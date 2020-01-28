The Component audio format is supported in Safari browsers (including Safari on iOS).
The Package has been updated to use the MediaStreamRecorder to record WAV audio.
The Package has been updated to use the wasm-optimized vmsg to record MP3 audio.
Check out the demo.
NOTE: The above demo does not use this package
npm install --save @cleandersonlobo/react-mic
<ReactMic
record={boolean} // defaults -> false. Set to true to begin recording
pause={boolean} // defaults -> false. Available in React-Mic-Plus upgrade only
className={string} // provide css class name
onStop={function} // callback to execute when audio stops recording
onData={function} // callback to execute when chunk of audio data is available
strokeColor={string} // sound wave color
backgroundColor={string} // background color
mimeType={string} // defaults -> audio/wav. Set audio/mp3 to switch to MP3
bufferSize={number} // defaults -> 2048. You can set following bufferSize values: 0, 256, 512, 1024, 2048, 4096, 8192, and 16384.
sampleRate={number} // defaults -> 44100. It accepts values only in range: 22050 to 96000
/>
import { ReactMic } from 'react-mic';
export class Example extends React.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
record: false
}
}
startRecording = () => {
this.setState({
record: true
});
}
stopRecording = () => {
this.setState({
record: false
});
}
onData(recordedBlob) {
console.log('chunk of real-time data is: ', recordedBlob);
}
onStop(recordedBlob) {
console.log('recordedBlob is: ', recordedBlob);
}
render() {
return (
<div>
<ReactMic
record={this.state.record}
className="sound-wave"
onStop={this.onStop}
onData={this.onData}
strokeColor="#000000"
backgroundColor="#FF4081" />
<button onTouchTap={this.startRecording} type="button">Start</button>
<button onTouchTap={this.stopRecording} type="button">Stop</button>
</div>
);
}
}
import { ReactMic } from 'react-mic';
export class Example extends React.Component {
...
onData() {
console.log('This function does not return an object, but is called at a time interval of 10ms');
}
onStop(recordedBlob) {
console.log('recordedBlob is: ', recordedBlob);
}
render() {
return (
<div>
<ReactMic
record={this.state.record}
className="sound-wave"
onStop={this.onStop}
onData={this.onData}
strokeColor="#000000"
backgroundColor="#FF4081"
mimeType="audio/mp3" />
<button onTouchTap={this.startRecording} type="button">Start</button>
<button onTouchTap={this.stopRecording} type="button">Stop</button>
</div>
);
}
}
Try installing babel-preset-stage-1
Include stage-1 in your webpack.config under presets.
e.g.
module.exports = {
entry: "./scripts/Main.js",
output: {
path: __dirname,
filename: "./static/script.js"
},
module: {
loaders: [{
test: /\.css$/,
loader: "style!css"
}, {
test: /\.js$/,
// exclude: /(node_modules)/,
loader: 'babel-loader',
query: {
presets: ['es2015', 'react', 'stage-1']
}
}]
}
};
MIT