Clay is Liferay's web implementation of Lexicon Experience Language. Built with Bootstrap as a foundation, it's comprised of HTML, CSS, and JS.
🚨This Branch contains the version of Clay v3, if you are looking for the components in Metal.js visit the 2.x branch
Clay repository follows the monorepo approach, all the major components that are the pillars of Clay are here in this repository.
The pillar to give colors and structure to Clay, where is the css and examples of HTML markups of the components.
All components that follow clay-css marking and Lexicon use cases, developed on React.js
Contains the source code and documentation powering clayui.com.
You can find the Clay documentation on the site.
You can improve by sending pull requests to this repository.
Clay is available as the
clay package in npm for components and for css like
clay-css. It is also available on a CDN for components and for css, check. But if you just want the separate components, it's also available in the npm as clay-.
See the Getting Started guide for more information.
Do you already have the Clay v2 components implemented in your project? These handy guides will help you perform the migration from Clay v2 to v3.
Feel free to open up problems or send pull requests. We will always be looking at these problems and we will be responding whenever possible.
Before opening a issue make sure it exists.
See the contribution guide for more details.
Install NodeJS >= v6.11.0, if you don't have it yet.
Install global dependencies:
[sudo] npm install -g yarn
yarn
yarn lerna
yarn build
yarn workspace @clayui/css run build && yarn storybook
yarn test
yarn run jest --u
To contribute to the documentation and the site in general, you can try to run locally to test your changes:
cd clayui.com
yarn
yarn develop
Run clayui.com on Local LAN
yarn develop -H 0.0.0.0
If you want to test in a production environment so that you do not take risks of inconsistencies, in the root folder:
yarn site
