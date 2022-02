jQuery MiniColors: A tiny color picker built on jQuery

Developed by Cory LaViska for A Beautiful Site, LLC

Licensed under the MIT license: http://opensource.org/licenses/MIT

Install via NPM

This is the official NPM version of MiniColors:

npm install --save @ claviska / jquery - minicolors

Note: There is another version on NPM without the namespace that is out of date and not supported. I did not create it nor do I have control of it. Please use the official NPM version to ensure you have the latest updates.