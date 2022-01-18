Cloudinary tree-shakable API

A set of lighter packages for using Cloudinary

Build URL for images and videos based on configurations.

📖 Documentation

💻 Codebase

✊ Coding coverage status

import { buildUrl } from 'cloudinary-build-url' const src = buildUrl( 'example' , { cloud: { cloudName: 'demo' , }, transformations: { resize: { type : 'scale' , width: 500 , height: 500 , aspectRatio: "16:9" } } }) console .log(src)

Installation

To use cloudinary-build-url :

npm i cloudinary-build-url yarn add cloudinary-build-url

Use with TypeScript

cloudinary-build-url supports TypeScript. In order to start using the lib with TypeScript, please install @cld-apis/types as devDependencies.

npm i -D @cld-apis/types yarn add -D @cld-apis/types

Supporting packages

Constants for transformations used in Cloudinary APIs, and other helper functionalities.

Defined types used in cloudinary-build-url for TypeScript

Vue-cli plugin - vue-cli-plugin-cloudinary-api

Cloudinary API plugin for Vue-cli created projects

Maintained by Maya Shavin