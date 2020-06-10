openbase logo
@cleartax/apollo-server-plugin-introspection-auth

by ClearTax
1.1.0 (see all)

An apollo plugin to secure introspection queries with token based authentication

Readme

An apollo plugin to secure introspection queries with token based authentication.

npm (scoped) NPM David code style: prettier

Installation

Install the plugin as dependency.

npm install -S @cleartax/apollo-server-plugin-introspection-auth

apollo-server is a peer-dependency for this package.

If you haven't already, install it via:-

npx install-peerdeps @cleartax/apollo-server-plugin-introspection-auth

Usage

When instantiating ApolloServer, pass the following options:-

const apolloServer = new ApolloServer({
  //...
  introspection: true,
  plugins: [
    ApolloServerIntrospectionAuth({
        type: 'header-token',
        name: 'x-app-introspect-auth', // custom header name
        value: ['<valid-auth-token>'], // valid header values
      }),
  ];
});

Note: Ideally, you would want to add this configuration for non-development environments only. In which case, you can add the options conditionally. The following example illustrates adding it for higher environments in apollo-server-express:-

// this example uses `apollo-server-express`
import { ApolloServerExpressConfig, ApolloServer } from 'apollo-server-express';
import ApolloServerIntrospectionAuth from '@cleartax/apollo-server-plugin-introspection-auth';

let options: ApolloServerExpressConfig = {
  // ...
  // your default apollo server express config
};

// add this configuration for NON-development environments
if (process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production') {
  options = {
    ...options,
    playground: false, // turn off playground in production
    introspection: true, // configure apollo to allow introspection
    plugins: plugins.concat([
      // add the plugin to check for authentication on introspection queries
      ApolloServerIntrospectionAuth({
          type: 'header-token',
          name: 'x-app-introspect-auth', // header name
          value: ['<valid-auth-token>'], // valid header values
        }),
    ]);
  }
}

const apolloServer = new ApolloServer(options);

References

Inspired from this implementation in apollographql/apollo-server#1933.

  1. Apollo GraphQL
  2. Apollo Graph Manager

