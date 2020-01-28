Wrapper component for react-mic

What's new - @cleandersonlobo/react-mic

The Component audio format is supported in Safari browsers (including Safari on iOS).

The Package has been updated to use the MediaStreamRecorder to record WAV audio.

The Package has been updated to use the wasm-optimized vmsg to record MP3 audio.

Supports WAV audio recording

Supports MP3 audio recording

Problem to be solved.

Audio recorded in WAV by safari presents noises;

Check out the demo.

Installation

npm install --save @cleandersonlobo/react-mic

Features

Record audio from microphone

Display sound wave as voice is being recorded

Save audio as BLOB

Usage

<ReactMic record={boolean} pause={boolean} className={string} onStop={ function } // callback to execute when audio stops recording onData = { function } // callback to execute when chunk of audio data is available strokeColor = {string} backgroundColor={string} mimeType={string} bufferSize={number} sampleRate={number} />

Example

import { ReactMic } from 'react-mic' ; export class Example extends React . Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .state = { record : false } } startRecording = () => { this .setState({ record : true }); } stopRecording = () => { this .setState({ record : false }); } onData(recordedBlob) { console .log( 'chunk of real-time data is: ' , recordedBlob); } onStop(recordedBlob) { console .log( 'recordedBlob is: ' , recordedBlob); } render() { return ( < div > < ReactMic record = {this.state.record} className = "sound-wave" onStop = {this.onStop} onData = {this.onData} strokeColor = "#000000" backgroundColor = "#FF4081" /> < button onTouchTap = {this.startRecording} type = "button" > Start </ button > < button onTouchTap = {this.stopRecording} type = "button" > Stop </ button > </ div > ); } }

import { ReactMic } from 'react-mic' ; export class Example extends React . Component { ... onData() { console .log( 'This function does not return an object, but is called at a time interval of 10ms' ); } onStop(recordedBlob) { console .log( 'recordedBlob is: ' , recordedBlob); } render() { return ( < div > < ReactMic record = {this.state.record} className = "sound-wave" onStop = {this.onStop} onData = {this.onData} strokeColor = "#000000" backgroundColor = "#FF4081" mimeType = "audio/mp3" /> < button onTouchTap = {this.startRecording} type = "button" > Start </ button > < button onTouchTap = {this.stopRecording} type = "button" > Stop </ button > </ div > ); } }

Having issues with the lambda function?

Try installing babel-preset-stage-1

Include stage-1 in your webpack.config under presets.

e.g.

module .exports = { entry : "./scripts/Main.js" , output : { path : __dirname, filename : "./static/script.js" }, module : { loaders : [{ test : /\.css$/ , loader : "style!css" }, { test : /\.js$/ , loader : 'babel-loader' , query : { presets : [ 'es2015' , 'react' , 'stage-1' ] } }] } };

License

MIT