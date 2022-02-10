CKEditor 5

A set of ready-to-use rich text editors created with a powerful framework. Made with real-time collaborative editing in mind.

Quick start

CKEditor 5 builds

CKEditor 5 builds are a set of ready-to-use rich text editors. Every "build" provides a single type of editor with a set of features and a default configuration.

The following CKEditor 5 builds are currently available:

Example

Creating an editor using a CKEditor 5 build is very simple and can be described in two steps:

Load the desired editor via the <script> tag. Call the static create() method to create the editor.

In your HTML page add an element that CKEditor should replace:

< div id = "editor" > </ div >

Load the classic editor build (you can choose between CDN, npm and zip downloads):

< script src = "https://cdn.ckeditor.com/ckeditor5/<version>/classic/ckeditor.js" > </ script >

Call the ClassicEditor.create() method:

< script > ClassicEditor .create( document .querySelector( '#editor' ) ) .catch( error => { console .error( error ); } ); </ script >

You’re ready to go!

To find out how to start with other builds check the Quick start guide in the CKEditor 5 documentation.

CKEditor 5 Framework

CKEditor 5 builds allow you to quickly and easily initialize one of the many types of editors in your application. At the same time, CKEditor 5 is also a framework for creating custom-made rich text editing solutions.

To find out how to start building your own editor from scratch go to CKEditor 5 Framework overview section of CKEditor 5 documentation.

Documentation and FAQ

To find out more see the following CKEditor 5 documentation sections:

The documentation is far from being complete and will be constantly evolving (as will the editor) until it is ready for v1.0.0.

For FAQ please go to the CKEditor Ecosystem help center. For a high-level overview of the project see the CKEditor Ecosystem website.

Contributing and project organization

Ideas and discussions

The development repository of CKEditor 5 is located at https://github.com/ckeditor/ckeditor5. This is the best place for bringing opinions and contributions. Letting the core team know if they are going in the right or wrong direction is great feedback and will be much appreciated!

Development

CKEditor 5 is a modular, multi-package, monorepo project. It consists of several packages that create the editing framework, based on which the feature packages are implemented.

The ckeditor5 repository is the place that centralizes the development of CKEditor 5. It bundles different packages into a single place, adding the necessary helper tools for the development workflow, like the builder and the test runner. Basic information on how to set up the development environment can be found in the documentation.

See the official contributors' guide to learn how to contribute your code to the project.

Reporting issues and feature requests

Each repository handles its issues independently. However, it is recommended to report issues in this repository unless you know to which specific repository the issue belongs.

Read more on the Support page.

Releases

See CKEditor 5 release blog posts on the CKEditor blog.

Packages

Core libraries

Name Version Description @ckeditor/ckeditor5-engine The editing engine. @ckeditor/ckeditor5-core The core editor architecture. @ckeditor/ckeditor5-ui The editor UI library. @ckeditor/ckeditor5-utils The editor utilities library. @ckeditor/ckeditor5-upload The file upload utilities. @ckeditor/ckeditor5-widget The widget API. @ckeditor/ckeditor5-watchdog The watchdog feature, which keeps CKEditor 5 editors running. @ckeditor/ckeditor5-cloud-services CKEditor 5's Cloud Services integration layer.

Builds

Name Version Description @ckeditor/ckeditor5-build-classic The classic editor build. @ckeditor/ckeditor5-build-inline The inline editor build. @ckeditor/ckeditor5-build-balloon The balloon editor (Medium-like) build. @ckeditor/ckeditor5-build-balloon-block The balloon editor with a block toolbar (Slack–like) build. @ckeditor/ckeditor5-build-decoupled-document The document editor build, featuring the decoupled UI editor implementation.

Features

Name Version Description @ckeditor/ckeditor5-adapter-ckfinder The CKFinder adapter for features which require upload capabilities (e.g. image upload). @ckeditor/ckeditor5-alignment The text alignment feature. @ckeditor/ckeditor5-autoformat The autoformatting feature. Replaces predefined characters with a corresponding format (e.g. **foo** becomes bold <strong>foo</strong> ). @ckeditor/ckeditor5-autosave The autosave feature. Makes it easy to automatically save the data to the backend. @ckeditor/ckeditor5-basic-styles The bold, italic, underline and code features. @ckeditor/ckeditor5-block-quote The block quote feature. @ckeditor/ckeditor5-ckfinder The CKFinder file browser integration. @ckeditor/ckeditor5-clipboard The clipboard integration. @ckeditor/ckeditor5-code-block The code block feature. @ckeditor/ckeditor5-enter The Enter key feature. @ckeditor/ckeditor5-easy-image Easy Image with CKEditor Cloud Services feature. @ckeditor/ckeditor5-find-and-replace The find and replace feature. @ckeditor/ckeditor5-font The font size and font family features. @ckeditor/ckeditor5-heading The heading feature. @ckeditor/ckeditor5-highlight The highlight feature (markers and pens). @ckeditor/ckeditor5-horizontal-line The horizontal rule feature. @ckeditor/ckeditor5-html-embed The HTML embed feature. @ckeditor/ckeditor5-html-support The General HTML Support feature. @ckeditor/ckeditor5-image The image feature. Supports image styles, captioning, upload, resizing, and more. @ckeditor/ckeditor5-indent The indentation (of lists and blocks) feature. @ckeditor/ckeditor5-language The text part language feature. @ckeditor/ckeditor5-link The link feature. @ckeditor/ckeditor5-list The numbered and bulleted lists feature. @ckeditor/ckeditor5-markdown-gfm The GitHub-flavored Markdown data processor. @ckeditor/ckeditor5-media-embed The media embed feature. @ckeditor/ckeditor5-mention The mention feature (autocomplete `@mentions`, `#tags`, etc.). @ckeditor/ckeditor5-page-break The page break feature. @ckeditor/ckeditor5-paragraph The paragraph feature. @ckeditor/ckeditor5-paste-from-office The Paste from Office (Word, Excel, Google Docs, etc.) plugin. @ckeditor/ckeditor5-remove-format The remove format feature. @ckeditor/ckeditor5-restricted-editing The restricted editing feature. @ckeditor/ckeditor5-select-all The "select all" feature. @ckeditor/ckeditor5-source-editing The source editing feature. @ckeditor/ckeditor5-special-characters The special characters feature. @ckeditor/ckeditor5-table The table feature. @ckeditor/ckeditor5-typing The typing and deleting features. @ckeditor/ckeditor5-undo The undo feature. @ckeditor/ckeditor5-word-count The word count feature.

Editors

Name Version Description @ckeditor/ckeditor5-editor-classic The classic editor implementation. @ckeditor/ckeditor5-editor-inline The inline editor implementation. @ckeditor/ckeditor5-editor-balloon The balloon editor (Medium-like) implementation. @ckeditor/ckeditor5-editor-decoupled The editor implementation with a decoupled UI.

Themes

Name Version Description @ckeditor/ckeditor5-theme-lark The Lark theme.

License