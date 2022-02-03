This repository is a monorepo. It contains multiple npm packages.
|Package
|Version
|Dependencies
@ckeditor/ckeditor5-dev-docs
@ckeditor/ckeditor5-dev-env
@ckeditor/ckeditor5-dev-tests
@ckeditor/ckeditor5-dev-utils
@ckeditor/ckeditor5-dev-webpack-plugin
@ckeditor/jsdoc-plugins
yarn install inside (this package uses yarn workspaces).
Tests:
yarn run test
Tests with the debug mode on:
DEBUG=true yarn run test
Test a single package:
./node_modules/.bin/mocha packages/ckeditor5-dev-env/tests/* --recursive
Code coverage:
yarn run coverage
master!
npm run changelog:
CHANGELOG.md (in the root directory). Make sure to verify the proposed version after you modify the changelog.
git diff <hash of previous release> packages/ckeditor5-dev-<name>/.
After generating the changelog, you are able to release the package.
First, you need to bump the version:
npm run release:bump-version
You can also use the
--dry-run option in order to see what this task does.
After bumping the version, you can publish the changes:
npm run release:publish
As in the previous task, the
--dry-run option is also available.
Your job's done. You can go now to
ckeditor5, remove
yarn.lock, potentially update something in
package.json, run
yarn install and commit that as
"Internal: Updated dependencies.".
Licensed under the terms of GNU General Public License Version 2 or later. For full details about the license, please check the
LICENSE.md file.