinates": [-71.063611, 42.358056]
}
},
{ "_id":"Houston",
"type":"Feature",
"geometry": {
"type":"Point","coordinates": [-95.383056, 29.762778]
}
},
{ "_id":"Ruston",
"type":"Feature",
"geometry": {
"type":"Point","coordinates": [-92.640556, 32.529722]
}
}
];
db.bulk({ docs: cities }, function(err) {
if (err) {
throw err;
}
console.log('Inserted all cities');
});
To make a spatial index of these documents, create a design document with
"st_indexes" populated with a JavaScript indexing function.
// Note, you can make a normal JavaScript function. It is not necessary
// for you to convert it to a string as with other languages and tools.
var city_indexer = function(doc) {
if (doc.geometry && doc.geometry.coordinates) {
st_index(doc.geometry);
}
};
var ddoc = {
_id: '_design/city',
st_indexes: {
city_points: {
index: city_indexer
}
}
};
db.insert(ddoc, function (err, result) {
if (err) {
throw err;
}
console.log('Created design document with city index');
});
To query this index, use the database
.geo() method. The first argument is the
design document name, followed by the index name, and finally an object with
your search parameters.
// Find the city within 25km (15 miles) of Lexington, MA.
var query = {
lat:42.447222, lon:-71.225,
radius:25000,
include_docs:true
};
db.geo('city', 'city_points', query, function(err, result) {
if (err) {
throw err;
}
console.log('Cities found: %d', result.rows.length); // "Cities found: 1"
console.log(result.rows[0].doc._id); // "Boston"
});
TypeScript is a superset of JavaScript which primarily provides optional static typing, classes and interfaces. One of the big benefits is to enable IDEs to provide a richer environment for spotting common errors as you type the code.
The
nodejs-cloudant package includes TypeScript declaration files. It also
pulls in declaration files for its core dependencies (namely
nano and
request).
TypeScript compiles to clean, simple JavaScript code which runs on any browser, in Node.js, or in any JavaScript engine that supports ECMAScript 3 (or newer).
See here for further details.
Partitioned databases introduce the ability for a user to create logical groups of documents called partitions by providing a partition key with each document.
Ensure your Cloudant cluster has the partitions feature enabled. A full list of
enabled features can be retrieved by calling the Cloudant
ping() method.
cloudant.ping().then((body) => { console.log(body.features_flags) })
// [ 'partitioned' ]
Creating a partitioned database
await cloudant.db.create('my-partitioned-db', { partitioned: true })
// { ok: true }
Handling documents
The document ID contains both the partition key and document key in the form
<partitionkey>:<documentkey> where:
Be aware that
_design documents and
_local documents must not contain a
partition key as they are global definitions.
Create a document
// document to add
const doc = { _id: 'canidae:dog', name: 'Dog', latin: 'Canis lupus familiaris' }
// insert the document
await db.insert(doc)
// { "ok": true, "id": "canidae:dog", "rev": "1-3a4c4c5d65709bcb3ec675ec895d4051" }
Get a document
// fetch a document by its ID
await db.get('canidae:dog')
// { _id: 'canidae:dog', _rev: '1-3a4c4c5d65709bcb3ec675ec895d4051', name: 'Dog', latin: 'Canis lupus familiaris' }
Get partition information
To fetch the information about a single partition, use the
partitionInfo
function and pass a partition key:
// get partition information from the 'canidae' partition
await db.partitionInfo('canidae')
// {"db_name":"myhost-bluemix/mypartitioneddb","sizes":{"active":392,"external":332},"partition":"canidae","doc_count":4,"doc_del_count":0}
Get all documents from a partition
To fetch all of the documents from a partition, use the
partitionedList
function:
// fetch all documents in the 'canidae' partition, returning document bodies too.
await db.partitionedList('canidae', { include_docs: true })
// { "total_rows": 4, "offset": 0, "rows": [ ... ] }
Partitioned Cloudant Query
❗ To run partitioned queries the database itself must be partitioned. ❗
Create a partitioned index
To create an index that is partitioned, ensure that the
partitioned: true
field is set when calling the
insert function, to instruct Cloudant to create
a partitioned query, instead of a global one:
// index definition
const i = {
ddoc: 'partitioned-query',
index: { fields: ['name'] },
name: 'name-index',
partitioned: true,
type: 'json'
}
// instruct Cloudant to create the index
await db.index(i)
// { result: 'created', id: '_design/partitioned-query', name: 'name-index' }
Find within a partition
To perform a Cloudant Query in a single partition, use the
partitionedFind (or
partitionedFindAsStream) function:
// find document whose name is 'wolf' in the 'canidae' partition
await db.partitionedFind('canidae', { 'selector' : { 'name': 'Wolf' }})
// { "docs": [ ... ], "bookmark": "..." }
Partitioned Search
❗ To run partitioned searches the database itself must be partitioned. ❗
Create a partitioned search index
To create a Cloudant
Search
index that is partitioned, write a design
document
to the database containing the index definition. Use
options.partitioned = true to specify that this is a partitioned index:
// the search definition
const func = function(doc) {
index('name', doc.name)
index('latin', doc.latin)
}
// the design document containing the search definition function
const ddoc = {
_id: '_design/search-ddoc',
indexes: {
search-index: {
index: func.toString()
}
},
options: {
partitioned: true
}
}
await db.insert(ddoc)
// { ok: true, id: '_design/search-ddoc', rev: '1-e7257e575d666ca062b4fe0bdeb6fba1' }
Search within a partition
To perform a Cloudant
Search
against a pre-existing Cloudant Search index, use the
partitionedSearch
function:
const params = {
q: 'name:\'Wolf\''
}
await db.partitionedSearch('canidae', 'search-ddoc', 'search-index', params)
// { total_rows: ... , bookmark: ..., rows: [ ...] }
MapReduce Views
❗ To run partitioned views the database itself must be partitioned. ❗
Creating a partitioned MapReduce view
To create a MapReduce view, ensure the
options.partitioned flag is set to
true to indicate to Cloudant that this is a partitioned rather than a global
view:
const func = function(doc) {
emit(doc.family, doc.weight)
}
// Design Document
const ddoc = {
_id: '_design/view-ddoc',
views: {
family-weight: {
map: func.toString(),
reduce: '_sum'
}
},
options: {
partitioned: true
}
}
// create design document
await db.insert(ddoc)
// { ok: true, id: '_design/view-ddoc', rev: '1-a062b4fe0bdeb6fbe7257e575d666ca1' }
Querying a partitioned MapReduce view
To direct a query to a pre-existing partitioned MapReduce view, use the
partitionedView (or
partitionedViewAsStream) function:
const params = {}
await db.partitionedView('canidae', 'view-ddoc', 'family-weight', params)
// { rows: [ { key: ... , value: [Object] } ] }
Global indexes
A partitioned database may still have global Cloudant Query, Cloudant Search
and MapReduce indexes. Create the indexes as normal but be sure to supply
false as the
partitioned flag, to indicate you need a global index. Then
query your index as normal using
db.find,
db.search or
db.view.
