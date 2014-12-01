firefox-client is a node library for remote debugging Firefox. You can use it to make things like fxconsole, a remote JavaScript REPL.

var FirefoxClient = require ( "firefox-client" ); var client = new FirefoxClient(); client.connect( 6000 , function ( ) { client.listTabs( function ( err, tabs ) { console .log( "first tab:" , tabs[ 0 ].url); }); });

Install

With node.js npm package manager:

npm install firefox-client

Connecting

Desktop Firefox

Enable remote debugging (You'll only have to do this once) Open the DevTools. Web Developer > Toggle Tools Visit the settings panel (gear icon) Check "Enable remote debugging" under Advanced Settings Listen for a connection Open the Firefox command line with Tools > Web Developer > Developer Toolbar. Start a server by entering this command: listen 6000 (where 6000 is the port number)

Firefox for Android

Follow the instructions in this Hacks video

Firefox OS 1.1 Simulator

A limited set of the API ( Console , StyleSheets ) is compatible with the Simulator 4.0. See the wiki instructions for connecting.

client.listTabs() will list the currently open apps in the Simulator.

Firefox OS 1.2+ Simulator and devices

client.getWebapps() will expose the webapps in the Simulator, where each app implements the Tab API.

client.getWebapps( function ( err, webapps ) { webapps.getApp( "app://homescreen.gaiamobile.org/manifest.webapp" , function ( err, app ) { console .log( "homescreen:" , actor.url); app.Console.evaluateJS( "alert('foo')" , function ( err, resp ) { console .log( "alert dismissed" ); }); }); });

Compatibility

This latest version of the library will stay compatible with Firefox Nightly. Almost all of it will be compatible with Firefox Aurora as well.

API

A FirefoxClient is the entry point to the API. After connecting, get a Tab object with listTabs() or selectedTab() . Once you have a Tab , you can call methods and listen to events from the tab's modules, Console or Network . There are also experimental DOM and StyleSheets tab modules, and an upcoming Debugger module.

Methods

Almost all API calls take a callback that will get called with an error as the first argument (or null if there is no error), and a return value as the second:

tab.Console.evaluateJS( "6 + 7" , function ( err, resp ) { if (err) throw err; console .log(resp.result); });

Events

The modules are EventEmitter s, listen for events with on or once , and stop listening with off :

tab.Console.on( "page-error" , function ( event ) { console .log( "new error from tab:" , event.errorMessage); });

Summary of the offerings of the modules and objects:

Methods: connect() , disconnect() , listTabs() , selectedTab() , getWebapps() , getRoot()

Events: "error" , "timeout" , "end"

Properties: url , title

Methods: reload() , navigateTo() , attach() , detach()

Events: "navigate" , "before-navigate"

Methods: evaluateJS() , startListening() , stopListening() , getCachedLogs()

Events: "page-error" , "console-api-call"

Properties: class , name , displayName

Methods: ownPropertyNames() , ownPropertyDescriptor() , ownProperties() , prototype()

Methods: startLogging() , stopLogging() , sendHTTPRequest()

Events: "network-event"

Properties: url , method , isXHR

Methods: getRequestHeaders() , getRequestCookies() , getRequestPostData() , getResponseHeaders() , getResponseCookies() , getResponseContent() , getEventTimings()

Events: "request-headers" , "request-cookies" , "request-postdata" , "response-start" , "response-headers" , "response-cookies" , "event-timings"

Methods: document() , documentElement() , querySelector() , querySelectorAll()

Properties: nodeValue , nodeName , namespaceURI

Methods: parentNode() , parents() , siblings() , nextSibling() , previousSibling() , querySelector() , querySelectorAll() , innerHTML() , outerHTML() , setAttribute() , remove() , release()

Methods: getStyleSheets() , addStyleSheet()

Properties: href , disabled , ruleCount

Methods: getText() , update() , toggleDisabled() , getOriginalSources()

Events: "disabled-changed" , "ruleCount-changed"

Methods: measure()

Webapps

Methods: listRunningApps() , getInstalledApps() , watchApps() , unwatchApps() , launch() , close() , getApp() , installHosted() , installPackaged() , installPackagedWithADB() , uninstall()

Events: "appOpen" , "appClose" , "appInstall" , "appUninstall"

Examples

fxconsole - a remote JavaScript console for Firefox

webapps test script - a sample usage of all webapps features

Feedback

What do you need from the API? File an issue.