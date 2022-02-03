openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@ckeditor/ckeditor5-dev-env

by ckeditor
28.0.4 (see all)

CKEditor 5 development tools packages.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

264

GitHub Stars

25

Maintenance

Last Commit

19d ago

Contributors

29

Package

Dependencies

21

License

GPL-2.0-or-later

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

CKEditor 5 development tools packages

Build Status Coverage Status

Packages

This repository is a monorepo. It contains multiple npm packages.

PackageVersionDependencies
@ckeditor/ckeditor5-dev-docsnpm versionDependency Status devDependency Status
@ckeditor/ckeditor5-dev-envnpm versionDependency Status devDependency Status
@ckeditor/ckeditor5-dev-testsnpm versionDependency Status devDependency Status
@ckeditor/ckeditor5-dev-utilsnpm versionDependency Status devDependency Status
@ckeditor/ckeditor5-dev-webpack-pluginnpm versionDependency Status devDependency Status
@ckeditor/jsdoc-pluginsnpm versionDependency Status devDependency Status

Cloning

  1. Clone this repository.
  2. Do yarn install inside (this package uses yarn workspaces).
  3. You're ready to go!

Testing

Tests:

yarn run test

Tests with the debug mode on:

DEBUG=true yarn run test

Test a single package:

./node_modules/.bin/mocha packages/ckeditor5-dev-env/tests/* --recursive

Code coverage:

yarn run coverage

Releasing packages

Changelog

  1. Fetch all changes and switch to master!
  2. Execute npm run changelog:
  • This task checks what changed in each package and bumps the version accordingly. If nothing changed at all, it won't create a new changelog entry. If changes were irrelevant (e.g. only depedencies) it will create an "internal changes" entry.
  • Scan the logs which are printed by the tool in search for errors (incorrect changelog entries). Incorrect entries (e.g. ones without the type) are being ignored. You may need to create entries for them manually. This is done directly in CHANGELOG.md (in the root directory). Make sure to verify the proposed version after you modify the changelog.
    • When unsure what has really changed in this version of a specific package, use git diff <hash of previous release> packages/ckeditor5-dev-<name>/.

Publishing

After generating the changelog, you are able to release the package.

First, you need to bump the version:

npm run release:bump-version

You can also use the --dry-run option in order to see what this task does.

After bumping the version, you can publish the changes:

npm run release:publish

As in the previous task, the --dry-run option is also available.

Your job's done. You can go now to ckeditor5, remove yarn.lock, potentially update something in package.json, run yarn install and commit that as "Internal: Updated dependencies.".

License

Licensed under the terms of GNU General Public License Version 2 or later. For full details about the license, please check the LICENSE.md file.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial