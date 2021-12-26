Simple Form plugin for ClientSideValidations

Installation

In your Gemfile add the following:

gem 'simple_form' gem 'client_side_validations' gem 'client_side_validations-simple_form'

Order matters here. simple_form and client_side_validations need to be required before client_side_validations-simple_form .

Follow the remaining installation instructions for ClientSideValidations

JavaScript file

Instructions depend on your technology stack.

When using Webpacker

Make sure that you are requiring jQuery and Client Side Validations.

Add the following package:

yarn add @client-side-validations/simple-form

Then, according to the CSS framework and module system you are using, add one of the following lines to your app/javascript/packs/application.js pack:

import '@client-side-validations/simple-form/src' import '@client-side-validations/simple-form/src/index.bootstrap4' require ( '@client-side-validations/simple-form' ) require ( '@client-side-validations/simple-form/dist/simple-form.bootstrap4.esm' )

When using Sprockets

Make sure that you are requiring jQuery and Client Side Validations.

According to the web framework you are using, add one of the following lines to your app/assets/javascripts/application.js , after //= require rails.validations

If you need to copy the asset files from the gem into your project, run:

rails g client_side_validations :copy_assets

Note: If you run copy_assets , you will need to run it again each time you update this project.

Usage

The usage is the same as ClientSideValidations , just pass validate: true to the form builder

<%= simple_form_for @book, validate: true do |book| %> <%= book.input :name %> <% end %>

Per-input options are done with :validate

<%= book.input :name , validate: { presence: true , uniqueness: false } %>

