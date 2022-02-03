openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@ckeditor/ckeditor5-inspector

by ckeditor
3.1.0 (see all)

CKEditor 5 inspector.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8.9K

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

16d ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

0

License

GPL-2.0-or-later

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

CKEditor 5 inspector

npm version Build Status Coverage Status
Dependency Status devDependency Status

The official CKEditor 5 rich text editor instance inspector for developers.

The inspector panel attached to the editor instance.

Documentation 📖

Learn how to use the inspector and see it live in the Development tools guide.

Quick start

Include the script to load the inspector:

<script src="path/to/inspector.js"></script>

Call CKEditorInspector.attach( editor ) when the editor instance is ready:

ClassicEditor
    .create( ... )
    .then( editor => {
        CKEditorInspector.attach( editor );
    } )
    .catch( error => {
        console.error( error );
    } );

Note: You can attach to multiple editors under unique names at a time. Then you can select the editor instance in the drop–down inside the inspector panel to switch context.

CKEditorInspector.attach( {
    'header-editor': editor1,
    'footer-editor': editor2,
    // ...
} );

Call CKEditorInspector.detach( name ) to detach the inspector from an editor instance.

Tip: CKEditorInspector.attach() returns the generated name of the editor if it was not provided.

// Attach the inspector to two editor instances:
const generatedName = CKEditorInspector.attach( editor1 );
CKEditorInspector.attach( { arbitraryName: editor2 } );

// ...

// Detach from the instances:
CKEditorInspector.detach( generatedName );
CKEditorInspector.detach( 'arbitraryName' );

Attaching to all editor instances

When multiple CKEditor 5 instances are running in DOM, you can call CKEditorInspector.attachToAll( [ options ] ) to attach the inspector to all of them at the same time. A shorthand for CKEditorInspector.attach( editor, [ options ] ) called individually for each instance.

// Discover all editor instances in DOM and inspect them all.
CKEditorInspector.attachToAll();

You can also pass the optional configuration object to this method.

Note: This method works with CKEditor v12.3.0 or later. Earlier editor versions will not be discovered.

Toggling the inspector visibility

Click the button in the upper-right corner of the inspector to quickly show or hide it. You can also use the Alt+F12 (+F12 on Mac) keyboard shortcut.

The button that toggles the inspector visibility.

Configuration

You can pass configuration options to CKEditorInspector.attach() and CKEditorInspector.attachToAll() methods as the last argument:

CKEditorInspector.attach( editor, {
    // configuration options
} );

CKEditorInspector.attach( { 'editor-name': editor }, {
    // configuration options
} );

CKEditorInspector.attachToAll( {
    // configuration options
} );

isCollapsed

To attach the inspector with a collapsed UI, use the options.isCollapsed option.

Note: This option works when CKEditorInspector.attach() is called for the first time only.

CKEditorInspector.attach( { 'editor-name': editor }, {
    // Attach the inspector to the "editor" but the UI will be collapsed.
    isCollapsed: true
} );

Development

To configure the environment:

git clone git@github.com:ckeditor/ckeditor5-inspector.git
cd ckeditor5-inspector
yarn install

Working with the code

Start the webpack file watcher:

yarn dev

and open http://path/to/ckeditor5-inspector/sample/inspector.html in your web browser.

Building

To build the production version of the inspector, run:

yarn build

Testing

To run tests, execute:

yarn test

Releasing

Changelog

Before starting the release process, you need to generate the changelog:

yarn changelog

Updating the version

When the changelog is ready, you should bump the version:

yarn release:bump-version

Note: You can use the --dry-run option to see what this task does.

Building for production

When the changelog is ready and the version was bumped, build the inspector for production:

yarn build

Note: Run the sample and make sure global CKEDITOR_INSPECTOR_VERSION is correct.

Publishing the npm package

Finally, make the changes public:

npm run release:publish

Note: You can use the --dry-run option to see what this task does.

License

Licensed under the terms of GNU General Public License Version 2 or later. For full details about the license, please check the LICENSE.md file.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial