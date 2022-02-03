CKEditor 5 inspector





The official CKEditor 5 rich text editor instance inspector for developers.

Documentation 📖

Learn how to use the inspector and see it live in the Development tools guide.

Quick start

Include the script to load the inspector:

< script src = "path/to/inspector.js" > </ script >

Call CKEditorInspector.attach( editor ) when the editor instance is ready:

ClassicEditor .create( ... ) .then( editor => { CKEditorInspector.attach( editor ); } ) .catch( error => { console .error( error ); } );

Note: You can attach to multiple editors under unique names at a time. Then you can select the editor instance in the drop–down inside the inspector panel to switch context.

CKEditorInspector.attach( { 'header-editor' : editor1, 'footer-editor' : editor2, } );

Call CKEditorInspector.detach( name ) to detach the inspector from an editor instance.

Tip: CKEditorInspector.attach() returns the generated name of the editor if it was not provided.

const generatedName = CKEditorInspector.attach( editor1 ); CKEditorInspector.attach( { arbitraryName : editor2 } ); CKEditorInspector.detach( generatedName ); CKEditorInspector.detach( 'arbitraryName' );

Attaching to all editor instances

When multiple CKEditor 5 instances are running in DOM, you can call CKEditorInspector.attachToAll( [ options ] ) to attach the inspector to all of them at the same time. A shorthand for CKEditorInspector.attach( editor, [ options ] ) called individually for each instance.

CKEditorInspector.attachToAll();

You can also pass the optional configuration object to this method.

Note: This method works with CKEditor v12.3.0 or later. Earlier editor versions will not be discovered.

Toggling the inspector visibility

Click the button in the upper-right corner of the inspector to quickly show or hide it. You can also use the Alt + F12 ( ⌥ + F12 on Mac) keyboard shortcut.

Configuration

You can pass configuration options to CKEditorInspector.attach() and CKEditorInspector.attachToAll() methods as the last argument:

CKEditorInspector.attach( editor, { } ); CKEditorInspector.attach( { 'editor-name' : editor }, { } ); CKEditorInspector.attachToAll( { } );

isCollapsed

To attach the inspector with a collapsed UI, use the options.isCollapsed option.

Note: This option works when CKEditorInspector.attach() is called for the first time only.

CKEditorInspector.attach( { 'editor-name' : editor }, { isCollapsed : true } );

Development

To configure the environment:

git clone git@github.com:ckeditor/ckeditor5-inspector.git cd ckeditor5-inspector yarn install

Working with the code

Start the webpack file watcher:

yarn dev

and open http://path/to/ckeditor5-inspector/sample/inspector.html in your web browser.

Building

To build the production version of the inspector, run:

yarn build

Testing

To run tests, execute:

yarn test

Releasing

Changelog

Before starting the release process, you need to generate the changelog:

yarn changelog

Updating the version

When the changelog is ready, you should bump the version:

yarn release:bump-version

Note: You can use the --dry-run option to see what this task does.

Building for production

When the changelog is ready and the version was bumped, build the inspector for production:

yarn build

Note: Run the sample and make sure global CKEDITOR_INSPECTOR_VERSION is correct.

Publishing the npm package

Finally, make the changes public:

npm run release:publish

Note: You can use the --dry-run option to see what this task does.

License