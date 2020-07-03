react-id-swiper ( Newest version 4.0.0 )

A library to use Swiper as a ReactJs component

What is Swiper?

Swiper - is the free and most modern mobile touch slider with hardware accelerated transitions and amazing native behavior.

It is intended to be used in mobile websites, mobile web apps, and mobile native/hybrid apps. Designed mostly for iOS, but also works great on latest Android, Windows Phone 8 and modern Desktop browsers.

Swiper is not compatible with all platforms, it is a modern touch slider which is focused only on modern apps/platforms to bring the best experience and simplicity. Swiper does work well with Gatsby.

Props

Name Type Default value Description ContainerEl String 'div' Element type for container containerClass String swiper-container Swiper container class name WrapperEl String 'div' Element type for wrapper wrapperClass String swiper-wrapper Swiper wrapper class name slideClass String swiper-slide Swiper slide class name shouldSwiperUpdate Boolean false Update swiper when component is updated rebuildOnUpdate Boolean false Rebuild swiper when component is updated noSwiping Boolean false Disable swiping by condition activeSlideKey String null Initial slide index renderPrevButton function Render props function for prev button renderNextButton function Render props function for next button renderScrollbar function Render props function for scrollbar renderPagination function Render props function for pagination renderParallax function Render props function for parallax

If you want to use Swiper custom build to reduce bundle size, you need to use extra props below.

Custom build extra props

Name Type Default value Description Swiper Class Swiper class modules array Array of Swiper necessary modules

NOTE:

You can also use Swiper's original params too. Swiper API documentation HERE

Find more info about Swiper custom build HERE

<= 3.x documentation

Documentation

Installation and setup

From version 2.0.0, it requires React & ReactDOM ver >=16.8.0 to use Hooks

to use Hooks From version 2.4.0, it requires Swiper ver >= 5.0.0

Npm package

By npm

npm install --save react-id-swiper@latest swiper@latest

By Yarn

yarn add react-id-swiper@latest swiper@latest

CDN

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/react-id-swiper@3.0.0/lib/react-id-swiper.js" > </ script >

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/react-id-swiper@3.0.0/lib/react-id-swiper.min.js" > </ script >

Styling

Swiper stylesheet file is required

Use Swiper stylesheet file from CDN

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://unpkg.com/swiper/css/swiper.css" >

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://unpkg.com/swiper/css/swiper.min.css" >

Or from Swiper package

You should import directly from Swiper package which supports css, scss and less

css

import 'swiper/css/swiper.css'

scss

import 'swiper/swiper.scss'

less

import 'swiper/swiper.less'

Examples

Live Examples

Codesandbox Live Examples

Default

import React from 'react' ; import Swiper from 'react-id-swiper' ; import 'swiper/css/swiper.css' ; const SimpleSwiper = () => ( < Swiper > < div > Slide 1 </ div > < div > Slide 2 </ div > < div > Slide 3 </ div > < div > Slide 4 </ div > < div > Slide 5 </ div > </ Swiper > ) export default SimpleSwiper;

Using params

import React from 'react' ; import Swiper from 'react-id-swiper' ; const SimpleSwiperWithParams = () => { const params = { pagination : { el : '.swiper-pagination' , type : 'bullets' , clickable : true }, navigation : { nextEl : '.swiper-button-next' , prevEl : '.swiper-button-prev' }, spaceBetween : 30 } return ( < Swiper { ...params }> < div > Slide 1 </ div > < div > Slide 2 </ div > < div > Slide 3 </ div > < div > Slide 4 </ div > < div > Slide 5 </ div > </ Swiper > ) } export default SimpleSwiperWithParams;

Manipulating swiper from outside swiper component

import React, { useRef } from 'react' ; import Swiper from 'react-id-swiper' ; const ManipulatingSwiper = () => { const ref = useRef( null ); const ref = useRef( null ); const goNext = () => { if (ref.current !== null && ref.current.swiper !== null ) { ref.current.swiper.slideNext(); } }; const goPrev = () => { if (ref.current !== null && ref.current.swiper !== null ) { ref.current.swiper.slidePrev(); } }; return ( < div > < Swiper ref = {ref} > < div > Slide 1 </ div > < div > Slide 2 </ div > < div > Slide 3 </ div > < div > Slide 4 </ div > < div > Slide 5 </ div > </ Swiper > < button onClick = {goPrev} > Prev </ button > < button onClick = {goNext} > Next </ button > </ div > ); }; export default ManipulatingSwiper;

Custom build Swiper

You can find the WORKING DEMO REPO HERE

import React from 'react' ; import ReactIdSwiperCustom from 'react-id-swiper/lib/ReactIdSwiper.custom' ; import { Swiper, Navigation, Pagination } from 'swiper/js/swiper.esm' ; const CustomBuildSwiper = () => { const params = { Swiper, modules : [Navigation, Pagination], pagination : { el : '.swiper-pagination' , type : 'bullets' , clickable : true }, navigation : { nextEl : '.swiper-button-next' , prevEl : '.swiper-button-prev' }, spaceBetween : 30 } return ( < ReactIdSwiperCustom { ...params }> < div > Slide 1 </ div > < div > Slide 2 </ div > < div > Slide 3 </ div > < div > Slide 4 </ div > < div > Slide 5 </ div > </ ReactIdSwiperCustom > ) } export default CustomBuildSwiper;

NOTE:

If you use Webpack & Babel you need to setup Babel loader config in webpack.config.js like below:

module : { rules : [ { exclude : [ /node_modules\/(?!(swiper|dom7)\/).*/ , /\.test\.js(x)?$/], test : /\.js(x)?$/ , use : [{ loader : 'babel-loader' }], } ], }

Adding customized css classes

const params = { pagination : { el : '.swiper-pagination.customized-swiper-pagination' , }, navigation : { nextEl : '.swiper-button-next.customized-swiper-button-next' , prevEl : '.swiper-button-prev.customized-swiper-button-prev' }, containerClass : 'customized-swiper-container' }

Adding customized components

For customized rendering to work, you have to use same classname with params el.

const params = { navigation : { nextEl : '.swiper-button-next' , prevEl : '.swiper-button-prev' }, renderPrevButton : () => < button className = "swiper-button-prev" > Prev </ button > , renderNextButton : () => < button className = "swiper-button-next" > Next </ button > , }

Workable slides

Each slide should be wrapped by HTML element

BAD CODE 👎

<Swiper {...params}> Slide content < /Swiper>

GOOD CODE 👍

<Swiper {...params}> < span > Slide content </ span > </ Swiper >

Bug report

Please use the prepared Codesanbox below to reproduce your issue. Thank you!!

Authors

Asher Nguyen - Initial work - Asher Nguyen

See also the list of contributors who participated in this project.

Buy me a coffee

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details