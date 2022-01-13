Clappr is an extensible media player for the web. Your architecture is projected primarily into plugins, adding low accoupling by design to the project and the possibility to add infinitely features easily.
Clappr uses by default the HTMLVideoElement which guarantees support to many platforms. You have the possibility to extends the default HTML5 playback or the playback interface to create one new media support just like a plugin!
Clappr is a composition of two other projects: @clappr/core and @clappr/plugins.
The
@clappr/core contains the basic functionalities from Clappr (plugin architecture, class abstractions, public interfaces, events handlers and etc) and the
@clappr/plugins are the repository where the plugins maintained by the Clappr team lives. More info about those projects into your repositories.
All Clappr projects are written in
*.js using the latest features of ECMAScript.
Clappr is under development but production-ready. Feel free to open issues and send pull requests.
Add the following script on your HTML:
<head>
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@clappr/player@latest/dist/clappr.min.js"></script>
</head>
Now, create the player:
<body>
<div id="player"></div>
<script>
var player = new Clappr.Player({source: "http://your.video/here.mp4", parentId: "#player"});
</script>
</body>
Live demo to test, with a possibility to add external plugins.
You can check the current API doc via
@clappr/core here.
You can check the embed parameters supported by
@clappr/core here.
You can check the plugins used on Clappr player via
@clappr/plugins here.
|Plugin
|Status
|Compatible with latest Clappr
|URL
|Media Control
|Ready
|Yes
|https://github.com/joaopaulovieira/clappr-media-control-plugin
|Video Queue (Playlist)
|Ready
|Yes
|https://github.com/joaopaulovieira/clappr-queue-plugin
|Thumbnails on seekbar
|Ready
|Yes
|https://github.com/tjenkinson/clappr-thumbnails-plugin
|Markers
|Ready
|Yes
|https://github.com/tjenkinson/clappr-markers-plugin
|Level Selector
|Ready
|Yes
|https://github.com/clappr/clappr-level-selector-plugin
|360 videos
|Ready
|Yes
|https://github.com/thiagopnts/video-360
|Chromecast
|Ready
|Yes
|https://github.com/clappr/clappr-chromecast-plugin
|DASH with shaka
|Ready
|Yes
|https://github.com/clappr/dash-shaka-playback
|Playback Speed
|Ready
|Yes
|https://github.com/bikegriffith/clappr-playback-rate-plugin
|Clappr Stats
|Ready
|Yes
|https://github.com/leandromoreira/clappr-stats
|Clappr Nerd Stats
|Ready
|Yes
|https://github.com/lucasrodcosta/clappr-nerd-stats
|Pause while far
|Ready
|Yes
|https://github.com/leandromoreira/clappr-pause-tab-visibility
|RTMP
|Ready
|Yes
|https://github.com/clappr/clappr-rtmp-plugin
|Picture-in-Picture
|Ready
|Yes
|https://github.com/tjenkinson/clappr-pip-plugin
|Hybrid P2P & CDN
|Ready
|Yes
|https://support.streamroot.io/hc/en-us/articles/360000913654-Clappr
|Comments on seekbar
|Ready
|?
|https://github.com/Metrakit/clappr-comment-plugin
|Voice control
|Ready
|?
|https://github.com/flavioribeiro/clappr-speech-control-plugin
|Dash
|WIP
|No
|https://github.com/shankardevy/clappr-dash-plugin
|Youtube
|Ready
|No
|https://github.com/towerz/clappr-youtube-playback
|Googel IMA Pre Roll
|Ready
|Yes
|https://github.com/kslimani/clappr-google-ima-html5-preroll
|VAST Ad plugin
|WIP
|No
|https://github.com/vix-simplex/clappr-ad-plugin
|Dynamic Overlay
|Ready
|Yes
|https://github.com/Lethea/clappr-dynamic-text-overlay
|Scroll Text Overlay
|Ready
|Yes
|https://github.com/Lethea/clappr-marquee-overlay
|Playback Speed Controller
|Ready
|Yes
|https://github.com/Lethea/clapper-playback-speed-plugin-extended
|FLV
|Ready
|Yes
|https://github.com/andrefilimono/clappr-flvjs-playback
|Context Menu
|Ready
|Yes
|https://github.com/joaopaulovieira/clappr-context-menu-plugin
|Integration
|Status
|Compatible with latest Clappr
|URL
|P2P Media Loader
|Ready
|Yes
|https://github.com/Novage/p2p-media-loader
|Format
|HLS
|MP4
|MP3
|WEBM
|DASH
|RTMP
|JPG/PNG/GIF
|FLV
|IE10
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✘
|✘
|✔
|✘
|IE11
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✘
|✔
|Microsoft Edge
|✔
|✔
|?
|?
|?
|Firefox
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Chrome
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Safari
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✘
|iPhone
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✘
|✘
|✘
|✔
|✘
|iPad
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✘
|✘
|✘
|✔
|✘
|Android
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✘
|✘
|WiiU Browser
|✔
|✔
|✘
|?
|✘
|?
|PS4 Browser
|✔
|✔
|✘
|?
|✘
|?
means that the support is made by an external plugin.
Clappr has no control over
autoplay Browser Policy.
Therefore, we're not able to execute play and unmute actions sequentially in every situation. There are a series of scenarios where the Browser blocks these actions based on it’s own policy.
