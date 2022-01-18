openbase logo
@cld-apis/utils

by Maya Shavin
0.1.3 (see all)

Shorter and lighter APIs for Cloudinary

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9.3K

GitHub Stars

30

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

Cloudinary tree-shakable API

A set of lighter packages for using Cloudinary

cloudinary-build-url

npm version npm downloads Codecov License

Build URL for images and videos based on configurations.

📖  Documentation

💻  Codebase

✊  Coding coverage status

import { buildUrl } from 'cloudinary-build-url'

const src = buildUrl('example', {
  cloud: {
    cloudName: 'demo',
  },
  transformations: {
    resize: {
      type: 'scale',
      width: 500,
      height: 500,
      aspectRatio: "16:9"
    }
  }
})

console.log(src)

Installation

To use cloudinary-build-url:

npm i cloudinary-build-url

#OR
yarn add cloudinary-build-url

Use with TypeScript

cloudinary-build-url supports TypeScript. In order to start using the lib with TypeScript, please install @cld-apis/types as devDependencies.

npm i -D @cld-apis/types

#OR

yarn add -D @cld-apis/types

Supporting packages

@cld-apis/utils

Constants for transformations used in Cloudinary APIs, and other helper functionalities.

@cld-apis/types

Defined types used in cloudinary-build-url for TypeScript

Vue-cli plugin - vue-cli-plugin-cloudinary-api

Cloudinary API plugin for Vue-cli created projects

Maintained by Maya Shavin

