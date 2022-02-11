openbase logo
@cloud-carbon-footprint/core

by cloud-carbon-footprint
0.12.0 (see all)

Cloud Carbon Footprint is a tool to estimate energy use (kilowatt-hours) and carbon emissions (metric tons CO2e) from public cloud usage

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

359

GitHub Stars

344

Maintenance

Last Commit

9d ago

Contributors

63

Package

Dependencies

5

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Cloud Carbon Footprint

License CI codecov

Cloud Carbon Footprint is an application that estimates the energy (kilowatt hours) and carbon emissions (metric tons CO2e) of public cloud provider utilization.

If you would like to learn more about the various calculations and constants that we use for the emissions estimates, check out the Methodology page

Getting Started

The core logic is exposed through 2 applications: a CLI and a website. The CLI resides in packages/cli/, and the website is split between packages/api/ and packages/client/

For instructions on how to get up and running, please visit the Getting Started page.

Project

Please visit the project board to get a glimpse of the roadmap or to submit an issue or bug.

Join Us!

To begin as a contributor, please see the contributing page. Please read through our code of conduct for our expectations around this community.

⭐️Give us a star if you like the project or find this work interesting!

Don’t be shy!

Reach out with any questions, support requests, and further discussions in our discussion google group.

License

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0: http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