Enable debugging output by setting the following environment variable:
export DEBUG=cloudant*
# then run your Node.js application
There are several debuggers used within the library. You can capture output from a specific debugger. Here are some examples:
DEBUG="cloudant:client"
Only show events from the underlying request client.
DEBUG="cloudant:plugins*"
Only show events from plugins.
DEBUG="cloudant:plugins:cookieauth"
Only show events from the cookie authentication plugin (if enabled).
DEBUG="cloudant:plugins:iamauth"
Only show events from the IAM authentication plugin (if enabled).
You can also get debugging output from nodejs-cloudant dependencies too:
export DEBUG=cloudant*,nano
export NODE_DEBUG=request
# then run your Node.js application
This will show all HTTP requests and responses made by the library. Be aware that credentials are also logged.
Besides the
url,
username and
password options, you can add an optional
requestDefaults value, which will initialize Request (the underlying HTTP
library) as you need it.
// Use an HTTP proxy to connect to Cloudant.
var options =
{ "url" : "https://myaccountid.cloudantnosqldb.appdomain.cloud"
, "username" : "myuser"
, "password" : "secret"
, "requestDefaults": { "proxy": "http://localhost:8080" }
}
var cloudant = require('@cloudant/cloudant')(opts);
// Now using the HTTP proxy...
Please check Request for more information on the defaults. They support features like cookie jar, proxies, ssl, etc.
If your server enforces the use of TLS 1.2 then the nodejs-cloudant client will continue to work as expected (assuming you're running a version of Node/OpenSSL that supports TLS 1.2).
A very important configuration parameter if you have a high traffic website and are using Cloudant is setting up the pool size. By default, the nodejs-cloudant agent is configured to use a maximum of 6 sockets.
You can change the maximum number of sockets by passing a custom agent to
requestDefaults.
Here is an example where the agent is configured with a maximum of 50 sockets and a keep-alive time of 30s:
var protocol = require('https');
var myagent = new protocol.Agent({
keepAlive: true,
keepAliveMsecs: 30000,
maxSockets: 50
});
var cloudant = require('@cloudant/cloudant')({ url: "https://myaccountid.cloudantnosqldb.appdomain.cloud", username: "myuser", password:"secret", requestDefaults: { agent: myagent } });
// Using Cloudant with myagent...
For more details, refer to the Request documentation and examples.
Cloudant is minimalistic but you can add your own features with
cloudant.request(opts, callback)
For example, to create a function to retrieve a specific revision of the
panda
document:
function getpandarev(rev, callback) {
cloudant.request({ db: 'alice',
doc: 'panda',
method: 'get',
params: { rev: rev }
}, callback)
}
getpandarev('4-2e6cdc4c7e26b745c2881a24e0eeece2', function(err, body) {
if (!err)
console.log(body)
})
When using the
*AsStream functions instead of a
Promise a
request object
is returned that may be piped as a stream. For example:
cloudant.db.listAsStream()
.on('error', function(error) {
console.log('ERROR');
})
.on('end', function(error) {
console.log('DONE');
})
.pipe(process.stdout);
Note that there are no callbacks when using these streams and event listeners must be used instead.
This is an open-source library, published under the Apache 2.0 license. We very much welcome contributions to the project so if you would like to contribute (even if it's fixing a typo in the README!) simply
If you're not confident about being able to fix a problem yourself, or want to simply report an issue then please.
To join the effort developing this project, start from our GitHub page: https://github.com/cloudant/nodejs-cloudant
First clone this project from GitHub, and then install its dependencies using NPM.
$ git clone https://github.com/cloudant/nodejs-cloudant
$ npm install
We use NPM to handle running the test suite. To run the comprehensive test
suite, just run
npm test.
You can also run the tests with verbose output using
npm test-verbose
cloudant-node-sdk library
We have a newly supported Cloudant Node.js SDK named cloudant-node-sdk. For advice on migrating from this module see MIGRATION.md.
