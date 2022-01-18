A set of lighter packages for using Cloudinary
cloudinary-build-url
Build URL for images and videos based on configurations.
import { buildUrl } from 'cloudinary-build-url'
const src = buildUrl('example', {
cloud: {
cloudName: 'demo',
},
transformations: {
resize: {
type: 'scale',
width: 500,
height: 500,
aspectRatio: "16:9"
}
}
})
console.log(src)
To use
cloudinary-build-url:
npm i cloudinary-build-url
#OR
yarn add cloudinary-build-url
cloudinary-build-url supports TypeScript. In order to start using the lib with TypeScript, please install
@cld-apis/types as devDependencies.
npm i -D @cld-apis/types
#OR
yarn add -D @cld-apis/types
@cld-apis/utils
Constants for transformations used in Cloudinary APIs, and other helper functionalities.
@cld-apis/types
Defined types used in
cloudinary-build-url for TypeScript
vue-cli-plugin-cloudinary-api
Cloudinary API plugin for Vue-cli created projects
Maintained by Maya Shavin