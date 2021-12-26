Simple Form plugin for ClientSideValidations
In your Gemfile add the following:
gem 'simple_form'
gem 'client_side_validations'
gem 'client_side_validations-simple_form'
Order matters here.
simple_form and
client_side_validations need to be
required before
client_side_validations-simple_form.
Follow the remaining installation instructions for ClientSideValidations
Instructions depend on your technology stack.
Make sure that you are requiring jQuery and Client Side Validations.
Add the following package:
yarn add @client-side-validations/simple-form
Then, according to the CSS framework and module system you are using, add
one of the following lines to your
app/javascript/packs/application.js
pack:
// No framework / Generic frameworks / Bootstrap 3 with `import` syntax
import '@client-side-validations/simple-form/src'
// Bootstrap 4+ with `import` syntax
import '@client-side-validations/simple-form/src/index.bootstrap4'
// No framework / Generic frameworks / Bootstrap 3 with `require` syntax
require('@client-side-validations/simple-form')
// Bootstrap 4+ with `require` syntax
require('@client-side-validations/simple-form/dist/simple-form.bootstrap4.esm')
Make sure that you are requiring jQuery and Client Side Validations.
According to the web framework you are using, add one of the following
lines to your
app/assets/javascripts/application.js, after
//= require rails.validations
// No framework / Generic frameworks / Bootstrap 3
//= require rails.validations.simple_form
// Bootstrap 4+
//= require rails.validations.simple_form.bootstrap4
If you need to copy the asset files from the gem into your project, run:
rails g client_side_validations:copy_assets
Note: If you run
copy_assets, you will need to run it again each time you update this project.
The usage is the same as
ClientSideValidations, just pass
validate: true to the form builder
<%= simple_form_for @book, validate: true do |book| %>
<%= book.input :name %>
<% end %>
Per-input options are done with
:validate
<%= book.input :name, validate: { presence: true, uniqueness: false } %>
