Programmable interface to Clinic.js Bubbleprof. Learn more about Clinic.js: https://clinicjs.org/
npm i -S @clinic/bubbleprof
const ClinicBubbleprof = require('@clinic/bubbleprof')
const bubbleprof = new ClinicBubbleprof()
bubbleprof.collect(['node', './path-to-script.js'], function (err, filepath) {
if (err) throw err
bubbleprof.visualize(filepath, filepath + '.html', function (err) {
if (err) throw err
})
})
To get started with Clinic.js Bubbleprof you might want to take a look at the examples repo.
bubbleprof.collect(args, callback)
Starts a process by using:
const { spawn } = require('child_process')
spawn(args[0], ['-r', 'sampler.js'].concat(args.slice(1)))
The injected sampler will produce a file in the current working directory, with
the process
PID in its filename. The filepath relative to the current working
directory will be the value in the callback.
stdout, stderr, and stdin will be relayed to the calling process. As will the
SIGINT event.
bubbleprof.visualize(dataFilename, outputFilename, callback)
Will consume the data file specified by
dataFilename, this data file will be
produced by the sampler using
bubbleprof.collect.
bubbleprof.visualize will then output a standalone HTML file to
outputFilename. When completed the callback will be called with no extra
arguments, except a possible error.