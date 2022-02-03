The official CKEditor 5 rich text editor instance inspector for developers.
Learn how to use the inspector and see it live in the Development tools guide.
Include the script to load the inspector:
<script src="path/to/inspector.js"></script>
Call
CKEditorInspector.attach( editor ) when the editor instance is ready:
ClassicEditor
.create( ... )
.then( editor => {
CKEditorInspector.attach( editor );
} )
.catch( error => {
console.error( error );
} );
Note: You can attach to multiple editors under unique names at a time. Then you can select the editor instance in the drop–down inside the inspector panel to switch context.
CKEditorInspector.attach( {
'header-editor': editor1,
'footer-editor': editor2,
// ...
} );
Call
CKEditorInspector.detach( name ) to detach the inspector from an editor instance.
Tip:
CKEditorInspector.attach() returns the generated name of the editor if it was not provided.
// Attach the inspector to two editor instances:
const generatedName = CKEditorInspector.attach( editor1 );
CKEditorInspector.attach( { arbitraryName: editor2 } );
// ...
// Detach from the instances:
CKEditorInspector.detach( generatedName );
CKEditorInspector.detach( 'arbitraryName' );
When multiple CKEditor 5 instances are running in DOM, you can call
CKEditorInspector.attachToAll( [ options ] ) to attach the inspector to all of them at the same time. A shorthand for
CKEditorInspector.attach( editor, [ options ] ) called individually for each instance.
// Discover all editor instances in DOM and inspect them all.
CKEditorInspector.attachToAll();
You can also pass the optional configuration object to this method.
Note: This method works with CKEditor v12.3.0 or later. Earlier editor versions will not be discovered.
Click the button in the upper-right corner of the inspector to quickly show or hide it. You can also use the Alt+F12 (⌥+F12 on Mac) keyboard shortcut.
You can pass configuration options to
CKEditorInspector.attach() and
CKEditorInspector.attachToAll() methods as the last argument:
CKEditorInspector.attach( editor, {
// configuration options
} );
CKEditorInspector.attach( { 'editor-name': editor }, {
// configuration options
} );
CKEditorInspector.attachToAll( {
// configuration options
} );
isCollapsed
To attach the inspector with a collapsed UI, use the
options.isCollapsed option.
Note: This option works when
CKEditorInspector.attach() is called for the first time only.
CKEditorInspector.attach( { 'editor-name': editor }, {
// Attach the inspector to the "editor" but the UI will be collapsed.
isCollapsed: true
} );
To configure the environment:
git clone git@github.com:ckeditor/ckeditor5-inspector.git
cd ckeditor5-inspector
yarn install
Start the webpack file watcher:
yarn dev
and open
http://path/to/ckeditor5-inspector/sample/inspector.html in your web browser.
To build the production version of the inspector, run:
yarn build
To run tests, execute:
yarn test
Before starting the release process, you need to generate the changelog:
yarn changelog
When the changelog is ready, you should bump the version:
yarn release:bump-version
Note: You can use the
--dry-run option to see what this task does.
When the changelog is ready and the version was bumped, build the inspector for production:
yarn build
Note: Run the sample and make sure global
CKEDITOR_INSPECTOR_VERSION is correct.
Finally, make the changes public:
npm run release:publish
Note: You can use the
--dry-run option to see what this task does.
Licensed under the terms of GNU General Public License Version 2 or later. For full details about the license, please check the
LICENSE.md file.