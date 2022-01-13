openbase logo
@clappr/player

by clappr
0.4.7

🎬 An extensible media player for the web.

Readme

Huge changes in the latest version. See 0.4.0 version changelog for more information

jsDelivr hits (npm scoped)


Clappr is an extensible media player for the web. Your architecture is projected primarily into plugins, adding low accoupling by design to the project and the possibility to add infinitely features easily.

Clappr uses by default the HTMLVideoElement which guarantees support to many platforms. You have the possibility to extends the default HTML5 playback or the playback interface to create one new media support just like a plugin!

Clappr is a composition of two other projects: @clappr/core and @clappr/plugins.

The @clappr/core contains the basic functionalities from Clappr (plugin architecture, class abstractions, public interfaces, events handlers and etc) and the @clappr/plugins are the repository where the plugins maintained by the Clappr team lives. More info about those projects into your repositories.

All Clappr projects are written in *.js using the latest features of ECMAScript.

Clappr is under development but production-ready. Feel free to open issues and send pull requests.

🚩 Table of Contents

🎬 Usage

Via script tag:

Add the following script on your HTML:

<head>
  <script type="text/javascript" src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@clappr/player@latest/dist/clappr.min.js"></script>
</head>

Now, create the player:

<body>
  <div id="player"></div>
  <script>
    var player = new Clappr.Player({source: "http://your.video/here.mp4", parentId: "#player"});
  </script>
</body>

📹 Demo

Live demo to test, with a possibility to add external plugins.

📚 API Documentation

You can check the current API doc via @clappr/core here.

🛠️ Configuration

You can check the embed parameters supported by @clappr/core here.

🔌 Built-in Plugins

You can check the plugins used on Clappr player via @clappr/plugins here.

🤝 Third party plugins/integrations

External Plugins

PluginStatusCompatible with latest ClapprURL
Media ControlReadyYeshttps://github.com/joaopaulovieira/clappr-media-control-plugin
Video Queue (Playlist)ReadyYeshttps://github.com/joaopaulovieira/clappr-queue-plugin
Thumbnails on seekbarReadyYeshttps://github.com/tjenkinson/clappr-thumbnails-plugin
MarkersReadyYeshttps://github.com/tjenkinson/clappr-markers-plugin
Level SelectorReadyYeshttps://github.com/clappr/clappr-level-selector-plugin
360 videosReadyYeshttps://github.com/thiagopnts/video-360
ChromecastReadyYeshttps://github.com/clappr/clappr-chromecast-plugin
DASH with shakaReadyYeshttps://github.com/clappr/dash-shaka-playback
Playback SpeedReadyYeshttps://github.com/bikegriffith/clappr-playback-rate-plugin
Clappr StatsReadyYeshttps://github.com/leandromoreira/clappr-stats
Clappr Nerd StatsReadyYeshttps://github.com/lucasrodcosta/clappr-nerd-stats
Pause while farReadyYeshttps://github.com/leandromoreira/clappr-pause-tab-visibility
RTMPReadyYeshttps://github.com/clappr/clappr-rtmp-plugin
Picture-in-PictureReadyYeshttps://github.com/tjenkinson/clappr-pip-plugin
Hybrid P2P & CDNReadyYeshttps://support.streamroot.io/hc/en-us/articles/360000913654-Clappr
Comments on seekbarReady?https://github.com/Metrakit/clappr-comment-plugin
Voice controlReady?https://github.com/flavioribeiro/clappr-speech-control-plugin
DashWIPNohttps://github.com/shankardevy/clappr-dash-plugin
YoutubeReadyNohttps://github.com/towerz/clappr-youtube-playback
Googel IMA Pre RollReadyYeshttps://github.com/kslimani/clappr-google-ima-html5-preroll
VAST Ad pluginWIPNohttps://github.com/vix-simplex/clappr-ad-plugin
Dynamic OverlayReadyYeshttps://github.com/Lethea/clappr-dynamic-text-overlay
Scroll Text OverlayReadyYeshttps://github.com/Lethea/clappr-marquee-overlay
Playback Speed ControllerReadyYeshttps://github.com/Lethea/clapper-playback-speed-plugin-extended
FLVReadyYeshttps://github.com/andrefilimono/clappr-flvjs-playback
Context MenuReadyYeshttps://github.com/joaopaulovieira/clappr-context-menu-plugin

