Real-time webcam-driven HTML5 QR code scanner. Try the live demo.
Note: Chrome requires HTTPS when using the WebRTC API. Any pages using this library should be served over HTTPS.
npm install --save instascan
const Instascan = require('instascan');
Pending. Drop a note if you need Bower support.
instascan.min.js from the releases page and load with:
<script type="text/javascript" src="instascan.min.js"></script>
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>Instascan</title>
<script type="text/javascript" src="instascan.min.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
<video id="preview"></video>
<script type="text/javascript">
let scanner = new Instascan.Scanner({ video: document.getElementById('preview') });
scanner.addListener('scan', function (content) {
console.log(content);
});
Instascan.Camera.getCameras().then(function (cameras) {
if (cameras.length > 0) {
scanner.start(cameras[0]);
} else {
console.error('No cameras found.');
}
}).catch(function (e) {
console.error(e);
});
</script>
</body>
</html>
Create a new scanner with options:
let opts = {
// Whether to scan continuously for QR codes. If false, use scanner.scan() to manually scan.
// If true, the scanner emits the "scan" event when a QR code is scanned. Default true.
continuous: true,
// The HTML element to use for the camera's video preview. Must be a <video> element.
// When the camera is active, this element will have the "active" CSS class, otherwise,
// it will have the "inactive" class. By default, an invisible element will be created to
// host the video.
video: document.getElementById('preview'),
// Whether to horizontally mirror the video preview. This is helpful when trying to
// scan a QR code with a user-facing camera. Default true.
mirror: true,
// Whether to include the scanned image data as part of the scan result. See the "scan" event
// for image format details. Default false.
captureImage: false,
// Only applies to continuous mode. Whether to actively scan when the tab is not active.
// When false, this reduces CPU usage when the tab is not active. Default true.
backgroundScan: true,
// Only applies to continuous mode. The period, in milliseconds, before the same QR code
// will be recognized in succession. Default 5000 (5 seconds).
refractoryPeriod: 5000,
// Only applies to continuous mode. The period, in rendered frames, between scans. A lower scan period
// increases CPU usage but makes scan response faster. Default 1 (i.e. analyze every frame).
scanPeriod: 1
};
camera and start scanning using it as the source. Returns promise.
scanner.scan or receive
scan events.
camera: Instance of
Instascan.Camera from
Instascan.Camera.getCameras.
.then(function () { ... }): called when camera is active and scanning has started.
.catch(function (err) { ... })
err: An
Instascan.MediaError in the case of a known
getUserMedia failure (see error types).
.then(function () { ... }): called when camera and scanning have stopped.
scan event.
result is
null.
result.content: Scanned content decoded from the QR code.
result.image: Undefined if
scanner.captureImage is
false, otherwise, see the
scan event for format.
scanner.continuous).
callback:
function (content, image)
content: Scanned content decoded from the QR code.
image:
null if
scanner.captureImage is
false, otherwise, a base64-encoded WebP-compressed data URI of the camera frame used to decode the QR code.
scanner.start or the tab gaining focus.
opts.video element was specified, it will have the
active CSS class.
callback:
function ()
scanner.stop or the tab losing focus.
opts.video element was specified, it will have the
inactive CSS class.
callback:
function ()
.then(function (cameras) { ... })
cameras: Array of
Instascan.Camera instances available for use.
.catch(function (err) { ... })
err: An
Instascan.MediaError in the case of a known
getUserMedia failure (see error types).
Instascan works on non-iOS platforms in any browser that supports the WebRTC/getUserMedia API, which currently includes Chome, Firefox, Opera, and Edge. IE and Safari are not supported.
Instascan does not work on iOS since Apple does not yet support WebRTC in WebKit and forces other browser vendors (Chrome, Firefox, Opera) to use their implementation of WebKit. Apple is actively working on WebRTC support in WebKit.
Many factors affect how quickly and reliably Instascan can detect QR codes.
If you control creation of the QR code, consider the following:
When scanning, consider the following:
Powered by the Emscripten JavaScript build of the C++ port of the ZXing Java library.
Copyright © 2016 Chris Schmich
MIT License. See LICENSE for details.