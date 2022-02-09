Official CKEditor 5 rich text editor component for React.
See the "Rich text editor component for React" guide in the CKEditor 5 documentation to learn more:
After cloning this repository, install necessary dependencies:
npm install
You can also use Yarn.
Before starting tests execution, you need to build the package. You can use
npm run build in order to build the production-ready version
or
npm run develop which produces a development version with attached watcher for all sources files.
npm run test -- [additional options]
# or
npm t -- [additional options]
The command accepts the following options:
--coverage (
-c) – Whether to generate the code coverage.
--source-map (
-s) – Whether to attach the source maps.
--watch (
-w) – Whether to watch test files.
--reporter (
-r) – Reporter for Karma (default:
mocha, can be changed to
dots).
--browsers (
-b) – Browsers that will be used to run tests (default:
Chrome, available:
Firefox).
Build a minified version of the package that is ready to publish:
npm run build
Before starting the release process, you need to generate the changelog:
npm run changelog
After generating the changelog, you are able to release the package.
First, you need to bump the version:
npm run release:bump-version
You can also use the
--dry-run option in order to see what this task does.
After bumping the version, you can publish the changes:
npm run release:publish
As in the previous task, the
--dry-run option is also available.
Note: Only the
dist/ directory will be published.
Licensed under the terms of GNU General Public License Version 2 or later. For full details about the license, please check the LICENSE.md file.