External Integrations

IntegrationStatusCompatible with latest ClapprURL
P2P Media LoaderReadyYeshttps://github.com/Novage/p2p-media-loader

:film_strip: Supported Formats

FormatHLSMP4MP3WEBMDASHRTMPJPG/PNG/GIFFLV
IE10rtmp
IE11rtmprtmprtmp
Microsoft Edge??rtmprtmp?rtmp
Firefoxrtmprtmprtmprtmp
Chromertmprtmprtmp
Safarirtmprtmprtmprtmp
iPhone
iPad
Androidrtmprtmprtmp
WiiU Browser?rtmprtmp?
PS4 Browser?rtmprtmp?

rtmp means that the support is made by an external plugin.

:play_or_pause_button: About Autoplay

Clappr has no control over autoplay Browser Policy.

Therefore, we're not able to execute play and unmute actions sequentially in every situation. There are a series of scenarios where the Browser blocks these actions based on it’s own policy.

Each browser has their own different restrictions, and the usual behavior is to activate the sound only after an user interaction with the player.

For more infos about auto play video policy, you can read these docs:

⁉️ FAQ & Troubleshooting

How to write a plugin?

See the wiki for more info.

How can I disable or override a plugin?

Let's say you want to disable or override a plugin.

Disable a plugin

// let's disable the loading animation (the 'spinner' plugin)
var player = new Clappr.Player({ ... });
// after attach
player.getPlugin('spinner').disable();

Override a plugin

// let's disable the loading animation (the 'spinner' plugin)
export default class NoSpinner extends UIContainerPlugin {
  get name() { return 'spinner' }
}
new Clappr.Player({ plugins: [NoSpinner]})

How can I use clappr with ReactJS?

https://medium.com/@bikegriffith/using-clappr-with-reactjs-14a338e3451f#.9a36w0dpj

How can I use clappr with ionic/angular?

https://github.com/clappr/clappr/issues/933#issuecomment-228540381

How can I Log messages with Clappr?

Add this snippet before you instantiate the player Clappr.Log.setLevel(0)

Common steps to verify issues

Very often people open issues related to stream not working, freezing, glitching, stopping, and so on. You can try the steps below, taking notes about the results:

  • try to run the same example at CDN
  • check the cors headers at your servers
  • try to run it on hls.js demo page
  • try to run it on flashls. demo page
  • try to run on your page the following source: http://www.streambox.fr/playlists/x36xhzz/x36xhzz.m3u8
  • try different browsers/OS's to see if the problems remain
  • try to use a tool to check the health of your stream (both input, ie: RTMP, and segmentation, ie: DASH or HLS): like mediainfo (for instance you could: mediainfo http://www.example.com/my.m3u8, Apple's mediastreamvalidator too, hls-analyzer and etc.
//HLS-Analyzer usage example

pip install m3u8
git clone https://github.com/epiclabs-io/hls-analyzer.git
cd hls-analyzer
python hls-analyzer.py http://www.streambox.fr/playlists/x36xhzz/x36xhzz.m3u8

How to handle player fatal errors?

Player fatal errors can be handled using onError API event.

var player = new Clappr.Player({
  parent: '#myplayer',
  source: 'http://path.to/my/video.mp4',
  events: {
    onError: function(e) {
      // Here the code to handle the error
    }
  }
});

Note: the type of error event object depends on the type of the playback component resolved to play the video.

Example

This is a simple example using the no_op playback to display error messages.