Each browser has their own different restrictions, and the usual behavior is to activate the sound only after an user interaction with the player.
For more infos about auto play video policy, you can read these docs:
See the wiki for more info.
Let's say you want to disable or override a plugin.
// let's disable the loading animation (the 'spinner' plugin)
var player = new Clappr.Player({ ... });
// after attach
player.getPlugin('spinner').disable();
// let's disable the loading animation (the 'spinner' plugin)
export default class NoSpinner extends UIContainerPlugin {
get name() { return 'spinner' }
}
new Clappr.Player({ plugins: [NoSpinner]})
https://medium.com/@bikegriffith/using-clappr-with-reactjs-14a338e3451f#.9a36w0dpj
https://github.com/clappr/clappr/issues/933#issuecomment-228540381
Add this snippet before you instantiate the player
Clappr.Log.setLevel(0)
Very often people open issues related to stream not working, freezing, glitching, stopping, and so on. You can try the steps below, taking notes about the results:
http://www.streambox.fr/playlists/x36xhzz/x36xhzz.m3u8
mediainfo (for instance you could:
mediainfo http://www.example.com/my.m3u8, Apple's
mediastreamvalidator too,
hls-analyzer and etc.
//HLS-Analyzer usage example
pip install m3u8
git clone https://github.com/epiclabs-io/hls-analyzer.git
cd hls-analyzer
python hls-analyzer.py http://www.streambox.fr/playlists/x36xhzz/x36xhzz.m3u8
Player fatal errors can be handled using
onError API event.
var player = new Clappr.Player({
parent: '#myplayer',
source: 'http://path.to/my/video.mp4',
events: {
onError: function(e) {
// Here the code to handle the error
}
}
});
Note: the type of error event object depends on the type of the playback component resolved to play the video.
This is a simple example using the
no_op playback to display error messages.
You can try the following Javascript code on Clappr demo page:
var playerElement = document.getElementById("player-wrapper");
var r = 3; // Retry attempts
var player = new Clappr.Player({
// source: 'http://clappr.io/highline.mp4',
source: 'http://clappr.io/bad_highline.mp4',
disableErrorScreen: true, // Disable the internal error screen plugin
height: 360,
width: 640,
events: {
onError: function(e) {
r--;
var s = player.options.source;
// Replace previous line by the following line to simulate successful recovery
// var s = (r > 2) ? player.options.source : 'http://clappr.io/highline.mp4';
var t = 10;
var retry = function() {
if (t === 0) {
var o = player.options;
o.source = s;
player.configure(o);
return;
}
Clappr.$('#retryCounter').text(t);
t--;
setTimeout(retry, 1000);
};
player.configure({
autoPlay: true,
source: 'playback.error',
playbackNotSupportedMessage: 'Network fatal error.' + ((r > 0)
? ' Retrying in <span id="retryCounter"></span> seconds ...'
: ' All retry attempts failed'),
});
if (r > 0) {
retry();
}
}
}
});
player.attachTo(playerElement);
This example use a custom error container plugin to display error messages.
You can try the following Javascript code on Clappr demo page:
var playerElement = document.getElementById("player-wrapper");
var ErrorPlugin = Clappr.ContainerPlugin.extend({
name: 'error_plugin',
background: '',
bindEvents: function() { this.listenTo(this.container, Clappr.Events.CONTAINER_ERROR, this.onError) },
hide: function() { this._err && this._err.remove() },
show: function() {
var $ = Clappr.$
this.hide();
var txt = (this.options.errorPlugin && this.options.errorPlugin.text) ? this.options.errorPlugin.text : 'A fatal error occured.';
this._err = $('<div>')
.css({
'position': 'absolute',
'z-index': '999',
'width': '100%',
'height': '100%',
'background-image': 'url(' + this.background + ')',
'background-size': 'contain',
'background-repeat': 'no-repeat',
'padding-top': '15%',
'text-align': 'center',
'font-weight': 'bold',
'text-shadow': '1px 1px #fff',
})
.append($('<h2>')
.text(txt)
.css({
'font-size': '200%',
}))
.append($('<p>').html('Retrying in <span class="retry-counter">10</span> seconds ...')
.css({
'font-size': '120%',
'margin': '15px',
}));
this.container && this.container.$el.prepend(this._err);
},
onError: function(e) {
if (!this.container) return;
this.show();
this.container.getPlugin('click_to_pause').disable();
var tid, t = 10, retry = function() {
clearTimeout(tid);
if (t === 0) {
this.container.getPlugin('click_to_pause').enable();
if (this.options.errorPlugin && this.options.errorPlugin.onRetry) {
this.options.errorPlugin.onRetry(e);
return;
} else {
this.container.stop();
this.container.play();
return;
}
}
$('.retry-counter').text(t);
t--;
tid = setTimeout(retry, 1000);
}.bind(this);
retry();
}
});
var player = new Clappr.Player({
disableErrorScreen: true, // Disable the internal error screen plugin
source: 'http://clappr.io/bad_highline.mp4',
plugins: [ErrorPlugin],
errorPlugin: {
// text: 'My custom error message.',
onRetry: function(e) {
// simulate successful recovery
// or decide here what to do between each retry
player.configure({
source: 'http://clappr.io/highline.mp4',
autoPlay: true,
});
}
},
height: 360,
width: 640
});
player.attachTo(playerElement);
https://github.com/clappr/clappr/issues/522
This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute.