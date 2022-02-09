openbase logo
Readme

CKEditor 5 rich text editor component for React

Official CKEditor 5 rich text editor component for React.

Developer Documentation 📖

See the "Rich text editor component for React" guide in the CKEditor 5 documentation to learn more:

Contributing

After cloning this repository, install necessary dependencies:

npm install

You can also use Yarn.

Executing tests

Before starting tests execution, you need to build the package. You can use npm run build in order to build the production-ready version or npm run develop which produces a development version with attached watcher for all sources files.

npm run test -- [additional options]
# or
npm t -- [additional options]

The command accepts the following options:

  • --coverage (-c) – Whether to generate the code coverage.
  • --source-map (-s) – Whether to attach the source maps.
  • --watch (-w) – Whether to watch test files.
  • --reporter (-r) – Reporter for Karma (default: mocha, can be changed to dots).
  • --browsers (-b) – Browsers that will be used to run tests (default: Chrome, available: Firefox).

Building the package

Build a minified version of the package that is ready to publish:

npm run build

Releasing package

Changelog

Before starting the release process, you need to generate the changelog:

npm run changelog

Publishing

After generating the changelog, you are able to release the package.

First, you need to bump the version:

npm run release:bump-version

You can also use the --dry-run option in order to see what this task does.

After bumping the version, you can publish the changes:

npm run release:publish

As in the previous task, the --dry-run option is also available.

Note: Only the dist/ directory will be published.

License

Licensed under the terms of GNU General Public License Version 2 or later. For full details about the license, please check the LICENSE.md file.

