Readme

🏺 Clay · Build Status Coverage Status

Clay is Liferay's web implementation of Lexicon Experience Language. Built with Bootstrap as a foundation, it's comprised of HTML, CSS, and JS.

🚨This Branch contains the version of Clay v3, if you are looking for the components in Metal.js visit the 2.x branch

Packages

Clay repository follows the monorepo approach, all the major components that are the pillars of Clay are here in this repository.

Clay Css

The pillar to give colors and structure to Clay, where is the css and examples of HTML markups of the components.

Clay Components

All components that follow clay-css marking and Lexicon use cases, developed on React.js

Clayui.com

Contains the source code and documentation powering clayui.com.

Browser support

Internet Explorer 11 Google Chrome Last 2 Microsoft Edge Latest Mozilla Firefox Last 2 and 52 Opera Latest Safari Last 2 Chrome Android Safari iOS Latest

Documentation

You can find the Clay documentation on the site.

You can improve by sending pull requests to this repository.

Installation

Clay is available as the clay package in npm for components and for css like clay-css. It is also available on a CDN for components and for css, check. But if you just want the separate components, it's also available in the npm as clay-.

See the Getting Started guide for more information.

Migration Guides

Do you already have the Clay v2 components implemented in your project? These handy guides will help you perform the migration from Clay v2 to v3.

Contributing

Feel free to open up problems or send pull requests. We will always be looking at these problems and we will be responding whenever possible.

Before opening a issue make sure it exists.

See the contribution guide for more details.

Setup

Packages

  1. Install NodeJS >= v6.11.0, if you don't have it yet.

  2. Install global dependencies:

[sudo] npm install -g yarn
  1. Install project dependencies:
yarn
  1. Install dependencies for each package and link them together:
yarn lerna
  1. Build all packages
yarn build
  1. Start storybook server
yarn workspace @clayui/css run build && yarn storybook
  1. Run tests:
yarn test
  1. Update snapshots:
yarn run jest --u

clayui.com

To contribute to the documentation and the site in general, you can try to run locally to test your changes:

  1. Move to the site folder
cd clayui.com
  1. Install dependencies:
yarn
  1. Run in development environment
yarn develop

Run clayui.com on Local LAN

yarn develop -H 0.0.0.0

If you want to test in a production environment so that you do not take risks of inconsistencies, in the root folder:

yarn site

License

BSD License © Liferay, Inc.

