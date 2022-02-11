Cloud Carbon Footprint is an application that estimates the energy (kilowatt hours) and carbon emissions (metric tons CO2e) of public cloud provider utilization.

If you would like to learn more about the various calculations and constants that we use for the emissions estimates, check out the Methodology page

Getting Started

The core logic is exposed through 2 applications: a CLI and a website. The CLI resides in packages/cli/ , and the website is split between packages/api/ and packages/client/

For instructions on how to get up and running, please visit the Getting Started page.

Project

Please visit the project board to get a glimpse of the roadmap or to submit an issue or bug.

Join Us!

To begin as a contributor, please see the contributing page. Please read through our code of conduct for our expectations around this community.

Reach out with any questions, support requests, and further discussions in our discussion google group.

License

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0: http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0