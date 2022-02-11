Clay is Liferay's web implementation of Lexicon Experience Language. Built with Bootstrap as a foundation, it's comprised of HTML, CSS, and JS.

🚨This Branch contains the version of Clay v3, if you are looking for the components in Metal.js visit the 2.x branch

Packages

Clay repository follows the monorepo approach, all the major components that are the pillars of Clay are here in this repository.

The pillar to give colors and structure to Clay, where is the css and examples of HTML markups of the components.

All components that follow clay-css marking and Lexicon use cases, developed on React.js

Contains the source code and documentation powering clayui.com.

Browser support

Documentation

You can find the Clay documentation on the site.

You can improve by sending pull requests to this repository.

Installation

Clay is available as the clay package in npm for components and for css like clay-css . It is also available on a CDN for components and for css, check. But if you just want the separate components, it's also available in the npm as clay-.

See the Getting Started guide for more information.

Migration Guides

Do you already have the Clay v2 components implemented in your project? These handy guides will help you perform the migration from Clay v2 to v3.

Contributing

Feel free to open up problems or send pull requests. We will always be looking at these problems and we will be responding whenever possible.

Before opening a issue make sure it exists.

See the contribution guide for more details.

Setup

Install NodeJS >= v6.11.0, if you don't have it yet. Install global dependencies:

[sudo] npm install -g yarn

Install project dependencies:

yarn

Install dependencies for each package and link them together:

yarn lerna

Build all packages

yarn build

Start storybook server

yarn workspace @ clayui / css run build && yarn storybook

Run tests:

yarn test

Update snapshots:

yarn run jest --u

To contribute to the documentation and the site in general, you can try to run locally to test your changes:

Move to the site folder

cd clayui.com

Install dependencies:

yarn

Run in development environment

yarn develop

Run clayui.com on Local LAN

yarn develop -H 0 .0 .0 .0

If you want to test in a production environment so that you do not take risks of inconsistencies, in the root folder:

yarn site

License

BSD License © Liferay, Inc.