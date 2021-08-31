Google Map React ·

google-map-react is a component written over a small set of the Google Maps API. It allows you to render any React component on the Google Map. It is fully isomorphic and can render on a server. Additionally, it can render map components in the browser even if the Google Maps API is not loaded. It uses an internal, tweakable hover algorithm - every object on the map can be hovered.

It allows you to create interfaces like this example (You can scroll the table, zoom/move the map, hover/click on markers, and click on table rows)

The development of this package is sponsored by Atlist. Atlist is a no-code tool for creating custom maps with multiple markers.

Getting started

In the simple case you just need to add lat and lng props to any child of GoogleMapReact component.

See it in action at jsbin

import React from "react" ; import GoogleMapReact from 'google-map-react' ; const AnyReactComponent = ( { text } ) => < div > {text} </ div > ; export default function SimpleMap ( ) { const defaultProps = { center : { lat : 10.99835602 , lng : 77.01502627 }, zoom : 11 }; return ( < div style = {{ height: ' 100vh ', width: ' 100 %' }}> < GoogleMapReact bootstrapURLKeys = {{ key: "" }} defaultCenter = {defaultProps.center} defaultZoom = {defaultProps.zoom} > < AnyReactComponent lat = {59.955413} lng = {30.337844} text = "My Marker" /> </ GoogleMapReact > </ div > ); }

My map doesn't appear!

Make sure the container element has width and height. The map will try to fill the parent container, but if the container has no size, the map will collapse to 0 width / height. This is not a requirement for google-map-react, its a requirement for google-maps in general.

Installation

npm:

npm install --save google-map-react

yarn:

yarn add google-map-react

Features

Works with your Components

Instead of the default Google Maps markers, balloons and other map components, you can render your cool animated react components on the map.

Isomorphic Rendering

It renders on the server. (Welcome search engines) (you can disable javascript in browser dev tools, and reload any example page to see how it works)

Component Positions Calculated Independently of Google Maps API

It renders components on the map before (and even without) the Google Maps API loaded.

Google Maps API Loads on Demand

There is no need to place a <script src= tag at top of page. The Google Maps API loads upon the first usage of the GoogleMapReact component.

Use Google Maps API

You can access to Google Maps map and maps objects by using onGoogleApiLoaded , in this case you will need to set yesIWantToUseGoogleMapApiInternals to true

... const handleApiLoaded = ( map, maps ) => { }; ... <GoogleMapReact bootstrapURLKeys={{ key : }} defaultCenter={ this .props.center} defaultZoom={ this .props.zoom} yesIWantToUseGoogleMapApiInternals onGoogleApiLoaded={({ map, maps }) => handleApiLoaded(map, maps)} > < AnyReactComponent lat = {59.955413} lng = {30.337844} text = "My Marker" /> </ GoogleMapReact >

PST: Remember to set yesIWantToUseGoogleMapApiInternals to true.

Example here

Internal Hover Algorithm

Now every object on the map can be hovered (however, you can still use css hover selectors if you want). If you try zooming out here example, you will still be able to hover on almost every map marker.

Examples

Documentation

You can find the documentation here:

Contribute

Local development is broken into two parts (ideally using two tabs).

First, run rollup to watch your src/ module and automatically recompile it into dist/ whenever you make changes.

npm start

The second part will be running the example/ create-react-app that's linked to the local version of your module.

cd example npm start

Now, anytime you make a change to your library in src/ or to the example app's example/src , create-react-app will live-reload your local dev server so you can iterate on your component in real-time.

Manual link-install

If you get the error Module not found: Can't resolve 'google-react-map'... while trying to run the example app, you need to manually link your local development module, try the following steps:

In the root folder: npm link Go into example/ and (after installing other dependencies) execute: npm link google-map-react

License

MIT

Known Issues

Older browsers (http://caniuse.com/#feat=promises) will need a ES6 Promise polyfill in order to work.

!!! We are looking for contributors

We're actively looking for contributors, please send a message to the Owner or any of the Collaborators.