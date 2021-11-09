Provides a simple, extensible framework for creating tools on top of Cornerstone.js. Includes common tool implementations, and leverages DICOM metadata (when available) for advanced functionality. Read The Docs | Edit the docs

The problem

Building one or two tools on top of Cornerstone.js is not that difficult. However, as the number of tools grow, you begin to encounter difficult problems:

Tools should behave and be configurable in a consistant way

Managing tools across multiple cornerstone enabled elements

Tools that need knowledge of a fellow tool's state

The ability to "drop-in" others' tools, and they "just work"

and many others

This library solves these problems in a highly pluggable and extensible way.

This solution

cornerstone-tools is a light-weight solution for building Tools on top of Cornerstone.js. It's only dependencies are libraries within the Cornerstone family. Instead of trying to "do everything" it aims to be extensible and pluggable to aid in the rapid development of new tools. Ideally, tools created using cornerstone-tools can be easily shared, allowing for the creation of a broader ecosystem.

Example

Below is a simplified example of creating a tool by extending cornerstone-tool 's BaseTool class.

import cornerstone from 'cornerstone-core' ; import { BaseTool } from 'cornerstone-tools' ; import basicLevelingStrategy from '...' ; export default class WwwcTool extends BaseTool { constructor (configuration = {}) { const defaultConfig = { name : 'Wwwc' , strategies : { basicLevelingStrategy }, supportedInteractionTypes : [ 'Mouse' , 'Touch' ], configuration : { orientation : 0 , }, }; const initialConfiguration = Object .assign(defaultConfig, configuration); super (initialConfiguration); } mouseDragCallback(evt) { this .applyActiveStrategy(evt); cornerstone.setViewport(evt.detail.element, evt.detail.viewport); } touchDragCallback(evt) { evt.stopImmediatePropagation(); this .applyActiveStrategy(evt); cornerstone.setViewport(evt.detail.element, evt.detail.viewport); } }

Installation

This module is distributed via npm which is bundled with node and should be installed as one of your project's dependencies :

npm install --save cornerstone-tools npm install --save cornerstone-tools@ 2

This library has peerDependencies listings for:

hammerjs - Better touch support

- Better touch support cornerstone-core

cornerstone-math - Simplifies and provides shared complex tool math logic

- Simplifies and provides shared complex tool math logic Any Cornerstone "Image Loader" cornerstone-web-image-loader - JPEG/PNG images cornerstone-wado-image-loader - DICOM images; also parses tags for tool use



If you need to support the IE11 Browser, you will need to provide polyfills as needed. Our BrowserList target:

"browserslist" : [ "> 1%" , "IE 11" , "not dead" , "not IE < 11" , "not op_mini all" ]

Setting up and configuring cornerstone-tools 's depency can be the biggest hurdle to getting started. Be sure to check out our docs for assistance.

Examples & Docs

The latest major version has just been published. We are still flushing out our examples. If you have anything you would like to see documented, or you want a specific example from version 2 ported, either create an issue or make a pull request ^_^

3rd Party Tool Plugins

Image Statistics: Source | Demo

Rotated Elliptical ROI Tool: Source | Demo

A huge thanks to tool authors, like @sisobus, for sharing their work with the community!

Other Solutions

OHIF Viewer: Source | Demo

Contributors

Issues

Looking to contribute? Look for the Good First Issue label.

🐛 Bugs

Please file an issue for bugs, missing documentation, or unexpected behavior.

See Bugs

💡 Feature Requests

Please file an issue to suggest new features. Vote on feature requests by adding a 👍. This helps maintainers prioritize what to work on.

❓ Questions

For questions related to using the library, please visit our support community, or file an issue on GitHub.

LICENSE

MIT