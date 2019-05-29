@classflow/extract-text-webpack-plugin

Please use: https://github.com/webpack-contrib/mini-css-extract-plugin
If you have problem(s) with migration on MiniCssExtractPlugin feel free to open issue with reproducible test repo, thanks
# for webpack 3
npm install --save-dev extract-text-webpack-plugin
# for webpack 2
npm install --save-dev extract-text-webpack-plugin@2.1.2
# for webpack 1
npm install --save-dev extract-text-webpack-plugin@1.0.1
⚠️ Since webpack v4 the
extract-text-webpack-pluginshould not be used for css. Use mini-css-extract-plugin instead.
⚠️ For webpack v1, see the README in the webpack-1 branch.
const ExtractTextPlugin = require("extract-text-webpack-plugin");
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/,
use: ExtractTextPlugin.extract({
fallback: "style-loader",
use: "css-loader"
})
}
]
},
plugins: [
new ExtractTextPlugin("styles.css"),
]
}
It moves all the required
*.css modules in entry chunks into a separate CSS file. So your styles are no longer inlined into the JS bundle, but in a separate CSS file (
styles.css). If your total stylesheet volume is big, it will be faster because the CSS bundle is loaded in parallel to the JS bundle.
|Advantages
|Caveats
|Fewer style tags (older IE has a limit)
|Additional HTTP request
|CSS SourceMap (with
devtool: "source-map" and
extract-text-webpack-plugin?sourceMap)
|Longer compilation time
|CSS requested in parallel
|No runtime public path modification
|CSS cached separate
|No Hot Module Replacement
|Faster runtime (less code and DOM operations)
|...
new ExtractTextPlugin(options: filename | object)
|Name
|Type
|Description
id
{String}
|Unique ident for this plugin instance. (For advanced usage only, by default automatically generated)
filename
{String\|Function}
|Name of the result file. May contain
[name],
[id] and
[contenthash]
allChunks
{Boolean}
|Extract from all additional chunks too (by default it extracts only from the initial chunk(s))
When using
CommonsChunkPlugin and there are extracted chunks (from
ExtractTextPlugin.extract) in the commons chunk,
allChunks must be set to
true
disable
{Boolean}
|Disables the plugin
ignoreOrder
{Boolean}
|Disables order check (useful for CSS Modules!),
false by default
[name] name of the chunk
[id] number of the chunk
[contenthash] hash of the content of the extracted file
[<hashType>:contenthash:<digestType>:<length>] optionally you can configure
hashTypes, e.g.
sha1,
md5,
sha256,
sha512
digestTypes, e.g.
hex,
base26,
base32,
base36,
base49,
base52,
base58,
base62,
base64
length, the length of the hash in chars
⚠️
ExtractTextPlugingenerates a file per entry, so you must use
[name],
[id]or
[contenthash]when using multiple entries.
#extract
ExtractTextPlugin.extract(options: loader | object)
Creates an extracting loader from an existing loader. Supports loaders of type
{ loader: [name]-loader -> {String}, options: {} -> {Object} }.
|Name
|Type
|Description
options.use
{String}/
{Array}/
{Object}
|Loader(s) that should be used for converting the resource to a CSS exporting module (required)
options.fallback
{String}/
{Array}/
{Object}
|loader(e.g
'style-loader') that should be used when the CSS is not extracted (i.e. in an additional chunk when
allChunks: false)
options.publicPath
{String}
|Override the
publicPath setting for this loader
There is also an
extract function on the instance. You should use this if you have more than one instance of
ExtractTextPlugin.
const ExtractTextPlugin = require('extract-text-webpack-plugin');
// Create multiple instances
const extractCSS = new ExtractTextPlugin('stylesheets/[name]-one.css');
const extractLESS = new ExtractTextPlugin('stylesheets/[name]-two.css');
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/,
use: extractCSS.extract([ 'css-loader', 'postcss-loader' ])
},
{
test: /\.less$/i,
use: extractLESS.extract([ 'css-loader', 'less-loader' ])
},
]
},
plugins: [
extractCSS,
extractLESS
]
};
The configuration is the same, switch out
sass-loader for
less-loader when necessary.
const ExtractTextPlugin = require('extract-text-webpack-plugin');
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.scss$/,
use: ExtractTextPlugin.extract({
fallback: 'style-loader',
use: ['css-loader', 'sass-loader']
})
}
]
},
plugins: [
new ExtractTextPlugin('style.css')
//if you want to pass in options, you can do so:
//new ExtractTextPlugin({
// filename: 'style.css'
//})
]
}
url() Resolving
If you are finding that urls are not resolving properly when you run webpack. You can expand your loader functionality with options. The
url: false property allows your paths resolved without any changes.
const ExtractTextPlugin = require('extract-text-webpack-plugin');
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.scss$/,
use: ExtractTextPlugin.extract({
fallback: 'style-loader',
use: [
{
loader: 'css-loader',
options: {
// If you are having trouble with urls not resolving add this setting.
// See https://github.com/webpack-contrib/css-loader#url
url: false,
minimize: true,
sourceMap: true
}
},
{
loader: 'sass-loader',
options: {
sourceMap: true
}
}
]
})
}
]
}
}
filename parameter could be
Function. It passes
getPath to process the format like
css/[name].css and returns the real file name,
css/js/a.css. You can replace
css/js with
css then you will get the new path
css/a.css.
entry: {
'js/a': "./a"
},
plugins: [
new ExtractTextPlugin({
filename: (getPath) => {
return getPath('css/[name].css').replace('css/js', 'css');
},
allChunks: true
})
]