You can try the following Javascript code on Clappr demo page:

var playerElement = document.getElementById("player-wrapper");

var r = 3; // Retry attempts

var player = new Clappr.Player({
  // source: 'http://clappr.io/highline.mp4',
  source: 'http://clappr.io/bad_highline.mp4',
  disableErrorScreen: true, // Disable the internal error screen plugin
  height: 360,
  width: 640,
  events: {
    onError: function(e) {
      r--;
      var s = player.options.source;
      // Replace previous line by the following line to simulate successful recovery
      // var s = (r > 2) ? player.options.source : 'http://clappr.io/highline.mp4';
      var t = 10;
      var retry = function() {
        if (t === 0) {
          var o = player.options;
          o.source = s;
          player.configure(o);
          return;
        }
        Clappr.$('#retryCounter').text(t);
        t--;
        setTimeout(retry, 1000);
      };
      player.configure({
        autoPlay: true,
        source: 'playback.error',
        playbackNotSupportedMessage: 'Network fatal error.' + ((r > 0)
            ? ' Retrying in <span id="retryCounter"></span> seconds ...'
            : ' All retry attempts failed'),
      });
      if (r > 0) {
        retry();
      }
    }
  }
});

player.attachTo(playerElement);

Another example

This example use a custom error container plugin to display error messages.

You can try the following Javascript code on Clappr demo page:

var playerElement = document.getElementById("player-wrapper");

var ErrorPlugin = Clappr.ContainerPlugin.extend({
  name: 'error_plugin',
  background: '',
  bindEvents: function() { this.listenTo(this.container, Clappr.Events.CONTAINER_ERROR, this.onError) },
  hide: function() { this._err && this._err.remove() },
  show: function() {
    var $ = Clappr.$
    this.hide();
    var txt = (this.options.errorPlugin && this.options.errorPlugin.text) ? this.options.errorPlugin.text : 'A fatal error occured.';
    this._err = $('<div>')
      .css({
        'position': 'absolute',
        'z-index': '999',
        'width': '100%',
        'height': '100%',
        'background-image': 'url(' + this.background + ')',
        'background-size': 'contain',
        'background-repeat': 'no-repeat',
        'padding-top': '15%',
        'text-align': 'center',
        'font-weight': 'bold',
        'text-shadow': '1px 1px #fff',
      })
      .append($('<h2>')
        .text(txt)
        .css({
          'font-size': '200%',
        }))
      .append($('<p>').html('Retrying in <span class="retry-counter">10</span> seconds ...')
        .css({
          'font-size': '120%',
          'margin': '15px',
        }));
    this.container && this.container.$el.prepend(this._err);
  },
  onError: function(e) {
    if (!this.container) return;
    this.show();
    this.container.getPlugin('click_to_pause').disable();
    var tid, t = 10, retry = function() {
      clearTimeout(tid);
      if (t === 0) {
        this.container.getPlugin('click_to_pause').enable();
        if (this.options.errorPlugin && this.options.errorPlugin.onRetry) {
          this.options.errorPlugin.onRetry(e);
          return;
        } else {
          this.container.stop();
          this.container.play();
          return;
        }
      }
      $('.retry-counter').text(t);
      t--;
      tid = setTimeout(retry, 1000);
    }.bind(this);
    retry();
  }
});

var player = new Clappr.Player({
  disableErrorScreen: true, // Disable the internal error screen plugin
  source: 'http://clappr.io/bad_highline.mp4',
  plugins: [ErrorPlugin],
  errorPlugin: {
    // text: 'My custom error message.',
    onRetry: function(e) {
      // simulate successful recovery
      // or decide here what to do between each retry
      player.configure({
        source: 'http://clappr.io/highline.mp4',
        autoPlay: true,
      });
    }
  },
  height: 360,
  width: 640
});

player.attachTo(playerElement);

🚀 Companies using Clappr

https://github.com/clappr/clappr/issues/522

🙌 Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute.

🌟 Sponsor

image

