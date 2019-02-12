Saga Monitor

Simple, elegant, and configurable redux-saga monitor.

Compatibility Notice

This module is only compatible with Redux-Saga >=1.0.0. To support earlier versions of Redux-Saga please use: saga-monitor v1.0.10 or earlier.

Installation

Yarn

$ yarn add @clarketm/saga-monitor

NPM

$ npm install @clarketm/saga-monitor --save

CDN

Configuration

const defaultConfig = { level : "debug" , verbose : true , color : "#03A9F4" , rootSagaStart : false , effectTrigger : false , effectResolve : false , effectReject : false , effectCancel : false , actionDispatch : false };

Usage

import createSagaMonitor from "@clarketm/saga-monitor" ; const config = { level : "log" , effectTrigger : true , effectResolve : true , actionDispatch : true }; const middleware = [ createSagaMiddleware({ sagaMonitor : createSagaMonitor(config) }) ];

Run $$LogSagas() in the developer console to display a snapshot of all the available sagas.

Credits

This was adapted from the sagaMonitor example in the redux-saga repository.

License

MIT © Travis Clarke