⚠️ This repository contains the CKEditor 5 component for Vue.js 2.x . The component for Vue.js 3+ is located in another repository - @ckeditor/ckeditor5-vue.

Official CKEditor 5 rich text editor component for Vue.js.

See the "Rich text editor component for Vue.js" guide in the CKEditor 5 documentation to learn more:

Contributing

After cloning this repository, install necessary dependencies:

npm install

Executing tests

npm run test -- [additional options] npm t -- [additional options]

The command accepts the following options:

--coverage ( -c ) – Whether to generate the code coverage.

( ) – Whether to generate the code coverage. --source-map ( -s ) – Whether to attach the source maps.

( ) – Whether to attach the source maps. --watch ( -w ) – Whether to watch test files.

( ) – Whether to watch test files. --reporter ( -r ) – Reporter for Karma (default: mocha , can be changed to dots ).

( ) – Reporter for Karma (default: , can be changed to ). --browsers ( -b ) – Browsers that will be used to run tests (default: Chrome , available: Firefox ).

If you are going to change the component ( src/ckeditor.js ) or plugin ( src/plugin.js ) files, remember about rebuilding the package. You can use npm run develop in order to do it automatically.

Building the package

Build a minified version of the package that is ready to publish:

npm run build

Changelog generator

npm run changelog

Testing component with Vue CLI

When symlinking the component in an application generated using Vue CLI, make sure your vue.config.js file configures webpack in the following way:

module .exports = { configureWebpack : { resolve : { symlinks : false } } };

Otherwise, the application will fail to load the component correctly and, as a result, it will throw a build error.

Releasing package

Changelog

Before starting the release process, you need to generate the changelog:

npm run changelog

Publishing

After generating the changelog, you are able to release the package.

First, you need to bump the version:

npm run release:bump-version

You can also use the --dry-run option in order to see what this task does.

After bumping the version, you can publish the changes:

npm run release:publish

Note: Only the dist/ directory will be published.

License

Licensed under the terms of GNU General Public License Version 2 or later. For full details about the license, please check the LICENSE.md file.