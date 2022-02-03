Packages

This repository is a monorepo. It contains multiple npm packages.

Cloning

Clone this repository. Do yarn install inside (this package uses yarn workspaces). You're ready to go!

Testing

Tests:

yarn run test

Tests with the debug mode on:

DEBUG= true yarn run test

Test a single package:

./node_modules/.bin/mocha packages/ckeditor5-dev-env/tests/* --recursive

Code coverage:

yarn run coverage

Releasing packages

Changelog

Fetch all changes and switch to master ! Execute npm run changelog :

This task checks what changed in each package and bumps the version accordingly. If nothing changed at all, it won't create a new changelog entry. If changes were irrelevant (e.g. only depedencies) it will create an "internal changes" entry.

Scan the logs which are printed by the tool in search for errors (incorrect changelog entries). Incorrect entries (e.g. ones without the type) are being ignored. You may need to create entries for them manually. This is done directly in CHANGELOG.md (in the root directory). Make sure to verify the proposed version after you modify the changelog. When unsure what has really changed in this version of a specific package, use git diff <hash of previous release> packages/ckeditor5-dev-<name>/ .

Publishing

After generating the changelog, you are able to release the package.

First, you need to bump the version:

npm run release:bump-version

You can also use the --dry-run option in order to see what this task does.

After bumping the version, you can publish the changes:

npm run release:publish

As in the previous task, the --dry-run option is also available.

Your job's done. You can go now to ckeditor5 , remove yarn.lock , potentially update something in package.json , run yarn install and commit that as "Internal: Updated dependencies." .

License