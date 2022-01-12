⚠️ This repository contains the CKEditor 5 component for Vue.js
2.x. The component for Vue.js
3+ is located in another repository - @ckeditor/ckeditor5-vue.
Official CKEditor 5 rich text editor component for Vue.js.
See the "Rich text editor component for Vue.js" guide in the CKEditor 5 documentation to learn more:
After cloning this repository, install necessary dependencies:
npm install
npm run test -- [additional options]
# or
npm t -- [additional options]
The command accepts the following options:
--coverage (
-c) – Whether to generate the code coverage.
--source-map (
-s) – Whether to attach the source maps.
--watch (
-w) – Whether to watch test files.
--reporter (
-r) – Reporter for Karma (default:
mocha, can be changed to
dots).
--browsers (
-b) – Browsers that will be used to run tests (default:
Chrome, available:
Firefox).
If you are going to change the component (
src/ckeditor.js) or plugin (
src/plugin.js) files, remember about rebuilding the package. You can use
npm run develop in order to do it automatically.
Build a minified version of the package that is ready to publish:
npm run build
npm run changelog
When symlinking the component in an application generated using Vue CLI, make sure your
vue.config.js file configures webpack in the following way:
module.exports = {
configureWebpack: {
resolve: {
symlinks: false
}
}
};
Otherwise, the application will fail to load the component correctly and, as a result, it will throw a build error.
Before starting the release process, you need to generate the changelog:
npm run changelog
After generating the changelog, you are able to release the package.
First, you need to bump the version:
npm run release:bump-version
You can also use the
--dry-run option in order to see what this task does.
After bumping the version, you can publish the changes:
npm run release:publish
Note: Only the
dist/ directory will be published.
Licensed under the terms of GNU General Public License Version 2 or later. For full details about the license, please check the LICENSE.md file.