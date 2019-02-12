openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sm

@clarketm/saga-monitor

by Travis Clarke
2.0.1 (see all)

Simple, elegant, and configurable redux-saga monitor

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.1K

GitHub Stars

36

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Saga Monitor

NPM release Build Status License

Simple, elegant, and configurable redux-saga monitor.

Compatibility Notice

This module is only compatible with Redux-Saga >=1.0.0. To support earlier versions of Redux-Saga please use: saga-monitor v1.0.10 or earlier.

Installation

Yarn

$ yarn add @clarketm/saga-monitor

NPM

$ npm install @clarketm/saga-monitor --save

CDN

.es.js.js.min.js
🔗🔗🔗

Configuration

const defaultConfig = {
  level: "debug", // logging level
  verbose: true, // verbose mode
  color: "#03A9F4", // default color
  rootSagaStart: false, // show root saga start effect
  effectTrigger: false, // show triggered effects
  effectResolve: false, // show resolved effects
  effectReject: false, // show rejected effects
  effectCancel: false, // show cancelled effects
  actionDispatch: false // show dispatched actions
};

Usage

import createSagaMonitor from "@clarketm/saga-monitor";

// configuration
const config = {
  level: "log",
  effectTrigger: true,
  effectResolve: true,
  actionDispatch: true
};

const middleware = [
  // create saga middleware w/ sagaMonitor
  createSagaMiddleware({
    sagaMonitor: createSagaMonitor(config)
  })
];

console output

Run $$LogSagas() in the developer console to display a snapshot of all the available sagas.

console output

Credits

This was adapted from the sagaMonitor example in the redux-saga repository.

License

MIT © Travis Clarke

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial