A set of ready-to-use rich text editors created with a powerful framework. Made with real-time collaborative editing in mind.
CKEditor 5 builds are a set of ready-to-use rich text editors. Every "build" provides a single type of editor with a set of features and a default configuration.
The following CKEditor 5 builds are currently available:
Creating an editor using a CKEditor 5 build is very simple and can be described in two steps:
<script> tag.
create() method to create the editor.
In your HTML page add an element that CKEditor should replace:
<div id="editor"></div>
Load the classic editor build (you can choose between CDN, npm and zip downloads):
<script src="https://cdn.ckeditor.com/ckeditor5/<version>/classic/ckeditor.js"></script>
Call the
ClassicEditor.create() method:
<script>
ClassicEditor
.create( document.querySelector( '#editor' ) )
.catch( error => {
console.error( error );
} );
</script>
You’re ready to go!
To find out how to start with other builds check the Quick start guide in the CKEditor 5 documentation.
CKEditor 5 builds allow you to quickly and easily initialize one of the many types of editors in your application. At the same time, CKEditor 5 is also a framework for creating custom-made rich text editing solutions.
To find out how to start building your own editor from scratch go to CKEditor 5 Framework overview section of CKEditor 5 documentation.
To find out more see the following CKEditor 5 documentation sections:
The documentation is far from being complete and will be constantly evolving (as will the editor) until it is ready for v1.0.0.
For FAQ please go to the CKEditor Ecosystem help center. For a high-level overview of the project see the CKEditor Ecosystem website.
The development repository of CKEditor 5 is located at https://github.com/ckeditor/ckeditor5. This is the best place for bringing opinions and contributions. Letting the core team know if they are going in the right or wrong direction is great feedback and will be much appreciated!
CKEditor 5 is a modular, multi-package, monorepo project. It consists of several packages that create the editing framework, based on which the feature packages are implemented.
The ckeditor5 repository is the place that centralizes the development of CKEditor 5. It bundles different packages into a single place, adding the necessary helper tools for the development workflow, like the builder and the test runner. Basic information on how to set up the development environment can be found in the documentation.
See the official contributors' guide to learn how to contribute your code to the project.
Each repository handles its issues independently. However, it is recommended to report issues in this repository unless you know to which specific repository the issue belongs.
Read more on the Support page.
See CKEditor 5 release blog posts on the CKEditor blog.
|Name
|Version
|Description
|
@ckeditor/ckeditor5-engine
|The editing engine.
|
@ckeditor/ckeditor5-core
|The core editor architecture.
|
@ckeditor/ckeditor5-ui
|The editor UI library.
|
@ckeditor/ckeditor5-utils
|The editor utilities library.
|
@ckeditor/ckeditor5-upload
|The file upload utilities.
|
@ckeditor/ckeditor5-widget
|The widget API.
|
@ckeditor/ckeditor5-watchdog
|The watchdog feature, which keeps CKEditor 5 editors running.
|
@ckeditor/ckeditor5-cloud-services
|CKEditor 5's Cloud Services integration layer.
|Name
|Version
|Description
|
@ckeditor/ckeditor5-build-classic
|The classic editor build.
|
@ckeditor/ckeditor5-build-inline
|The inline editor build.
|
@ckeditor/ckeditor5-build-balloon
|The balloon editor (Medium-like) build.
|
@ckeditor/ckeditor5-build-balloon-block
|The balloon editor with a block toolbar (Slack–like) build.
|
@ckeditor/ckeditor5-build-decoupled-document
|The document editor build, featuring the decoupled UI editor implementation.
|Name
|Version
|Description
|
@ckeditor/ckeditor5-adapter-ckfinder
|The CKFinder adapter for features which require upload capabilities (e.g. image upload).
|
@ckeditor/ckeditor5-alignment
|The text alignment feature.
|
@ckeditor/ckeditor5-autoformat
|
The autoformatting feature. Replaces predefined characters with a corresponding format (e.g.
**foo** becomes bold
<strong>foo</strong>).
|
@ckeditor/ckeditor5-autosave
|The autosave feature. Makes it easy to automatically save the data to the backend.
|
@ckeditor/ckeditor5-basic-styles
|The bold, italic, underline and code features.
|
@ckeditor/ckeditor5-block-quote
|The block quote feature.
|
@ckeditor/ckeditor5-ckfinder
|The CKFinder file browser integration.
|
@ckeditor/ckeditor5-clipboard
|The clipboard integration.
|
@ckeditor/ckeditor5-code-block
|The code block feature.
|
@ckeditor/ckeditor5-enter
|The Enter key feature.
|
@ckeditor/ckeditor5-easy-image
|Easy Image with CKEditor Cloud Services feature.
|
@ckeditor/ckeditor5-find-and-replace
|The find and replace feature.
|
@ckeditor/ckeditor5-font
|The font size and font family features.
|
@ckeditor/ckeditor5-heading
|The heading feature.
|
@ckeditor/ckeditor5-highlight
|The highlight feature (markers and pens).
|
@ckeditor/ckeditor5-horizontal-line
|The horizontal rule feature.
|
@ckeditor/ckeditor5-html-embed
|The HTML embed feature.
|
@ckeditor/ckeditor5-html-support
|The General HTML Support feature.
|
@ckeditor/ckeditor5-image
|The image feature. Supports image styles, captioning, upload, resizing, and more.
|
@ckeditor/ckeditor5-indent
|The indentation (of lists and blocks) feature.
|
@ckeditor/ckeditor5-language
|The text part language feature.
|
@ckeditor/ckeditor5-link
|The link feature.
|
@ckeditor/ckeditor5-list
|The numbered and bulleted lists feature.
|
@ckeditor/ckeditor5-markdown-gfm
|The GitHub-flavored Markdown data processor.
|
@ckeditor/ckeditor5-media-embed
|The media embed feature.
|
@ckeditor/ckeditor5-mention
|The mention feature (autocomplete `@mentions`, `#tags`, etc.).
|
@ckeditor/ckeditor5-page-break
|The page break feature.
|
@ckeditor/ckeditor5-paragraph
|The paragraph feature.
|
@ckeditor/ckeditor5-paste-from-office
|The Paste from Office (Word, Excel, Google Docs, etc.) plugin.
|
@ckeditor/ckeditor5-remove-format
|The remove format feature.
|
@ckeditor/ckeditor5-restricted-editing
|The restricted editing feature.
|
@ckeditor/ckeditor5-select-all
|The "select all" feature.
|
@ckeditor/ckeditor5-source-editing
|The source editing feature.
|
@ckeditor/ckeditor5-special-characters
|The special characters feature.
|
@ckeditor/ckeditor5-table
|The table feature.
|
@ckeditor/ckeditor5-typing
|The typing and deleting features.
|
@ckeditor/ckeditor5-undo
|The undo feature.
|
@ckeditor/ckeditor5-word-count
|The word count feature.
|Name
|Version
|Description
|
@ckeditor/ckeditor5-editor-classic
|The classic editor implementation.
|
@ckeditor/ckeditor5-editor-inline
|The inline editor implementation.
|
@ckeditor/ckeditor5-editor-balloon
|The balloon editor (Medium-like) implementation.
|
@ckeditor/ckeditor5-editor-decoupled
|The editor implementation with a decoupled UI.
|Name
|Version
|Description
|
@ckeditor/ckeditor5-theme-lark
|The Lark theme.
Licensed under the terms of GNU General Public License Version 2 or later. For full details about the license, please check the
LICENSE.md file or https://ckeditor.com/legal/ckeditor-oss-license.